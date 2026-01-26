10 Best Litter Boxes for Multiple Cats of 2026—Reviewed
Litter boxes are a necessity in the life of a cat parent, and finding the right one for your cats is essential. In multi-cat homes, it’s generally recommended that you have one litter box per cat plus one more. Finding the right litter boxes to accommodate all of your cats’ needs and limitations can be daunting, as there are so many options on the market now offering so many different features.
There are a lot of factors to consider when litter boxes for multiple cats, but size is usually a no-brainer. When in doubt, you should go with the largest option available to ensure that your cats have enough space to relieve themselves.
However, some cats might prefer high sides over low sides, some might like covered litter boxes versus open tops, or some might even want to enter their litter box through the top. There are a lot of features to choose from, but luckily we’ve gathered up some of the best options for every preference to help you make the best decision for your cats’ needs.
How to choose the litter boxes that are right for you:
As a general rule in multi-cat homes, experts recommend that you have one litter box per cat plus one for the best results. So, if you have two cats, you should have three litter boxes. However, not all homes are large enough to accommodate so many boxes, so we’d recommend at least getting one per cat, if you can.
Size is the biggest factor when searching for litter boxes aimed to accommodate multiple cats. We generally recommend getting large or extra large litter boxes for multiple cats.
The material your litter box is made of is also a factor to consider. Most litter boxes are made out of plastic for easy cleaning, but you can also find stainless-steel options which usually help control smell.
The side height is another factor to consider. There are litter boxes with low sides and high sides, with high sides helping contain mess and low sides good for accommodating cats with mobility issues. There are also top-entry litter boxes or open top litter boxes, which also help further contain mess.
A covered litter box versus an open top is another decision to make when purchasing a litter box. Covered litter boxes are good for when the litter box has to share a common space, as it helps contain mess and smell, whereas open litter boxes are good for when you can have a dedicated room or space (such as a covered litter cabinet).
Best overall
Pros
Large for multi-cat use (24 x 8 x 10 inches)
High sides and back limit litter scatter and spraying out of the box
Low front allows easy access
Made with BPA-free, recyclable plastic that’s easy to clean with soap and water
Cons
Opening may still be too high for older cats or cats with mobility issues
Overall review
When it comes to a solid litter box, sometimes simple is best. We love just how big this litter box is, perfect for large cats and multi-cat homes alike. The high sides are great for managing messes, which is great if your litter boxes need to share a common space in smaller homes or apartments. It’s also super easy to clean, which is a huge plus. And while it does have a lower access-point at the front, some reviewers have mentioned it still might be too high for older cats or cats with mobility issues to access.
Chewy review rating: 5 out of 5
Best litter capacity
Pros
Large for multi-cat use (30.75 x 20.75 x 8 inches)
Comes with a large metal scoop
Two compartments that contain a removable waste bin and a place to store your litter scoop
High sides to minimize litter scatter
Cons
Sides might be too high for older cats or cats with mobility issues
Price a bit high at around $80
Overall review
This litter box was made for multi-cat homes. With a depth of 8 inches, we love just how much litter this box can hold as well as how it minimizes litter spray with its high sides. The attached trash bin and scoop storage is also super convenient and allows you to clean up mess without going back and forth to a larger trash bin every day. However, the sides might be too high for older cats or cats with mobility issues, especially as there isn’t a lower access point.
Chewy review rating: 4.5 out of 5
Best basic
Pros
Large for multi-cat use (22.05 x 16.55 x 6.5 inches)
Wide base that offers lots of space and stability for cats while in use
Made of durable, eco-friendly plastic that’s easy to clean
Comfort-grip rim for easy lifting while scooping and refilling the pan
Price is low
Cons
Still might be prone to some litter scatter depending on how high the litter is filled
Overall review
If you’re looking for something super basic for your multi-cat home without breaking the bank, this Petmate litter box is the way to go. It’s large enough to accommodate multiple cats, and affordable enough to meet the recommendation of buying one litter box per cat plus one more easily.
It’s also deep enough to accommodate a large amount of litter while still being short enough to fit in litter box cabinets if you’re looking for ways to maximize on space. However, the sides might not be tall enough to catch all litter spray depending on how high you fill the litter box.
Chewy review rating: 4.5 out of 5
Best high-sided
Pros
Large for multi-cat use (27 x 18 x 2.5 inches)
High sides for catching litter spray
Lower access point
Anti-tracking grate step
Litter scoop included
Recessed handle for easy cleaning
Cons
Large size might not be suited to smaller homes, especially when buying multiple litter boxes
Anti-tracking grate step might be difficult to clean/get in the way during cleaning
Overall review
If litter-tracking is a main issue you’re trying to solve for in your multi-cat home, this litter box is a great solution. We love just how high the sides are on this litter box, standing at 27 inches high. And if the high sides weren’t enough to catch any litter spray while in use, the anti-tracking grate step helps catch any stray litter on your cats’ paws as they’re leaving the litter box. However, some reviewers have mentioned that the grate step is difficult to clean, especially if your cats end up peeing on it.
Chewy review rating: 4.5 out of 5
Best low-sided
Pros
Large for multi-cat use (24 x 20 x 5 inches)
Low sides for easy access, especially for older cats or cats with mobility issues
3-inch access point for even easier access without any need for jumping
Cons
More prone to litter spray and tracking due to the lower sides
Overall review
This litter box is great for easy access, while still being large enough to hold a lot of litter to accommodate multi-cat homes. Sometimes when your cats are peeing or pooping outside the litter box and they aren’t having health issues, the reason could be that they’re having trouble accessing their litter box. So trying out one with lower sides can often help solve that problem. The only downside of this litter box is that the lower sides do have a harder time limiting tracking and mess.
Amazon review rating: 4.5 out of 5
Best hooded
Pros
Large for multi-cat homes (23 x 26 x 20 inches)
Large hood with a charcoal filter that absorbs odor for up to 3 months
Ionpure Antimicrobial product protection that inhibits odors caused by bacteria
Mold- and mildew-resistant box
Nonstick surface that prevents litter caking
Corner design for space saving
Cons
Bulky design might not fit in smaller homes
Hooded litter box not preferred by all cats
Overall review
This huge, hooded litter box is great for accommodating multiple cats. We love how much its design is tailored to cutting down on odor, which is super important in a multi-cat home where odors are coming from multiple sources. We also love the corner design that helps save space while still being able to have a larger litter box in your common spaces. However, it still may be too bulky for some homes, so make sure to measure your space before purchasing.
Amazon review rating: 4.5 out of 5
Best top-entry
Pros
Large for multi-cat use (21 x 16.3 x 17 inches)
Can be configured for both top entry and front entry
Full height base helps prevent leaks
Scoop included
Two liners included, lasting up to three months each
Cons
Price is high at over $150
Might be too difficult to access for older cats or cats with mobility issues
Overall review
Top entry litter boxes are a great option when you have more limited space in your home and need to incorporate them into common spaces, as they are generally better at minimizing mess. We love that this Modkat box offers both top and side entry options, and that it comes with long-lasting liners that accommodate each configuration. However, we recognize the price is a bit steep for this option, and that it might be too high for older cats or cats with mobility issues to access.
Amazon review rating: 4.5 out of 5