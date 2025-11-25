The 30 Best Black Friday Deals for Cats · Kinship

The 30 Best Black Friday Deals for Cats

Find big savings from all your favorite brands.

by Sio Hornbuckle
November 25, 2025
Remember those days when Black Friday meant standing in line for hours and risking getting seriously elbowed by your neighbor for the last product on the shelf? Those days are long over. Thanks to the internet, you can now stock up on all the purchases you could dream of from the comfort of your own home. And one creature who definitely prefers it that way? Your cat — who can now supervise all of your purchases from their spot on the couch. And there are a whole lot of cat products to click “add to cart” on for major savings.

Adorable tea-and-cookie catnip toys? Those are for sale. A sturdy, sleek scratcher that’ll satisfy even the most interior-design obsessed? That, too. Hammocks, caves, carriers — anything your feline could long for, you can get for cheap (or cheaper, at least) this week. Below, find our picks for the 30 best Black Friday cat product deals.

Fable Flora wand
Fable Catenary Flora Wand
$30
$24

Save 20 percent with code EARLYBFCM2025.

$24 at Fable
Fable pet bed
Fable Pet Bed
$114
$91

Save 20 percent with code EARLYBFCM2025.

$91 at Fable
Fable litter box
Fable Litter Box
$799
$639

Save 20 percent with code EARLYBFCM2025.

$639 at Fable
Tea time catnip toys
Lambwolf Tea Time Catnip Toy
$14
$9

Save 35 percent with code THANKFUL35.

$9 at Lambwolf
Lambwolf baby carrots
Lambwolf Baby Carrots Catnip Toy
$14
$9

Save 35 percent with code THANKFUL35.

$9 at Lambwolf
Grove Cat Tower
Tuft + Paw Grove Cat Tower
$399
$279
tuft and paw cat hammock
Tuft + Paw Cloud Nine Window Hammock
$119
$83
Tuft + Paw carrier