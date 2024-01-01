Cat Behavior · Kinship

Skip to main content

Cat Behavior

Deciphering a cat tail twitch? We’ve got expert tips for the wackiest of behaviors.

basic obedience & trainingbehavioral issuesbehavior & body languageanxiety & separation anxiety
Cat sleeping on the sofa at home.
behavior

The Cat “Loaf” Position Is Super Cute—But Why Do They Do It?

Besides looking like the perfect little sourdough baby.

basic obedience & training

Learn from the experts and train your pet on basic obedience: potty training, crate training, even litter box training. Plus, how to find a professional trainer.

White Cat And His Reflection On Window While He Stares At The Outside.

The pros and cons of letting your cat explore the neighborhood (and beyond).

two cats sharing litter box

The better question is should they?

A gray cat in a tan cat carrier

Here’s how you can train your stubborn cat to do one of their least-favorite things.

View More basic obedience & training Articles

Wildly Popular

behavioral issues

Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behavior and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).

Cat scratching a couch in the living room.

Plus, how to keep your kitty from destroying the couch.

Three cat puzzles on a colorful pink, burgundy, and green color-block background

Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?

Woman frustrated with her cat at home.

The worst kind of surprise.

View More behavioral issues Articles

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

behavior & body language

Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behavior.

Woman holding cat on her lap.

And you can best comfort your sad kitty.

Cat sleeping on the sofa at home.

Besides looking like the perfect little sourdough baby.

Black Puppy Sniffing Reflection In Mirror.

They do seem to act different after a trip to the groomer, right?

View More behavior & body language Articles

anxiety & separation anxiety

Learn how to deal with separation anxiety (and other forms of pet anxiety) so they keep calm when you’re not together.

Golden Doodle dog with Airtag collar.

The real question is: Should you?

Cat meowing at owner.

Just a small request to lower the volume, please.

Funny white cat plays on cat tree inside.

A question you may be asking after you observe any number of their behaviors...

View More anxiety & separation anxiety Articles

Get your fix of Kinship

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about Kinship, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.