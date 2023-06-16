Behavioral Issues · Kinship

behavior

behavioral issues

Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behavior and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).

The yellow bandana is part of a new international movement for reactive dogs. Dogs wearing yellow are often signalling that they need space and could become reactive if approached by another person or off-leash dog.

Not all dogs like to be approached—The Yellow Bandana Project is trying to help communicate their needs.

Young woman smiling confident hugging dog sitting on bed at bedroom.

And when will it stop?

Woman feeding her two dogs outside.

And other incredibly valid bowl-safety questions you’re probably asking.

Woman walking her small white dog outside in the grass.

It depends...

Large brown dog refusing to walk outside.

“Labeling a dog as stubborn is often an easy way to shift the blame from a problem with the relationship to a problem with the dog.”

Shy black dog walking with owner at the park.

Pro tips for boosting the confidence of a scaredy-cat dog.

Two fearful adolescent dogs peeking through a slightly open door

Turns out, adolescence isn’t just tough for humans—it can be hard on dogs, too.

Great Dane puppy and Husky meeting on leash out side.

Turns out, even experts have a hard time defining these terms.

Cat scratching a couch in the living room.

Plus, how to keep your kitty from destroying the couch.

Three cat puzzles on a colorful pink, burgundy, and green color-block background

Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?

Woman frustrated with her cat at home.

The worst kind of surprise.

Dog hiding under the sofa and afraid to go out because he heard fireworks.

How to keep your dog mentally and physically safe this Fourth of July.

Scared tan dog against brick wall background

Remember, dogs have more than one emotion.

A cat sitting on a shelf with glassware.

Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water—they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviorist explains why.

Woman applies ointment to her hand.

When playtime gets a little rough, here’s how to take care of yourself.

