why, cat?!
Why Does My Cat Follow Me Everywhere?
Yes, they are right behind you.
Why Do Cats Knock Stuff Over?
Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water—they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviorist explains why.
Why Does My Cat Knead Me?
Among other things, “making biscuits” is a sign of affection. We’re not crying…
Why Does My Cat Stare at Me?
...Is it something you said?
Why Does My Cat Eat Plastic?
If your cat nibbles on pen caps and power cords, they could be bored...
Why is My Cat Twitching in Their Sleep?
Why do they do it? Here are the top three reasons your cat twitches in their sleep — from sweet dreams to scary spasms.
Why Does My Cat Sleep on Me?
Not into cuddling? Too bad — they’re spending the night.
Why Does Your Cat Headbutt You? Curious Cat Behavior Explained
Apparently, you should take it as a compliment.
Why Cats Like to Hit the High Spots
Animal behaviorist Karen B. London on how to create great escapes for your cat without leaving home.
Why Is My Cat Hiding?
No, they’re not on the lam. Here are four reasons your cat might be MIA.
Why Does Your Cat Wake You Up at Night?
You want to sleep, your cat wants to party. Here’s how to deal.
Why Does My Cat Wake Me Up At the Crack of Dawn?
A cat pawing at your face at 4 a.m. is hard to ignore, but cat behaviorist Cristin Tamburo suggests you try.
Why Do Cats Raise a Paw for No Reason?
Are they saying “Hi” or trying to high five? Cat behaviorists decode your pet’s cryptic hand signal.
Can Cats Find Their Way Home?