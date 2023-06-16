behavioral issues

Not all dogs like to be approached—The Yellow Bandana Project is trying to help communicate their needs.
Why Does My Puppy Pee on My Bed?
And when will it stop?
And other incredibly valid bowl-safety questions you’re probably asking.
Does Dog Pee Kill Grass?
It depends...
Are Dogs Actually Stubborn?
“Labeling a dog as stubborn is often an easy way to shift the blame from a problem with the relationship to a problem with the dog.”
Pro tips for boosting the confidence of a scaredy-cat dog.
Turns out, adolescence isn’t just tough for humans—it can be hard on dogs, too.
Turns out, even experts have a hard time defining these terms.
Plus, how to keep your kitty from destroying the couch.
Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?
The worst kind of surprise.
How to keep your dog mentally and physically safe this Fourth of July.
Remember, dogs have more than one emotion.
Why Do Cats Knock Stuff Over?
Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water—they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviorist explains why.
When playtime gets a little rough, here’s how to take care of yourself.