The One Thing You Should Never Do When Searching for a Lost Cat

A couple of years ago, a woman on my block in New York City lost her cat. She wasn’t just upset — she was beside herself. For days, she yelled herself hoarse calling to him. “Ronald! Ronald! Ronaaaaaaaaald!” She walked around our block during the day and hung out her window at night, screaming into the cramped, oddly shaped courtyard our buildings share.

Eventually, my neighbors started yelling back. Fights broke out — curses traded between breathless crying jags at 11 p.m., 1 a.m., 3 a.m. And in my less generous moments — in the wee hours, with pillows literally belted around my head to block the noise — I thought: Ronald isn’t missing. He escaped!

After three days and nights, the shouting stopped. Whether Ronald returned, I’ll never know. But if he did, it was in spite of her actions, not because of them. Because if there’s one thing you should never do when your cat goes missing, it’s run around in a panic screaming their name.

Why you should never scream your cat’s name

The urge to yell your cat’s name — to let them know you’re looking — is understandable, but counterproductive.

Cats are highly sensitive to sound and often react negatively to loud noises. Even in the safety of home, a sudden loud sound can make them bolt. If you’ve ever yelled at your cat for scratching the couch, biting, or peeing outside the litter box, you may have even reinforced that reaction. So, if you start screaming their name when they’re lost, they’ll likely respond as they would at home: freeze, then run.

Even if you’ve never yelled their name in frustration before, shouting now won’t help. “They’re not dogs,” says Kelly Brach opens in new tab , a professional pet tracker based on Long Island, New York. “They’re not trained to come when their name is called. All they are really going to hear is the anxiety and fear in your voice and that is not something they are going to come running towards.”

marieclaudelemay / istockphoto

And remember — cats hear exceptionally well. They don’t need you to shout. “Most cats don’t wander far, especially indoor-only cats,” says Amber Batteiger, animal welfare and disaster relief expert at Embrace Pet Insurance opens in new tab . “They tend to hide nearby and they are very good at it.” If they’re not coming, it’s likely because they’re scared, trapped, injured, or simply unwilling.

What you should do if your cat goes missing

“Every situation is different,” Brach says. “Sometimes people call and I tell them to just wait a day or two. … Other times I tell them I will be there the next morning.” Regardless, staying calm is essential. Agitation — even without yelling — can change your scent in a way that deters cats.

“Cats, like most animals, see the world with their noses,” Brach says. “They can smell things from miles away. So sit on your front porch, have a beer, and relax. Keep those pheromones calm… If your cat feels like you are chill, they will be chill.”

Cats often feel safest moving under the cover of darkness, so, if you can, make it easy for them to come home at night by opening a door or window. If you can’t do that, try spending quiet time outside around dawn and dusk, which is when cats tend to be the most active. If your cat always wakes you up at 5 a.m. demanding breakfast, head outside with their food just before 5:00, and see if they come looking for it. If they appear, resist the urge to shout in relief and don’t make any sudden movements. Let them eat or approach in their own time, then gently bring them inside.

If waiting isn’t an option or you have reason to believe your cat cannot or will not make it home on their own, search nearby areas thoroughly. “Check under porches, inside sheds, garages, and even up in trees or crawl spaces,” Batteiger says. “Let your neighbors know; post on local lost pet groups and platforms like PawBoost, Nextdoor, or Facebook. If your cat is microchipped, make sure your contact info is up to date.”

Brach also recommends plenty of flyers — with a full-color photo but no name. “You don’t want other people walking around calling out to them,” she says. “Just write: ‘Lost cat, please call with sightings or any information.’ It’s also a good idea to put ‘No questions asked’ on there. You really just want to know what happened.”

For outdoor cats, cast a wider net. If there’s a sighting, Batteiger suggests: “Sit quietly near where they were last seen: Use familiar sounds, like shaking a treat bag or opening a can of food. Let them come to you when they feel safe. Patience and calmness are key.”

Should you put items that smell like you out for your cat?

Here, the experts disagree with each other.

Batteiger: “Put out familiar scents like their bedding, your worn clothing, or their litter box to help guide your cat back.”

Brach: “Your odor and your cat’s odor are all over your place already. … [They] can follow their own tracks back home if they have to.” She also warns that piles of clothes or litter may attract other animals and trigger territorial stand-offs, discouraging your cat. For the same reason, she advises against leaving food out unsupervised at night.

SynthEx / Shutterstock

How to keep your cat from going missing again

For outdoor cats, prevention is tricky. “If you’ve coyotes or other predators… or your house is near a busy street, you should probably keep your cats inside,” Brach says. If you do let them roam, ensure they’re microchipped and consider a tracking collar. “Don’t use an AirTag. Use an actual tracking collar. You’ll have to pay a monthly subscription fee, but it’ll be worth it.” If you insist on using an AirTag, and your cat is not close to an iPhone that’s set to ping off nearby devices, you will not be able to find them.

For indoor cats, Batteiger advises: “Check windows, doors, and screens regularly; consider a secure catio or supervised time on a harness and leash. Also, think about behavioral enrichment indoors. Boredom can lead to escape attempts. ... Ultimately, it’s about creating a safe, engaging space where your cat feels secure and fulfilled.”