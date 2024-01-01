Crates, Carriers & Travel Gear · Kinship

Skip to main content

shopping

crates, carriers & travel gear

Shop the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road—from dog crates to cat carriers and pet seat belts.

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

Gray cat in a yellow pet carrier

The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.

Femme-presenting pet parent feeding their dog a treat in the kitchen

Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.

Get your fix of Kinship

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about Kinship, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Woman kisses her pitbull dog outside.

Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.

a person surrounded by amazon pet deals day products

It’s time to splurge on your BFF.

Susan Alexandra and a small brown dog.

You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.

Woman opening package with her small white dog.

Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.

a white cat in front of a collage of products: peppermint toys, a mushroom scratcher, a bow, a catnip bed

Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.

black friday cyber monday 2022 pet deals

All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Young man playing with large white dog and dog toys.

Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.

shopping

Train

The first step of pet parenthood is snuggles, but the second step (OK, it’s at least in the top five on the list) is training, training, training. Here are all the tools you need to get started.

shopping

Travel

Shop the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road — from dog crates to carriers and pet seat belts. Before you know it, you’ll be at your destination safe and sound.

best in show 2023 trend report hero

We surveyed 1,000 pet parents — and spotted five trends to help us choose our Best in Show winners.

amazon prime day pet deals october 2023

October 11 is the last day to take advantage of major deals!

a person opening a box with a small dog looking in

Plus, get early savings on some must-have pet products.

More in Shopping

leashes, collars & harnesseshealth & groominggift guideBest in Show 2023beds & furniturefood, treats & feedersSustainabletoys & puzzlesart & homeproducts for pet peopleclothes & accessoriesSectionsFeatured