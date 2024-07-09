Best Cat Litter in 2024: Low-Tracking, Dust-Free, Eco-Friendly

Your cat might have various tactics to show you when they’re ticked off, but don’t worry, peeing in random places is not one of them.

Veterinarian Dr. Annette Louviere, veterinary genetics and technology manager at Wisdom Panel, says, “Cats don’t urinate out of the box in spite,” which means this behavior could be an indicator of a greater health issue. While this is one possibility that shouldn’t be overlooked, a more common cause for this unsavory behavior is that their litter isn’t up to snuff. It’ll save you the emotional aggravation and high vet bills to experiment with your cat’s litter while they’re young, so you’re aware of their preferences from an early age.

The Dr. Niwako Ogata, director of the Purdue Animal Behavior Clinic at Purdue University, adds, “Cats are notoriously fussy creatures that may react to the slightest change in their environment, even just a new type of litter.” Cats’ particularities can be frustrating — but it’s also what makes them such intriguing housemates, and we can all agree they deserve the best.

The best types of cat litter

We asked cat experts to help us whittle down a shortlist of their favorite litters, weeding out the ones that don’t hold up to our (let’s be real, our cat’s) standards.

According to Dr. Jessica Bell, a professor at Washington State University School of Veterinary Medicine, “Scientists have actually researched litter preferences and found that cats prefer clay litter to silica (sand) or wood pellets.” And the biggest turn-off for cats is smell. “Cats have really sensitive noses and don’t like perfumed litter,” Dr. Bell says, so always opt for a fragrance-free litter to start. Although many cat people may gripe that they’d prefer a nice scent to cover up their cat’s business, if your cat’s litter is deterring them from using the box, we’re confident that an unscented option will start to look pretty good.

We evaluated litter based on a few features: from low-tracking, dust-free, and odor-free to clumping ability and flush-ability. We gave extra points to those that use upcycled or sustainable materials, and formulas that absorb odor rather than covering it up with scents. Now, it’s still possible that your cat’s preferences may fall outside these picks, but we’d consider this a great start to a potentially lengthy hunt for their favorite litter.

Best Cat Litters

Odor control is a must for any cat litter — but, let’s be real, some litter boxes need more help than others. If that sounds, or smells, like your cat’s litter box, we’ve picked out the best cat litters for odor control.

Dust production

For some cats and their parents, dust can be a home and health hazard. No matter if you’re trying to keep the dust from getting into your mouth or your carpets, these are the best low-dust cat litters.

Clumping Ability

When it comes to urine absorption and scoopability, a top-tier clumping litter is a must. If those qualities top your list of litter needs, these are some of the best clumping cat litters.

opens in a new tab Arm & Hammer Litter Platinum Scented Clumping Clay Litter opens in a new tab $ 33 It’s important to use a litter that checks all of your boxes. While fragrance and dust-free litters are certainly a priority, no formula is more prized than an exceptional clumping litter. Per Dr. Louviere: “While not all cats are the same, studies support that cats generally have a preference for clumping clay litters,” making it an excellent choice for anyone who is looking to appease a picky cat. If your cat can think of more reasons than not to avoid the litter box, you should return to one that’s reliable and widely beloved. “The cat needs to accept the litter substrate type,” Dr. Louviere urges. “No matter how much a pet parent likes it, if the cat doesn’t, then you can’t force them to use it.” Gives Back opens in a new tab $33 at Chewy opens in a new tab

Environmental factors

If you’re trying to take a greener approach to pet parenthood, your cat litter is a good place to start. These litters use natural, biodegradable materials that don’t trade effectiveness for sustainability, making them our top picks for the best environmental cat litters.

opens in a new tab Catalyst Upcycled Soft Wood Cat Litter opens in a new tab $ 24 This sustainable, renewable, and responsible litter is perfect for the eco-friendly pet parent. It conceals odor using an upcycled wood substrate, and its lightweight formula makes it a favorite for cats with sensitive paws. Compared with clay litters that use more added materials, it’s better for the environment; it uses wood fibers that trap bad smells while using zeolite to release a mild fragrance that’s non-offensive to cats and their humans. Remember that cat’s don’t urinate outside of the litter box for no reason. With that in mind, Dr. Louviere says, “The best way to address ‘inappropriate elimination’ is to get to the underlying reason, whether medical or behavioral (like a litter substrate preference ... or avoidance).” If your cat is dissatisfied with their current litter, they may be trying to tell you that they’d like to go a more natural route.

Litter box compatibility

Another factor to consider when picking out a litter is whether it‘s a good fit for your litter box. The answer there is that it really depends on the kind of litter box you have. If you have an automatic litter box, you’ll want a litter that has a very good clumping ability.

If you have an open-top litter box, you’ll want to make sure your litter produces a low amount of dust, in addition to clumping well. Again, it really comes down to your cat’s preferences (and you’ll want to figure those out as early as you can).

Your cat’s preferences

As any cat parent might know, cats can be picky opens in a new tab about their litter box. Texture, scent, and box style can influence your cat’s willingness to properly utilize their designated bathroom.

Unfortunately, getting the right combo of litter and litter box might take some trial and error. As a general rule of thumb, keep the litter box in a private, quiet area away from their food and water. Also, just as with humans, cats are likely to prefer opens in a new tab a clean box over a not-so-clean one. If location and litter don’t appear to be the issue, you might want to consider swapping out the box opens in a new tab itself.

FAQs (People also ask):

What is the best cat litter for multiple cats?

The best cat litter for multiple cats is the one they will all agree on. However, if multiple cats are using the same litter box, you might want to prioritize an odor-reducing litter above all else. Keep in mind, even if cats are sharing litter boxes, experts recommend that there be one litter box per cat opens in a new tab available in the home.

Why is my cat pooping outside the litter box?

There are multiple reasons opens in a new tab for why your cat might not be taking to their litter box. For starters, pet parents should rule out medical issues, such as UTIs opens in a new tab or gastrointestinal distress. Barring those, cats might not use their litter box if it is in an unideal location, such as a high-traffic, high-volume area of the home or near their food or water.

Should I get a litter robot for my cat?

Automatic litter boxes opens in a new tab scoop used litter for you, keeping the box extra clean for your cat, which will encourage them to use it. These babies can be a real game changer for the cat parent grind, with one cat dad going so far opens in a new tab as to say it made him a better parent to his kitty.



