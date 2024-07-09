Best Cat Litter in 2024: Low-Tracking, Dust-Free, Eco-Friendly · Kinship

Skip to main content

Best Cat Litter in 2024: Low-Tracking, Dust-Free, Eco-Friendly

Helping your cat find their preferred litter doesn’t have to be a crapshoot.

by Avery Felman and Rebecca Caplan | expert review by Annette Louviere, DVM
Updated July 9, 2024
Funny tabby cat sitting in a litter box and looking curiously outside.
Lightspruch / Adobe Stock

In This Article:

Odor Control Ability   Dust Production Clumping Ability Litter Environmental Factors Your Cat’s Preferences Box Compatibility

Your cat might have various tactics to show you when they’re ticked off, but don’t worry, peeing in random places is not one of them.

Veterinarian Dr. Annette Louviere, veterinary genetics and technology manager at Wisdom Panel, says, “Cats don’t urinate out of the box in spite,” which means this behavior could be an indicator of a greater health issue. While this is one possibility that shouldn’t be overlooked, a more common cause for this unsavory behavior is that their litter isn’t up to snuff. It’ll save you the emotional aggravation and high vet bills to experiment with your cat’s litter while they’re young, so you’re aware of their preferences from an early age.

The Dr. Niwako Ogata, director of the Purdue Animal Behavior Clinic at Purdue University, adds, “Cats are notoriously fussy creatures that may react to the slightest change in their environment, even just a new type of litter.” Cats’ particularities can be frustrating — but it’s also what makes them such intriguing housemates, and we can all agree they deserve the best.

The best types of cat litter

We asked cat experts to help us whittle down a shortlist of their favorite litters, weeding out the ones that don’t hold up to our (let’s be real, our cat’s) standards.

According to Dr. Jessica Bell, a professor at Washington State University School of Veterinary Medicine, “Scientists have actually researched litter preferences and found that cats prefer clay litter to silica (sand) or wood pellets.” And the biggest turn-off for cats is smell. “Cats have really sensitive noses and don’t like perfumed litter,” Dr. Bell says, so always opt for a fragrance-free litter to start. Although many cat people may gripe that they’d prefer a nice scent to cover up their cat’s business, if your cat’s litter is deterring them from using the box, we’re confident that an unscented option will start to look pretty good.

We evaluated litter based on a few features: from low-tracking, dust-free, and odor-free to clumping ability and flush-ability. We gave extra points to those that use upcycled or sustainable materials, and formulas that absorb odor rather than covering it up with scents. Now, it’s still possible that your cat’s preferences may fall outside these picks, but we’d consider this a great start to a potentially lengthy hunt for their favorite litter.

Best Cat Litters

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Best overall cat litter

Odor-control ability

Odor control is a must for any cat litter — but, let’s be real, some litter boxes need more help than others. If that sounds, or smells, like your cat’s litter box, we’ve picked out the best cat litters for odor control. 

Top pick:

Ever Clean Extra Strength Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter
Ever Clean Extra Strength Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter
$26

Activated charcoal in this litter helps mask the stink of your cat’s litter box, which leaves it fresh for up to 14 days, so that’s a plus right off the bat. Its clumping powers are also a cut above, making cleanup easy. What more could you want?

$26 at Chewy

Another great option:

Fresh Step Clumping Cat Litter,
Fresh Step Clumping Cat Litter
$22

For an odor-control litter that doesn’t skimp on the clumping, opt for Fresh Step Advanced Cat Litter. With 20,000-plus five star reviews, this litter is clearly a favorite of cats and cat parents, thanks to its 99 percent dust free formula and added “Ammonia Block Technology” that kills odors on contact. And, as far as scented litters go, we found this one to be adept at reducing odors, not masking them.

$22 at Amazon

Dust production

For some cats and their parents, dust can be a home and health hazard. No matter if you’re trying to keep the dust from getting into your mouth or your carpets, these are the best low-dust cat litters. 

Top pick:

pretty litter package
PrettyLitter Cat Litter
$22

One day, not too long ago, a beautiful genius arose from their slumber and decided to invent a perfect, high-tech kitty litter for the 21st century. From their mind came Pretty Litter, a silica gel-based cat litter that is literally dust-free, in addition to some other pretty cool features.

In addition to great odor control, Pretty Litter’s color-changing silica gel pellets react with your cat’s urine to indicate possible health concerns. Three different colors indicate different health concerns, while a fourth color indicates healthy urine. These pellets are also dust-free, which is great if you or your cat has allergies. Things to keep in mind: This is a non-clumping litter, and it’s also the most expensive per pound. However, Pretty Litter does go farther than its competitors, with an eight-pound bag lasting up two months, so don’t rule it out as a cost-effective option.


$22 at PrettyLitter

Another great option:

the tuft and paw litter bag
Tuft + Paw Really Great Cat Litter
$29

When Socrates said “know thyself,” he should have amended that statement to “know thyself as you know thy cat.” But those were the days well before the internet, and lugging 40 pounds of cat litter up your four story walk up wasn’t as much of an issue as, say, the plague.

Luckily for the savvy cat owner, Tuft and Paw’s Really Great Litter formula delivers low-tracking, flushable litter right to your door in the appropriate quantities, so you can say goodbye to the days of hiding excess litter under your kitchen sink. Plus, it’s made from a soybean byproduct that would otherwise end up in a landfill, so you can feel good about the way your litter choice impacts your cat, home, and planet.

$29 at Tuft + Paw

Clumping Ability

When it comes to urine absorption and scoopability, a top-tier clumping litter is a must. If those qualities top your list of litter needs, these are some of the best clumping cat litters.

Top pick:

Dr. Elsey's Premium Clumping Cat Litter - Ultra - 99.9% Dust-Free, Low Tracking, Hard Clumping, Superior Odor Control
Dr. Elsey’s Premium Clumping Cat Litter
$11

If you’re looking for a hard-core clumping litter, look no further than Dr. Elsey’s Precious Cat Ultra Cat Litter. Affordable and effective, we were shocked at how good this bentonite-clay based litter was when it came to clumping and odor control. For a clay litter, we also found Dr. Elsey’s to be low-tracking (though not entirely dust-free) and strong enough for use with multiple cats. 


$11 at Amazon

Another good option:

the litter in a black box
Arm & Hammer Litter Platinum Scented Clumping Clay Litter
$33

It’s important to use a litter that checks all of your boxes. While fragrance and dust-free litters are certainly a priority, no formula is more prized than an exceptional clumping litter. Per Dr. Louviere: “While not all cats are the same, studies support that cats generally have a preference for clumping clay litters,” making it an excellent choice for anyone who is looking to appease a picky cat.

If your cat can think of more reasons than not to avoid the litter box, you should return to one that’s reliable and widely beloved. “The cat needs to accept the litter substrate type,” Dr. Louviere urges. “No matter how much a pet parent likes it, if the cat doesn’t, then you can’t force them to use it.”

$33 at Chewy

Environmental factors

If you’re trying to take a greener approach to pet parenthood, your cat litter is a good place to start. These litters use natural, biodegradable materials that don’t trade effectiveness for sustainability, making them our top picks for the best environmental cat litters.

Top pick:

Natural Wheat Multi-Cat Litter
Natural Wheat Multi-Cat Litter
$26

Wheat seems like a strange active ingredient for cat litter, but it’s actually a pretty good one, especially if you’re looking for a natural, biodegradable option. Designed to be used by multiple cats, this litter by Wheat Scoop is a top choice when it comes to odor control and dust-control, both thanks to its unique wheat pellets.

Reviewers also loved its lack of “perfume-y” odors and its flushable, clumping pellet. Many cat parents also mentioned that their cats preferred the texture over other litters, earning it an official spot in our ever-growing lexicon of sustainable faves.


$26 at Amazon

Another good option:

the cat litter in green package
Catalyst Upcycled Soft Wood Cat Litter
$24

This sustainable, renewable, and responsible litter is perfect for the eco-friendly pet parent. It conceals odor using an upcycled wood substrate, and its lightweight formula makes it a favorite for cats with sensitive paws. Compared with clay litters that use more added materials, it’s better for the environment; it uses wood fibers that trap bad smells while using zeolite to release a mild fragrance that’s non-offensive to cats and their humans.

Remember that cat’s don’t urinate outside of the litter box for no reason. With that in mind, Dr. Louviere says, “The best way to address ‘inappropriate elimination’ is to get to the underlying reason, whether medical or behavioral (like a litter substrate preference ... or avoidance).” If your cat is dissatisfied with their current litter, they may be trying to tell you that they’d like to go a more natural route. 


$24 at Amazon

Litter box compatibility

Another factor to consider when picking out a litter is whether it‘s a good fit for your litter box. The answer there is that it really depends on the kind of litter box you have. If you have an automatic litter box, you’ll want a litter that has a very good clumping ability.

If you have an open-top litter box, you’ll want to make sure your litter produces a low amount of dust, in addition to clumping well. Again, it really comes down to your cat’s preferences (and you’ll want to figure those out as early as you can).

Your cat’s preferences

As any cat parent might know, cats can be picky about their litter box. Texture, scent, and box style can influence your cat’s willingness to properly utilize their designated bathroom. 

Unfortunately, getting the right combo of litter and litter box might take some trial and error. As a general rule of thumb, keep the litter box in a private, quiet area away from their food and water. Also, just as with humans, cats are likely to prefer a clean box over a not-so-clean one. If location and litter don’t appear to be the issue, you might want to consider swapping out the box itself. 

FAQs (People also ask):

What is the best cat litter for multiple cats?

The best cat litter for multiple cats is the one they will all agree on. However, if multiple cats are using the same litter box, you might want to prioritize an odor-reducing litter above all else. Keep in mind, even if cats are sharing litter boxes, experts recommend that there be one litter box per cat available in the home. 

Why is my cat pooping outside the litter box?

There are multiple reasons for why your cat might not be taking to their litter box. For starters, pet parents should rule out medical issues, such as UTIs or gastrointestinal distress. Barring those, cats might not use their litter box if it is in an unideal location, such as a high-traffic, high-volume area of the home or near their food or water.

Should I get a litter robot for my cat? 

Automatic litter boxes scoop used litter for you, keeping the box extra clean for your cat, which will encourage them to use it. These babies can be a real game changer for the cat parent grind, with one cat dad going so far as to say it made him a better parent to his kitty.


Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

Related articles