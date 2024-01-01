· Kinship

Annette Louviere, DVM

    Articles featuring Annette Louviere, DVM

    A vet and a vet tech check up on a happy grey kitten in the office
    health

    How to Find a Vet Who Loves Your Cat Like You Do

    I had to kiss a lot of frogs to find the perfect vet. Luckily, veterinarian Dr. Annette Louviere has some tips so you don’t have to, too.

    Funny tabby cat sitting in a litter box and looking curiously outside.
    shopping

    Best Cat Litter in 2024: Low-Tracking, Dust-Free, Eco-Friendly

    Helping your cat find their preferred litter doesn’t have to be a crapshoot.

    A dog running with a woman on a pier.
    lifestyle

    8 Questions to Ask Yourself When Choosing a Dog Breed

    Find out which dog breed is right for your lifestyle.

    A woman with tattoos hugging her white cat in a cluttered, art-filled room
    lifestyle

    Cats, Priceless. Cat Parenthood, Not So Much

    A rundown of the most common cat expenses.

    A black cat holding onto a rope with its claws.
    health

    It’s Seriously Uncool to Declaw Your Cat

    A cat veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke.