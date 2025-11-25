The 30 Best Black Friday Deals for Cats

Remember those days when Black Friday meant standing in line for hours and risking getting seriously elbowed by your neighbor for the last product on the shelf? Those days are long over. Thanks to the internet, you can now stock up on all the purchases you could dream of from the comfort of your own home. And one creature who definitely prefers it that way? Your cat — who can now supervise all of your purchases from their spot on the couch. And there are a whole lot of cat products to click “add to cart” on for major savings.

Adorable tea-and-cookie catnip toys? Those are for sale. A sturdy, sleek scratcher that’ll satisfy even the most interior-design obsessed? That, too. Hammocks, caves, carriers — anything your feline could long for, you can get for cheap (or cheaper, at least) this week. Below, find our picks for the 30 best Black Friday cat product deals.