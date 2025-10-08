After 20 Days Missing Across State Lines, the Beloved Lowe’s Cat Is Back to Work

After a massive search, her city is now throwing a “Francine Fest” in honor of her return.

After a few weeks of unplanned vacation time, Francine the cat is back to work at Lowe’s.

Francine has been a staple of the West Broad Street Lowe’s in Richmond, Virginia since 2017. She had wandered into the store as a stray and the employees were immediately charmed by her. Francine lives in the Lowe’s and is fed and cared for by the employees. She’s so popular with the customers that store manager Mike Sida told the Washington Post opens in new tab that some people just swing by the store solely to visit Francine.

“She’s the first stop for probably 75 percent of our customers,” said Sida. “She’s extremely friendly, and she loves people.”

So when Francine didn’t show up for dinner one evening in mid-September, the employees became concerned. They began their search for Francine — a search that turned into a rallying cry across the community.