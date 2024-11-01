Kittens, like most baby animals, are adorable, and you can’t help but want to pick them up and snuggle them. Unfortunately, you may get bitten for your trouble — with razor-sharp teeth. Not to mention those random attacks opens in a new tab when your kitten jumps on you, teeth-first.

How do you train a kitten not to bite and save your fingers from constant pain? Unfortunately, biting is a natural cat behavior, but there are still ways you can gently discourage your kitten from biting through socialization opens in a new tab , proper playtime, and positive reinforcement techniques. Learn how to stop your kitten from biting with these kitten training tips for biting.

Why is my kitten biting me?

Why is my kitten biting so much? opens in a new tab Biting for cats is a natural behavior, and they may break out those teeth when you’re playing, holding them, or even just while cuddling opens in a new tab . Cats are predators, and biting keeps them safe and helps them survive in the wild. Training a kitten not to bite, though, can be essential for keeping you and your new pet happy.

“Kittens bite for several reasons,” certified cat behaviorist Marci Koski opens in a new tab says. “When they’re learning to explore their environment, they use their mouth and teeth to bite, taste, and chew on things opens in a new tab to evaluate various objects they encounter. They also bite during play and while building social relationships (for example, to test boundaries).”

Just like other baby animals, kittens bite to explore and understand their world. They may also bite more when teething to ease their gums and growing teeth or may continue to bite when not fully weaned. Some kittens bite during play opens in a new tab , a behavior that comes from their natural hunting instincts.

How do you train a kitten not to bite?

As your kitten grows and matures, they usually will stop biting as frequently, but it’s still important to address any negative behaviors to avoid issues in adulthood. If you’re looking for how to train a kitten to not bite or scratch, start with understanding what not to do:

Never use physical punishment on your kitten.

Don’t yell, scold, or use loud noises as a deterrent.

Don’t use a spray bottle opens in a new tab or other methods designed to startle.

Never push your kitten away with force.

“The best thing to do if your kitten is biting you (particularly with play) is to not use your hands to engage your kitten in play,” Koski says. “Always use a toy instead. This way, your kitten will not see hands or feet as play objects to be bitten in the first place.”

Effective ways to train a kitten not to bite

While biting is a natural kitten behavior, it’s undesirable in many ways — especially for your poor fingers! Fortunately, there are steps you can take to train a kitten not to bite and encourage them toward more appropriate play. (And yes, you can train a cat opens in a new tab .)

​​”If your kitten is biting you to seek attention, get up and walk away,” Koski says. “The message should be that if the kitten uses their teeth, they get no attention (the opposite of what they want). If you know your kitten is looking for attention, give it to them before they resort to biting.”

Positive reinforcement and redirection

When your kitten starts biting, direct their attention to an appropriate toy, instead of yelling or scolding. Consistent, positive reinforcement is the best way to change your kitten’s behavior and help them understand that biting isn’t the best way to play.

Encourage socialization with playmates

If you can, adopt more than one kitten so they have a proper playmate or find opportunities for socialization with other young cats. opens in a new tab By playing with others, your kitten can learn play appropriate behavior opens in a new tab and get out their energy in a productive way, through natural behaviors like pouncing and tackling.

Provide suitable toys for chewing

Try not to use your hands as toys opens in a new tab , which can lead your kitten to view your fingers as playthings. Instead, offer your kitten a variety of toys, such as balls, throw toys, wands, scratching posts, and interactive toys. The more variety, the more easily you can keep your kitten engaged in appropriate play — and keep your hands away from those sharp, little teeth.

Consult an expert

If biting remains a persistent issue or causes harm, it may be a sign that something deeper is going on. Consider reaching out to your vet or consulting a cat behaviorist for guidance on next steps.

How to play with a kitten appropriately

Avoid encouraging your kitten to bite by playing appropriately with toys designed for kitten enrichment opens in a new tab . Try to throw toys away from you to allow your kitten to chase and pounce on them and look for toys which have spaces to place treats inside, providing your kitten mental stimulation. Set time aside each day to play with your kitten and make sure to offer a variety of toys to keep them entertained and engaged.

FAQs (People also ask):

Why does my kitten bite me?

Like many young animals — and even human babies — kittens use their mouths and bite to explore the world opens in a new tab around them.

How can I teach my kitten to play gently?

Encourage your kitten to play with appropriate toys. If possible, plan socialization and playtime with other kittens to learn gentle play opens in a new tab .

