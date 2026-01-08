Find the best option for you and your kitty this year.

When it comes to cat parenthood, buying kitty litter is one of the first things you do — and then never stop doing for the entirety of their lives. Finding the right litter can be such a nuanced search as there are so many factors to consider. What texture does your cat prefer? Which material will limit the amount of dust that gets kicked up? What will cover up the smell the best? Which litter is the cleanest and won’t track throughout the home? Clumping or non-clumping?

One of the biggest benefits of using clumping litter is that it reduces the amount of mess and is generally considered one of the “cleaner” options when it comes to buying cat litter. This is because the litter absorbs moisture quickly and turns pee into hard clumps that you can easily and quickly scoop.

Being able to scoop as clumps appear also helps stretch out the lifetime of your cat’s litter. However, finding clumping litters that stay firm and reduce mess can be easier said than done, which is why we’ve compiled a list of tried-and-true clumping litters as a great place for you to start your search.

How to choose the clumping cat litter that is right for you:

The material used for litter is a good place to start when finding the right one for your cat. Many different types of litter clump, including corn-based, clay, tofu, and many more. Finding a texture that your cat likes is a great way to find the best material for them.

Odor control is a huge component when it comes to choosing a litter, and sometimes that means deciding between scented and unscented litters. Scented litters use deodorizers to help cover up the smell, but sometimes the addition of a scent can be overwhelming for cats because their noses are much more sensitive than ours. “Unscented” litters aren’t truly scentless — there are just no added scents; so it can sometimes be a trade off when using unscented litter between your cat’s comfort and the scent that might still emanate from the litter box.

Dust is also a major factor when it comes to litter, as is how much of it is tracked when cats leave the litter box. If your cat has feline asthma, making sure to find litters that aren’t likely to track a lot of dust is very important.

Weight can also be something to consider when choosing a litter. Some litters are very heavy and may require more effort when you take them home from the store.

Our top clumping cat litter picks

We’ve found the best clumping cat litters currently on the market to meet any and all of your cats’ needs. Whether you prefer clay, plant-based, or other more natural litter materials, there is something for every preference on this list.

Best overall

opens in new tab World's Best Multi-Cat Unscented Clumping Corn Cat Litter opens in new tab $ 23 $ 19 $ 19 This all-natural litter is our top choice for clumping litter because not only does it clump very well, but it’s also 99 percent dust-free and has amazing odor control. Made from corn, this litter is also safe to flush in most septic and sewer systems, making scooping that much easier. Plus, it comes in three different bag sizes depending on how much you need at one time: eight pounds, 15 pounds, and 28 pounds. $19 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

All natural corn-based litter free from harmful chemicals and artificial perfumes

Flushable and safe for most septic and sewer systems

99 percent dust free

Comes in three sizes: eight-pound bag, 15-pound bag, 28-pound bag

Cons

Natural scent might not be preferred by all households

Is more prone to tracking

Overall review

World’s Best is a quality brand when it comes to kitty litter, and this corn-based litter is just another offering that hits it out of the park. As cat parents trend more toward buying natural litters, we love that this corn-based litter is safe for pets and also doesn’t need artificial perfumes or deodorizers to help with odor control. Plus, it’s also flushable, which makes scooping especially easy if you keep the litter box in or near your bathroom. And though this is 99 percent dust-free, some reviews have mentioned that it does still tend to track a lot through their homes.

Amazon review rating: 5/5

Best for multiple cats

opens in new tab Arm & Hammer Litter Slide Multi-Cat Scented Clumping Clay Cat Litter opens in new tab $ 27 A clumping litter made from the brand known for making baking soda naturally comes with rock solid odor control, which is exactly what you need when you’re trying to contain the litter box smells from multiple cats. This clumping litter is also nonstick, so it should scoop out of your litter box easily rather than sink to the bottom and get stuck. It’s also 99.9 percent dust-free. $27 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Nonstick, clumping, clay litter

99.9 percent dust-free

Low-tracking

Comes with a seven-day, odor-free guarantee

Comes in four bag sizes: 14 pounds, 19 pounds, 28 pounds, 38 pounds

Cons

Clay litter not preferred by all homes

Packaging doesn’t always stand up to shipping

Overall review

This litter comes highly rated by users across product review sections and message boards asking for litter recs. We love that this litter is not only clumping, but it’s also nonstick, ensuring your scooping experience will be seamless. It comes with incredible odor control, and we also love that it’s 99.9 percent dust-free and low-tracking. Just be warned that due to the cardboard packaging, it sometimes won’t stand up as well to shipping.

Chewy review rating: 5/5

Best scented

opens in new tab Catit Go Natural Pea Husk Clumping Cat Litter opens in new tab $ 30 $ 23 $ 23 If you prefer an added scent to your kitty litter, this natural litter is a great option. It comes in two different natural scents — vanilla and lavender — that aren’t too overpowering and shouldn’t overwhelm your cat’s sensitive nose. It’s also made out of pea husks, which is both effective at covering odors as well as soft on the paws. This clumping litter also breaks down naturally and can be safely flushed. $23 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Natural, clumping litter made from pea husks

Flushable

99 percent dust-free

Comes in two scents: vanilla and lavender

Cons

Scents might not appeal to all

Only comes in one size box (12.3 pounds)

Is more prone to tracking

Overall review

Scented litters sometimes tend to just smell like a sickly sweet artificial scent and soiled litter, almost defeating the purpose of odor control. However, we love that this pea husk litter uses both the natural scent of the peak husk material as well as the natural scents of either vanilla or lavender to really mask the scent of the litter box. Plus, its clumping formula is safe to flush and 99 percent dust-free, which really cuts down on the mess. However, some reviewers have said that it still doesn’t totally cut down on the tracking.

Review rating: 4.5/5

Best unscented

opens in new tab Fresh Step Simply Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter opens in new tab $ 19 $ 15 $ 15 If you prefer an unscented litter, there’s nothing like the classic Fresh Step brand to come in clutch with a great clumping formula that will keep your litter box smelling fresh. Made with activated charcoal, this natural clay litter combines with carbon and Ammonia Block to control odors for up to 15 days. $15 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Natural clay litter made with activated charcoal, carbon, and Ammonia Block

Controls odors for up to 15 days

Low-dust

Comes in three different box sizes: 14 pounds, 25 pounds, or pack of four 10.5-pound bags

Cons

Natural materials still might smell like detergent to some

Is prone to tracking

Overall review

We love that this uses a unique and natural formula that utilizes activated charcoal to control the odor of your litter box. A 15-day odor control guarantee is especially long lasting, which is great for cat parents who might not have time to scoop every single day. However, some reviewers claim that there is a difference between the different sizes offered, and going bigger might lead to more consistency.

Review rating: 4/5

Best odor control

opens in new tab Boxiecat Self-Cleaning Probiotic Scent Free Clumping Clay Litter opens in new tab $ 34 This self-cleaning, clumping litter uses a unique formula that utilizes probiotics to tamp down on strong odors. This proprietary blend of probiotics continuously combats odors for up to 40 days. It’s also free from fragrances, fillers, and preservatives and works against tracking, keeping your home fresh and clean. Plus, its clumping formula is strong, 99.9 percent dust-free, and only adds to the long-lasting litter’s effectiveness. $34 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Self-cleaning clay litter made with a proprietary blend of probiotics that continuously combat strong odors for up to 40 days

Free from fragrances, fillers, and preservatives

99.9 percent dust-free

Comes in three bag sizes: 16 pounds, 28 pounds, 40 pounds

Cons

Packaging doesn’t always stand up to shipping

Prone to tracking

Overall review

We love to see a new formula hit the kitty-litter market, and this one that utilizes probiotics to become self-cleaning is no exception. A 40-day odor control guarantee is one of the longest we’ve seen, and reviews have been overwhelmingly positive about how it really does stand the test of time. Although it claims to be low tracking, it does still seem like it will track through your home, according to reviews.

Amazon review rating: 4.5/5

Best lightweight

opens in new tab Arm & Hammer Litter Platinum Hardball opens in new tab $ 19 Not only is this litter lightweight, but its fast-forming formula is able to bind waste and odors into a “hardball” and provide no-mess scooping. Made from absorbent sorghum grains, it’s also low dust, is 60 percent lighter than Arm & Hammer’s other cat litter offerings, and the garden bloom scent offers up to 14 days of odor control. $19 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

60 percent lighter than Arm & Hammer’s other cat litter offerings

Fast-forming clumping formula binds waste and odors into hard balls for no-mess scooping

Made from American-grown sorghum grains

Low-tracking

Garden bloom scent offers up to 14 days of odor control

Cons

Scented litter might not appeal to all

Clumps may stick to the bottom of the litter box

Overall review

If you’re looking for a lightweight litter that packs a punch, look no further. We love that not only is this litter super light, but that it also actually shrinks waste to make it even lighter! Reviewers also vouch for how low-dust and low-tracking this litter is, so it shouldn’t get all over your home. The only thing to look out for is that these hard balls may get stuck to the bottom and sides of the litter box if they sit for too long.

Amazon review rating: 4.5/5

Best clay

Pros

Made with 100 percent bentonite clay, with a medium granule size for hard clumping

99 percent dust free

Low-tracking

Odor control via natural ingredients

Cons

Only bag size options are pretty heavy: 20 pounds and 40 pounds

Overall review

This Dr. Elsey’s litter is one that I’ve always seen pop up on round-up lists and have tried with my own cats. If you’re looking for a clumping, clay litter, this one really delivers on the hype. It’s low-dust, low-tracking, and the odor control is one of the best in the clay litter game. The bags come in huge sizes, too, which is great if you have multiple cats. However, some might not like lugging this heavier bag every time they need to replenish.

Chewy review rating: 4.5/5

Best grass