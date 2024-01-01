The pros and cons of letting your cat explore the neighborhood (and beyond).
Cat Behavior
Deciphering a cat tail twitch? We’ve got expert tips for the wackiest of behaviors.
The Cat “Loaf” Position Is Super Cute—But Why Do They Do It?
Besides looking like the perfect little sourdough baby.
basic obedience & training
Learn from the experts and train your pet on basic obedience: potty training, crate training, even litter box training. Plus, how to find a professional trainer.
Can Cats Share a Litter Box?
The better question is should they?
How to Get a Cat in a Carrier
Here’s how you can train your stubborn cat to do one of their least-favorite things.
Wildly Popular
- behavior
- behavior
- lifestyle|Heavy Petting
- health
- behavior
- lifestyle
behavioral issues
Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behavior and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).
Plus, how to keep your kitty from destroying the couch.
Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?
The worst kind of surprise.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
behavior & body language
Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behavior.
And you can best comfort your sad kitty.
Besides looking like the perfect little sourdough baby.
They do seem to act different after a trip to the groomer, right?
anxiety & separation anxiety
Learn how to deal with separation anxiety (and other forms of pet anxiety) so they keep calm when you’re not together.
The real question is: Should you?
Just a small request to lower the volume, please.
Can Cats Have ADHD?
A question you may be asking after you observe any number of their behaviors...
Get your fix of Kinship
We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.