Best Cat Litter in 2024: Low-Tracking, Dust-Free, Eco-Friendly
Helping your cat find their preferred litter doesn’t have to be a crapshoot.
Your cat might have various tactics to show you when they’re ticked off, but don’t worry, peeing in random places is not one of them.
Veterinarian Dr. Annette Louviere, veterinary genetics and technology manager at Wisdom Panel, says, “Cats don’t urinate out of the box in spite,” which means this behavior could be an indicator of a greater health issue. While this is one possibility that shouldn’t be overlooked, a more common cause for this unsavory behavior is that their litter isn’t up to snuff. It’ll save you the emotional aggravation and high vet bills to experiment with your cat’s litter while they’re young, so you’re aware of their preferences from an early age.
The Dr. Niwako Ogata, director of the Purdue Animal Behavior Clinic at Purdue University, adds, “Cats are notoriously fussy creatures that may react to the slightest change in their environment, even just a new type of litter.” Cats’ particularities can be frustrating — but it’s also what makes them such intriguing housemates, and we can all agree they deserve the best.
The best types of cat litter
We asked cat experts to help us whittle down a shortlist of their favorite litters, weeding out the ones that don’t hold up to our (let’s be real, our cat’s) standards.
According to Dr. Jessica Bell, a professor at Washington State University School of Veterinary Medicine, “Scientists have actually researched litter preferences and found that cats prefer clay litter to silica (sand) or wood pellets.” And the biggest turn-off for cats is smell. “Cats have really sensitive noses and don’t like perfumed litter,” Dr. Bell says, so always opt for a fragrance-free litter to start. Although many cat people may gripe that they’d prefer a nice scent to cover up their cat’s business, if your cat’s litter is deterring them from using the box, we’re confident that an unscented option will start to look pretty good.
We evaluated litter based on a few features: from low-tracking, dust-free, and odor-free to clumping ability and flush-ability. We gave extra points to those that use upcycled or sustainable materials, and formulas that absorb odor rather than covering it up with scents. Now, it’s still possible that your cat’s preferences may fall outside these picks, but we’d consider this a great start to a potentially lengthy hunt for their favorite litter.
Best Cat Litters
Best overall cat litter
Best-odor control litter: Ever Clean Extra Strength Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter
Best low-dust litter: PrettyLitter Cat Litteropens in a new tab
Best clumping litter: Dr. Elsey’s Premium Clumping Litteropens in a new tab
Best eco-friendly litter: Natural Wheat Multi-Cat Litteropens in a new tab
Odor-control ability
Odor control is a must for any cat litter — but, let’s be real, some litter boxes need more help than others. If that sounds, or smells, like your cat’s litter box, we’ve picked out the best cat litters for odor control.
Top pick:
Another great option:
Dust production
For some cats and their parents, dust can be a home and health hazard. No matter if you’re trying to keep the dust from getting into your mouth or your carpets, these are the best low-dust cat litters.
Top pick:
Another great option:
Clumping Ability
When it comes to urine absorption and scoopability, a top-tier clumping litter is a must. If those qualities top your list of litter needs, these are some of the best clumping cat litters.
Top pick:
Another good option:
Environmental factors
If you’re trying to take a greener approach to pet parenthood, your cat litter is a good place to start. These litters use natural, biodegradable materials that don’t trade effectiveness for sustainability, making them our top picks for the best environmental cat litters.
Top pick:
Another good option:
Litter box compatibility
Another factor to consider when picking out a litter is whether it‘s a good fit for your litter box. The answer there is that it really depends on the kind of litter box you have. If you have an automatic litter box, you’ll want a litter that has a very good clumping ability.
If you have an open-top litter box, you’ll want to make sure your litter produces a low amount of dust, in addition to clumping well. Again, it really comes down to your cat’s preferences (and you’ll want to figure those out as early as you can).
Your cat’s preferences
As any cat parent might know, cats can be pickyopens in a new tab about their litter box. Texture, scent, and box style can influence your cat’s willingness to properly utilize their designated bathroom.
Unfortunately, getting the right combo of litter and litter box might take some trial and error. As a general rule of thumb, keep the litter box in a private, quiet area away from their food and water. Also, just as with humans, cats are likely to preferopens in a new tab a clean box over a not-so-clean one. If location and litter don’t appear to be the issue, you might want to consider swapping out the box opens in a new tabitself.
FAQs (People also ask):
What is the best cat litter for multiple cats?
The best cat litter for multiple cats is the one they will all agree on. However, if multiple cats are using the same litter box, you might want to prioritize an odor-reducing litter above all else. Keep in mind, even if cats are sharing litter boxes, experts recommend that there be one litter box per cat available in the home.
Why is my cat pooping outside the litter box?
There are multiple reasonsopens in a new tab for why your cat might not be taking to their litter box. For starters, pet parents should rule out medical issues, such as UTIsopens in a new tab or gastrointestinal distress. Barring those, cats might not use their litter box if it is in an unideal location, such as a high-traffic, high-volume area of the home or near their food or water.
Should I get a litter robot for my cat?
Automatic litter boxesopens in a new tab scoop used litter for you, keeping the box extra clean for your cat, which will encourage them to use it. These babies can be a real game changer for the cat parent grind, with one cat dad going so faropens in a new tab as to say it made him a better parent to his kitty.
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
