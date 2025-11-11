Best Cat Laser Pointers of 2025: Top 6 Picks Reviewed

Growing up, I had a cat who was obsessed with the laser pointer. We kept the toy in the kitchen’s designated junk drawer, and every time someone entered the room, Evie would meow and reach for the drawer until you pulled out the toy so she could play. She never tired of playing with the laser, and she was always upset when the toy had to be put away, always standing on her hind legs and reaching for the drawer for more play after its retirement.

While Evie’s obsession was likely more on the extreme end, you can’t deny that the laser pointer is a great way for cats to get out a lot of energy. Playing with the elusive red dot activates their hunting instincts, and provides mental stimulation to break up the monotony of a cat’s otherwise lazy day indoors. With all the options out there for laser pointers these days, it might seem daunting when it comes to choosing the best one for your feline friend. Luckily, we’ve taken all the factors into consideration and have done the research to find the perfect laser pointer for all situations.

How to choose the laser cat pointer that is right for you

You should choose a laser pointer that works best with your and your cat’s lifestyle; consider the size of your space and how active your cat is (or prepared to be).

Make sure to consider the brightness level for your pet’s eye safety; look for laser pointers labeled as pet-safe, which should preferably fall into either Class I or Class II. If you’re unsure, make sure to check the product descriptions.

Consider the battery life and charging options of your laser pointer — do you prefer one that’s rechargeable versus one that takes batteries?