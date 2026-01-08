10 Best Clumping Cat Litters of 2026—Reviewed
Find the best option for you and your kitty this year.
When it comes to cat parenthood, buying kitty litter is one of the first things you do — and then never stop doing for the entirety of their lives. Finding the right litter can be such a nuanced search as there are so many factors to consider. What texture does your cat prefer? Which material will limit the amount of dust that gets kicked up? What will cover up the smell the best? Which litter is the cleanest and won’t track throughout the home? Clumping or non-clumping?
One of the biggest benefits of using clumping litter is that it reduces the amount of mess and is generally considered one of the “cleaner” options when it comes to buying cat litter. This is because the litter absorbs moisture quickly and turns pee into hard clumps that you can easily and quickly scoop.
Being able to scoop as clumps appear also helps stretch out the lifetime of your cat’s litter. However, finding clumping litters that stay firm and reduce mess can be easier said than done, which is why we’ve compiled a list of tried-and-true clumping litters as a great place for you to start your search.
How to choose the clumping cat litter that is right for you:
The material used for litter is a good place to start when finding the right one for your cat. Many different types of litter clump, including corn-based, clay, tofu, and many more. Finding a texture that your cat likes is a great way to find the best material for them.
Odor control is a huge component when it comes to choosing a litter, and sometimes that means deciding between scented and unscented litters. Scented litters use deodorizers to help cover up the smell, but sometimes the addition of a scent can be overwhelming for cats because their noses are much more sensitive than ours. “Unscented” litters aren’t truly scentless — there are just no added scents; so it can sometimes be a trade off when using unscented litter between your cat’s comfort and the scent that might still emanate from the litter box.
Dust is also a major factor when it comes to litter, as is how much of it is tracked when cats leave the litter box. If your cat has feline asthma, making sure to find litters that aren’t likely to track a lot of dust is very important.
Weight can also be something to consider when choosing a litter. Some litters are very heavy and may require more effort when you take them home from the store.
Our top clumping cat litter picks
We’ve found the best clumping cat litters currently on the market to meet any and all of your cats’ needs. Whether you prefer clay, plant-based, or other more natural litter materials, there is something for every preference on this list.
Best overall: World’s Best Multi-Cat Unscented Clumping Corn Cat Litteropens in new tab
Best for multiple cats: Arm & Hammer Litter Slide Multi-Cat Scented Clumping Clay Cat Litteropens in new tab
Best scented: Catit Go Natural Pea Husk Clumping Cat Litteropens in new tab
Best unscented: Fresh Step Simply Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litteropens in new tab
Best odor control: Boxiecat Self-Cleaning Probiotic Scent Free Clumping Clay Litteropens in new tab
Best lightweight: Arm & Hammer Litter Platinum Hardballopens in new tab
Best clay: Dr. Elsey’s Ultra Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litteropens in new tab
Best grass: SmartCat Unscented Clumping Grass Cat Litteropens in new tab
Best tofu: allforpaws Purr-Blend Super Odor Lock Unscented Clumping Tofu Cat Litteropens in new tab
Best plant-based: Arm & Hammer Litter Plant Power Unscented Lightweight Clumping Wheat Cat Litteropens in new tab
Best overall
Pros
All natural corn-based litter free from harmful chemicals and artificial perfumes
Flushable and safe for most septic and sewer systems
99 percent dust free
Comes in three sizes: eight-pound bag, 15-pound bag, 28-pound bag
Cons
Natural scent might not be preferred by all households
Is more prone to tracking
Overall review
World’s Best is a quality brand when it comes to kitty litter, and this corn-based litter is just another offering that hits it out of the park. As cat parents trend more toward buying natural litters, we love that this corn-based litter is safe for pets and also doesn’t need artificial perfumes or deodorizers to help with odor control. Plus, it’s also flushable, which makes scooping especially easy if you keep the litter box in or near your bathroom. And though this is 99 percent dust-free, some reviews have mentioned that it does still tend to track a lot through their homes.
Amazon review rating: 5/5
Best for multiple cats
Pros
Nonstick, clumping, clay litter
99.9 percent dust-free
Low-tracking
Comes with a seven-day, odor-free guarantee
Comes in four bag sizes: 14 pounds, 19 pounds, 28 pounds, 38 pounds
Cons
Clay litter not preferred by all homes
Packaging doesn’t always stand up to shipping
Overall review
This litter comes highly rated by users across product review sections and message boards asking for litter recs. We love that this litter is not only clumping, but it’s also nonstick, ensuring your scooping experience will be seamless. It comes with incredible odor control, and we also love that it’s 99.9 percent dust-free and low-tracking. Just be warned that due to the cardboard packaging, it sometimes won’t stand up as well to shipping.
Chewy review rating: 5/5
Best scented
Pros
Natural, clumping litter made from pea husks
Flushable
99 percent dust-free
Comes in two scents: vanilla and lavender
Cons
Scents might not appeal to all
Only comes in one size box (12.3 pounds)
Is more prone to tracking
Overall review
Scented litters sometimes tend to just smell like a sickly sweet artificial scent and soiled litter, almost defeating the purpose of odor control. However, we love that this pea husk litter uses both the natural scent of the peak husk material as well as the natural scents of either vanilla or lavender to really mask the scent of the litter box. Plus, its clumping formula is safe to flush and 99 percent dust-free, which really cuts down on the mess. However, some reviewers have said that it still doesn’t totally cut down on the tracking.
Review rating: 4.5/5
Best unscented
Pros
Natural clay litter made with activated charcoal, carbon, and Ammonia Block
Controls odors for up to 15 days
Low-dust
Comes in three different box sizes: 14 pounds, 25 pounds, or pack of four 10.5-pound bags
Cons
Natural materials still might smell like detergent to some
Is prone to tracking
Overall review
We love that this uses a unique and natural formula that utilizes activated charcoal to control the odor of your litter box. A 15-day odor control guarantee is especially long lasting, which is great for cat parents who might not have time to scoop every single day. However, some reviewers claim that there is a difference between the different sizes offered, and going bigger might lead to more consistency.
Review rating: 4/5
Best odor control
Pros
Self-cleaning clay litter made with a proprietary blend of probiotics that continuously combat strong odors for up to 40 days
Free from fragrances, fillers, and preservatives
99.9 percent dust-free
Comes in three bag sizes: 16 pounds, 28 pounds, 40 pounds
Cons
Packaging doesn’t always stand up to shipping
Prone to tracking
Overall review
We love to see a new formula hit the kitty-litter market, and this one that utilizes probiotics to become self-cleaning is no exception. A 40-day odor control guarantee is one of the longest we’ve seen, and reviews have been overwhelmingly positive about how it really does stand the test of time. Although it claims to be low tracking, it does still seem like it will track through your home, according to reviews.
Amazon review rating: 4.5/5
Best lightweight
Pros
60 percent lighter than Arm & Hammer’s other cat litter offerings
Fast-forming clumping formula binds waste and odors into hard balls for no-mess scooping
Made from American-grown sorghum grains
Low-tracking
Garden bloom scent offers up to 14 days of odor control
Cons
Scented litter might not appeal to all
Clumps may stick to the bottom of the litter box
Overall review
If you’re looking for a lightweight litter that packs a punch, look no further. We love that not only is this litter super light, but that it also actually shrinks waste to make it even lighter! Reviewers also vouch for how low-dust and low-tracking this litter is, so it shouldn’t get all over your home. The only thing to look out for is that these hard balls may get stuck to the bottom and sides of the litter box if they sit for too long.
Amazon review rating: 4.5/5
Best clay
Pros
Made with 100 percent bentonite clay, with a medium granule size for hard clumping
99 percent dust free
Low-tracking
Odor control via natural ingredients
Cons
Only bag size options are pretty heavy: 20 pounds and 40 pounds
Overall review
This Dr. Elsey’s litter is one that I’ve always seen pop up on round-up lists and have tried with my own cats. If you’re looking for a clumping, clay litter, this one really delivers on the hype. It’s low-dust, low-tracking, and the odor control is one of the best in the clay litter game. The bags come in huge sizes, too, which is great if you have multiple cats. However, some might not like lugging this heavier bag every time they need to replenish.
Chewy review rating: 4.5/5