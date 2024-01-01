Annette Louviere, DVM
Articles featuring Annette Louviere, DVM
health
How to Find a Vet Who Loves Your Cat Like You Do
I had to kiss a lot of frogs to find the perfect vet. Luckily, veterinarian Dr. Annette Louviere has some tips so you don’t have to, too.
shopping
Best Cat Litter in 2024: Low-Tracking, Dust-Free, Eco-Friendly
Helping your cat find their preferred litter doesn’t have to be a crapshoot.
lifestyle
8 Questions to Ask Yourself When Choosing a Dog Breed
Find out which dog breed is right for your lifestyle.
lifestyle
Cats, Priceless. Cat Parenthood, Not So Much
A rundown of the most common cat expenses.
health
It’s Seriously Uncool to Declaw Your Cat
A cat veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke.