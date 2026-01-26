10 Best Litter Boxes for Multiple Cats of 2026—Reviewed

Litter boxes are a necessity in the life of a cat parent, and finding the right one for your cats is essential. In multi-cat homes, it’s generally recommended that you have one litter box per cat plus one more. Finding the right litter boxes to accommodate all of your cats’ needs and limitations can be daunting, as there are so many options on the market now offering so many different features.

There are a lot of factors to consider when litter boxes for multiple cats, but size is usually a no-brainer. When in doubt, you should go with the largest option available to ensure that your cats have enough space to relieve themselves.

However, some cats might prefer high sides over low sides, some might like covered litter boxes versus open tops, or some might even want to enter their litter box through the top. There are a lot of features to choose from, but luckily we’ve gathered up some of the best options for every preference to help you make the best decision for your cats’ needs.

Our top litter boxes for multiple cats picks

We’ve searched for all the best litter box options that are great at serving multiple cats. Read on to see which options meet all your needs.

How to choose the litter boxes that are right for you:

As a general rule in multi-cat homes, experts recommend that you have one litter box per cat plus one for the best results. So, if you have two cats, you should have three litter boxes. However, not all homes are large enough to accommodate so many boxes, so we’d recommend at least getting one per cat, if you can.

Size is the biggest factor when searching for litter boxes aimed to accommodate multiple cats. We generally recommend getting large or extra large litter boxes for multiple cats.

The material your litter box is made of is also a factor to consider. Most litter boxes are made out of plastic for easy cleaning, but you can also find stainless-steel options which usually help control smell.

The side height is another factor to consider. There are litter boxes with low sides and high sides, with high sides helping contain mess and low sides good for accommodating cats with mobility issues. There are also top-entry litter boxes or open top litter boxes, which also help further contain mess.

A covered litter box versus an open top is another decision to make when purchasing a litter box. Covered litter boxes are good for when the litter box has to share a common space, as it helps contain mess and smell, whereas open litter boxes are good for when you can have a dedicated room or space (such as a covered litter cabinet).

Best overall

opens in new tab Frisco High Sided Cat Litter Box opens in new tab $ 23 This high-sided litter box from Frisco is our top choice for multi-cat use. The high sides of the litter box are great at limiting the amount of mess from digging and covering waste while your cats are using it, and it still has a lower-front access so cats can still easily walk into the box without needing to jump in. It’s nice and big (24 x 8 x 10 inches) to accommodate multi-cat use, and it’s made from BPA-free, recyclable plastic that’s easy to clean. $23 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Large for multi-cat use (24 x 8 x 10 inches)

High sides and back limit litter scatter and spraying out of the box

Low front allows easy access

Made with BPA-free, recyclable plastic that’s easy to clean with soap and water

Cons

Opening may still be too high for older cats or cats with mobility issues

Overall review

When it comes to a solid litter box, sometimes simple is best. We love just how big this litter box is, perfect for large cats and multi-cat homes alike. The high sides are great for managing messes, which is great if your litter boxes need to share a common space in smaller homes or apartments. It’s also super easy to clean, which is a huge plus. And while it does have a lower access-point at the front, some reviewers have mentioned it still might be too high for older cats or cats with mobility issues to access.

Chewy review rating: 5 out of 5

Best litter capacity

opens in new tab PetSafe Multi-Cat Litter Box opens in new tab $ 130 $ 90 $ 90 This PetSafe litter box is huge, which is perfect for those looking to maximize on litter capacity while accommodating multiple cats. It has nice high sides to contain the large amount of litter and minimize mess while in use. It also has an attached compartment that holds the metal scoop as well as a small waste bin, so you can scoop the box right there without making a trip to another trash can until that waste bin is full. Plus, the waste bin has a rubber seal that helps trap odors. $90 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Large for multi-cat use (30.75 x 20.75 x 8 inches)

Comes with a large metal scoop

Two compartments that contain a removable waste bin and a place to store your litter scoop

High sides to minimize litter scatter

Cons

Sides might be too high for older cats or cats with mobility issues

Price a bit high at around $80

Overall review

This litter box was made for multi-cat homes. With a depth of 8 inches, we love just how much litter this box can hold as well as how it minimizes litter spray with its high sides. The attached trash bin and scoop storage is also super convenient and allows you to clean up mess without going back and forth to a larger trash bin every day. However, the sides might be too high for older cats or cats with mobility issues, especially as there isn’t a lower access point.

Chewy review rating: 4.5 out of 5

Best basic

opens in new tab Petmate Litter Pan opens in new tab $ 13 $ 11 $ 11 This basic Petmate litter pan’s strength lies in its sheer size and volume. With a 6-inch depth, it’s sure to hold a large amount of litter for multiple cats, and at almost 2 feet in length and 16.5 inches wide, there’s plenty of room for cats to do their business. Plus, its low price makes purchasing multiple litter boxes that much more feasible. $11 at null opens in new tab

Pros

Large for multi-cat use (22.05 x 16.55 x 6.5 inches)

Wide base that offers lots of space and stability for cats while in use

Made of durable, eco-friendly plastic that’s easy to clean

Comfort-grip rim for easy lifting while scooping and refilling the pan

Price is low

Cons

Still might be prone to some litter scatter depending on how high the litter is filled

Overall review

If you’re looking for something super basic for your multi-cat home without breaking the bank, this Petmate litter box is the way to go. It’s large enough to accommodate multiple cats, and affordable enough to meet the recommendation of buying one litter box per cat plus one more easily.

It’s also deep enough to accommodate a large amount of litter while still being short enough to fit in litter box cabinets if you’re looking for ways to maximize on space. However, the sides might not be tall enough to catch all litter spray depending on how high you fill the litter box.

Chewy review rating: 4.5 out of 5

Best high-sided

opens in new tab Richell PAW TRAX High Wall Cat Litter Box opens in new tab $ 55 $ 40 $ 40 One of the best ways to minimize tracking is with a high-sided litter box, and this Richell box’s 27-inch-tall sides is perfect for containing the litter of multiple cats. It also has a lower access point so cats don’t have to vault over the high walls every time they need to use the litter box, and there’s even an anti-tracking grate step to even further minimize mess. Plus, there’s a scoop included as well as a recessed handle for easy cleaning. $40 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Large for multi-cat use (27 x 18 x 2.5 inches)

High sides for catching litter spray

Lower access point

Anti-tracking grate step

Litter scoop included

Recessed handle for easy cleaning

Cons

Large size might not be suited to smaller homes, especially when buying multiple litter boxes

Anti-tracking grate step might be difficult to clean/get in the way during cleaning

Overall review

If litter-tracking is a main issue you’re trying to solve for in your multi-cat home, this litter box is a great solution. We love just how high the sides are on this litter box, standing at 27 inches high. And if the high sides weren’t enough to catch any litter spray while in use, the anti-tracking grate step helps catch any stray litter on your cats’ paws as they’re leaving the litter box. However, some reviewers have mentioned that the grate step is difficult to clean, especially if your cats end up peeing on it.

Chewy review rating: 4.5 out of 5

Best low-sided

opens in new tab KittyGoHere Senior Cat Litter Box opens in new tab $ 72 If your cats have trouble hopping into larger litter boxes with high sides, this KittyGoHere box made for senior cats may be a good alternative. Its lower sides of 5 inches high allow for easier access, and it even has a lower access point of 3 inches high. It’s also still large enough to accommodate multiple cats at 24 inches long and 20 inches wide. $72 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Large for multi-cat use (24 x 20 x 5 inches)

Low sides for easy access, especially for older cats or cats with mobility issues

3-inch access point for even easier access without any need for jumping

Cons

More prone to litter spray and tracking due to the lower sides

Overall review

This litter box is great for easy access, while still being large enough to hold a lot of litter to accommodate multi-cat homes. Sometimes when your cats are peeing or pooping outside the litter box and they aren’t having health issues, the reason could be that they’re having trouble accessing their litter box. So trying out one with lower sides can often help solve that problem. The only downside of this litter box is that the lower sides do have a harder time limiting tracking and mess.

Amazon review rating: 4.5 out of 5

Best hooded

opens in new tab Natures Miracle Hooded Corner Multi-Cat Litter Box with Charcoal Filter opens in new tab $ 60 $ 45 $ 45 If you prefer a covered litter box for your cats, this Nature’s Miracle option is great for limiting mess and odor. Its large hood helps minimize litter spray and tracking, and it also has a charcoal filter built in that absorbs odor for up to three months before it needs replacing. The box itself is also made with Ionpure Antimicrobial product protection that inhibits odors caused by bacteria, as well as being mold- and mildew-resistant. And though it’s a large litter box, its corner design helps save space within your home. Plus, its nonstick surface helps prevent litter caking. $45 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Large for multi-cat homes (23 x 26 x 20 inches)

Large hood with a charcoal filter that absorbs odor for up to 3 months

Ionpure Antimicrobial product protection that inhibits odors caused by bacteria

Mold- and mildew-resistant box

Nonstick surface that prevents litter caking

Corner design for space saving

Cons

Bulky design might not fit in smaller homes

Hooded litter box not preferred by all cats

Overall review

This huge, hooded litter box is great for accommodating multiple cats. We love how much its design is tailored to cutting down on odor, which is super important in a multi-cat home where odors are coming from multiple sources. We also love the corner design that helps save space while still being able to have a larger litter box in your common spaces. However, it still may be too bulky for some homes, so make sure to measure your space before purchasing.

Amazon review rating: 4.5 out of 5

Best top-entry

opens in new tab Modkat XL Litter Box opens in new tab $ 190 This Modkat litter box is a versatile option with the ability to be configured with either top or side entry, so accessing this litter box can be easily tailored to your cats’ needs. It also has a full height base that helps prevent leaks, and both its top entry and high front entry helps minimize litter spray and tracking. Plus, it comes with both a scoop and two different liners (tailored to entry preference) that last up to three months. $190 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Large for multi-cat use (21 x 16.3 x 17 inches)

Can be configured for both top entry and front entry

Full height base helps prevent leaks

Scoop included

Two liners included, lasting up to three months each

Cons

Price is high at over $150

Might be too difficult to access for older cats or cats with mobility issues

Overall review

Top entry litter boxes are a great option when you have more limited space in your home and need to incorporate them into common spaces, as they are generally better at minimizing mess. We love that this Modkat box offers both top and side entry options, and that it comes with long-lasting liners that accommodate each configuration. However, we recognize the price is a bit steep for this option, and that it might be too high for older cats or cats with mobility issues to access.

Amazon review rating: 4.5 out of 5

Best open top