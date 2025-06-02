If your cat is doing their business on the carpet and not in the litter box, we can help.

If you were granted one wish for the inevitable time when your cat poops outside the litter box, it might be for them to poop on the hardwood floor, the linoleum, the tiles — anywhere but the carpet. That’s a cat-astrophe.

Turns out, carpets are the preferred target for cats who, for one reason or another, are avoiding the litter box. Carpets are soft and easy to knead and paw like litter. They’re absorbent, and they may smell good (or at least they did).

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

“There is always a reason when a cat pees or poops outside the litter box, and it should be taken seriously,” says Sylvie Sterling, the CEO and founder of Feline Soul Academy opens in new tab . “Cats never act out of spite, and they never want to punish you. They just sometimes need to take drastic measures to show you that something is off — either in their life or in yours.”

It’s not normal for cats to poop on the carpet. Cats are fastidious creatures who prefer the litter box but will poop on the carpet because there’s something wrong with them or their environment.

Cats poop on the carpet if they’re sick or stressed, unhappy about changes in their environment or their litter box is dirty.

Help your cat stop pooping on the carpet by keeping the litter box clean, moving it to a different area and reducing stress in your home.

Thoroughly clean the carpet with soap and water and an enzyme cleaner to reduce odors.

Is it normal for cats to poop on carpet?

Not at all, says Sterling. Felines are clean and tidy by nature (and proud of it), so cats who are pooping on the carpet are sending a cry for help. “[It’s] an important message from your cat that something is off — either in the cat’s life or in yours,” Sterling, a licensed cat psychologist and behaviorist, says. “Most likely, your cat has given you more subtle hints but you didn’t get them…and pooping on the carpet is usually your cat’s last resort to get your attention.”

Is pooping outside the litter box cause for concern?

Yes, Sterling says. It means your cat is sick, stressed, or emotionally affected by something wrong in their life. Sometimes, we humans unwittingly stress out our cats. Take the desecration of your carpet seriously, and find out why your cat is pooping outside the litter box. Never punish them.

6 reasons why your cat is pooping on the carpet

Medical problems

Gastrointestinal issues, inflammatory bowel disease, constipation, urinary tract infections, arthritis or mobility issues, hyperthyroidism (which causes irrational behavior), and cognitive decline can all contribute to litter box avoidance. “The reasons can be manifold,” Sterling says. Call your vet immediately if you suspect a medical issue.

Changes in environment

Changes that seem innocuous to us, such as expecting your timid cat to share the litter box with a new, more dominant cat, can be monumental. “In this case, it’s good to have several litter boxes in different locations, so each cat can feel safe going to the bathroom,” Sterling says. “Some cats don’t like change and don’t respond well when you move the litter box, or even move to a different house. They get insecure. In that case, be patient and gently help your cat adjust to the new situation.”

Stress

Stress occurs because of medical issues and changes in the environment. It can also be metaphysical, which Sterling describes as emotional upset related to something wrong in your life that affects your cat’s wellbeing. Cats are perceptive creatures who are highly attuned to our moods.

Dirty litter box

Imagine your aversion to a small, dirty airplane restroom or a toilet that hasn’t been flushed. Cats are very clean by nature, and they need a clean, quiet location to do their business. “Just like we humans do not like to be in a small, smelly restroom, or eat next to our open bathroom door, or be watched by someone else in the bathroom…neither do our cats,” Sterling explains.

Type of cat litter

Cat litter often inspires heated debate among cat lovers. But ultimately, it’s up to your cat to decide which is the best cat litter for them. Some like odor-control. Others find that offensive. Some have paws that are too sensitive for coarse litter, while others prefer clumping clay litter because it feels like the most natural material for them. “It might need some trial and error,” Sterling says. “If you have issues with a cat not using the litter box, be patient and willing to try out different litters until you find the one that works best for both of you.”

Aging

Some senior cats develop hip pain or arthritis that leads to problems stepping over the high rim of a conventional litter box. “If you have a senior cat, get a litter box with a low entry point, or provide little steps for your cat to climb in and out of the box,” Sterling advises.

Related article How to Clean a Litter Box Cats appreciate a clean bathroom as much as you do.

How to clean cat poop from the carpet

It’s small consolation, but cleaning cat poop can be easier than cleaning cat pee. The latter requires an enzyme cleaner to remove potent odors that might tempt your cat to pee again in the same spot. To clean poop, remove the solids then work on the soiled patch with conventional soap and water and elbow grease.

Best products to get cat poo smell out of carpet

If the tiniest whiff of cat poo sends you reeling, Sterling recommends treating the area with a biological cleaner such as Urine-Off opens in new tab . “They have enzymes that penetrate into the carpet and take out any bacteria or residue from urine or poop,” she says. Others swear by Nature’s Miracle opens in new tab and Defunkify.

How to stop your cat from pooping on the carpet

One obvious solution to stop this behavior would be to remove the carpet or block access to it, but if that’s not possible, there are other solutions. Sterling provides a word of caution if you’re tempted to discipline your cat: Don’t. “You should never discipline a cat,” she says adamantly. “When a cat shows weird or alarming behavior, it needs to be taken seriously because that is the only way your cat can communicate to you that something is wrong in their life.”

Clean up the poo.

Remove solids with disposable gloves or a plastic bag. Thoroughly clean the spot with soap and water, before eliminating any lingering odor with an enzyme product.

Regularly clean the litter box.

How often you sift and change the litter is critical. Sterling recommends you clean the litter box at least twice a day.

Change the type of litter.

Maybe you’ve become a litter-scooping fanatic to no avail. Pooping on the carpet might be your finicky feline’s way of telling you they have a problem not just with how often you change the litter, but which type of litter you’re using. The fact is, they’re using it, not you, so it may be time to switch litter.

Move the litter box to where your cat is pooping.

This solution could work for a serial offender who lives in a multi-cat household, especially if the carpet where they’re pooping is safer and quieter than the contested throughway to a shared litter box. Sterling recommends an open-faced litter box for cats who have sensitive noses and can’t tolerate a closed box. Another factor to consider is the size of the box relative to your cat. “Some conventional boxes are way too small,” Sterling says. “Cats need space in the box to turn around.”

Reduce stress in your home.

“When humans have stress, cats usually pick that up and are mirroring or emulating our stress,” Sterling says. “This can result in peeing or pooping on the carpet or under our desk or in the bathroom, or wherever we have the most stress. You can help your cat by reducing your own pressure and take your cat as your barometer.”

Signs it’s time to take your cat to the vet for pooping on carpet

If your cat is repeatedly pooping on the carpet or elsewhere outside the litter box — and you’ve tried addressing it yourself with no success — it’s a good idea to schedule a vet check-up. “Your cat could be in pain or have diarrhea or constipation or an overactive thyroid or dementia or any other health issue,” Sterling says. Cognitive decline in older cats, for instance, causes them to forget where the litter is, which a vet can diagnose.

Bottom line

First, rule out any medical issues. It’s not normal for a cat to poop on the carpet, and they’re trying to tell your something is wrong.

Cats associate the litter box with pooping. But if pooping becomes painful, they may also associate the litter box with pain.

Consider any recent changes, such as the introduction of a new cat or family member, which may be causing stress.

Cats are creatures of habit and are also easily disrupted by changes in routines.

Make sure the litter box is cleaned at least once a day, and consider trying different litters until you find one your cat likes.

FAQs

Why do cats poop on rugs?

They may be attracted to the smell, texture, and absorbency of the fabric.

What consistency should cat poop be?

Cat poop should be firm enough to easily scoop in several pieces resembling small logs.

Why is my cat suddenly pooping on my carpet?

Litter box aversion happens for numerous reasons, including medical issues, environmental stressors, and a dirty litter box.

How do you discipline a cat who poops on the floor?

Don’t ever discipline a cat for pooping on the floor. Cats poop outside the litter box to communicate distress.

What can I put down to stop my cat from pooping on the carpet?

Clean the area thoroughly to remove odors, then block access to the area.

Why is my cat pooping on the floor but peeing in the litter box?

Your cat may have developed a negative association with pooping in the box, but not peeing.