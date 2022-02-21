Health & Grooming · Kinship

Skip to main content

shopping

health & grooming

Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter—find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.

Woman feeding her dog a supplement at home.

From dry skin to anxiety to allergies, we've got a supplement to help your pup’s specific needs.

A wheaten terrier getting a haircut to remove the hair from over his eyes

Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.

collage of person and pet products

Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Start saving right... now.

Black Lab playing in creek

Consider getting a water-testing kit to keep your pup safe.

From doggie diapers to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years. 

Puppy playing with KONG toy

Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it.

Funny tabby cat sitting in a litter box and looking curiously outside.

Helping your cat find their preferred litter doesn’t have to be a crapshoot.

Woman playing outside with her dog.

Plus, an option if you live in a household with dogs and kitties.

Nutrition Calculator

If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.

Get calculating
uh-oh kit for dogs

Just in case.

A white cat in a meadow with flowers and tall grass.

From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer.

Man holds small kitten in his hands.

Because the early bird isn’t the only one who gets the worm(s).

Femme-presenting pet parent feeding their dog a treat in the kitchen

Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.

A woman sitting in a chair holding a dogs paw in her hand and holding the dogs face in the other hand.

The best paw balms, based on veterinarian recommendations.

A afghan hound standing in the woods with long silky hair.

It’s time for a self-care day.

More in Shopping

crates, carriers & travel gearleashes, collars & harnessesgift guideBest in Show 2023beds & furniturefood, treats & feedersSustainabletoys & puzzlesart & homeproducts for pet peopleclothes & accessoriesSectionsFeatured