cat lifestyle

- lifestyle
Can AI Raise a Cat?
New research attempted to answer that question with surprisingly positive results.
- behavior
Do Cats Grieve When Other Cats Die?
And you can best comfort your sad kitty.
- lifestyle
Virgo Season Is for Pet Parents Who Never Forget to Bring Poop Bags
And have to learn it’s OK to trip over the leash every once in a while.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a Dog From (or Donate to) an International Rescue Organization
Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.
- lifestyle
Turbulence Is Getting Worse—Help Your Pet Weather the Ride
Pre-flight cuddles are OK, but the carrier is safest for your pal the rest of the trip. Here’s why.
- lifestyle
A Facebook Scam Has Devastated an Oregon Animal Shelter—And They Need Your Help
The nonprofit’s page was hacked, leaving their operations paused and potential adopters vulnerable to theft.
- lifestyle
This Irresponsible Article in The Cut Makes Light of Abhorrent Animal Neglect
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help.
- behavior
Can Cats Really Predict Death?
Seventeen years ago, one unique kitty inspired the question, and experts remain curious to this day.
- lifestyle
The Hard Truth: Some So-Called “Rescues” Are Hoarding Situations in Disguise
Here’s how to recognize the signs that you’ve encountered one.
- lifestyle
CatVideoFest Is Here! Watch All the Hilarious Cat Mayhem While Supporting Local Shelters
The annual festival will delight cat lovers in 250 theaters nationwide.
- lifestyle
100 Cats And 2 Dogs Were Rescued From A Home In Pennsylvania
You can help a local shelter get them the medical care they need.
- lifestyle
I Am a “Cat Lady” and I’m Not Miserable at All, Thank You Very Much
Vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance made some rude remarks and cat ladies are not having it.
- health
How to Shop Brands That Don’t Test on Animals
Find out how to buy truly cruelty-free products.
- lifestyle
What’s Stopping You From Fostering a Pet?
Here are six very good reasons why you should reconsider.
- lifestyle
Are You and Your Cat Astrologically Compatible?
They might not care about the answer, but you do.
- lifestyle
Cat Retirement Homes Are a Sweet New Option for Senior Kitties
When cats’ people can’t care for them anymore, the loving staff at these facilities step in.
- health
4 Reasons You Should Break Up With Your Vet
And how to let them down easy.
- lifestyle
Leo Season 2024 Will Bring Out the Loyal Pet Parent in You
Leos are lion-hearted, bold, and they are incredibly devoted to those they love—including the furry ones.
- lifestyle
How to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
- lifestyle
Why Do We Have the Urge to Squeeze Our Adorable Pets?
There’s a scientific reason for this impulse.
- lifestyle
A TikTok Star Raised Nearly $200,000 for a Cat Sanctuary After Saving an Injured Cat
How his viral video led to critical help for Edgar and Ivy’s Cat Sanctuary in Texas.
- lifestyle
Why Dogs Are Obsessed With Leah and Bea Koch’s Romance-Only Bookstore
The sisters talk romance, pets, and their obsession with both.
- behavior
Your Cat Wants to Go Outside More Than Anything — Should You Let Them?
The pros and cons of letting your cat explore the neighborhood (and beyond).
- lifestyle
A Lawsuit Could Limit the San Diego Humane Society’s Ability to Help Stray Cats
You can show your support for the SDHS at the San Diego Superior Court through Wednesday of this week.
- lifestyle
6 Ways to Help Local Shelters Without Committing to Full-Time Pet Parenthood
Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.
- behavior
Can Cats Share a Litter Box?
The better question is should they?
- lifestyle
Nearly 100 Dogs and Cats Rescued From Hurricane Beryl Are Available for Adoption
Find out how you can help the pets affected by the storm.
- behavior
Having This In Your Home Will Make Your Cat Scratch More, New Study Says
Plus, how to keep your kitty from destroying the couch.
- lifestyle
Want to Help a Rescue Pet Get to Their New Home? Become a Transport Volunteer
Domestic and international transport volunteers are in high demand—here’s how you can become one.
- lifestyle
How to Help the Rescue Pets Who Seem to Be Stuck at Shelters Forever
And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.
- lifestyle
Wait, Before You Toss All That Pet Hair—Donate It
The eco-enthusiasts at Matter of Trust want to use it to clean up oil spills.
- lifestyle
How to Walk Your Cat on a Leash
Adventure Cats author Laura Moss’s step-by-step guide for hitting the streets with your cat.
- health
What to Do If Your Cat Gets Stung By a Bee
It’s not always as simple as removing the stinger. Find out everything you need to know.
- lifestyle
Happy Fourth of July Weekend. Here’s How to Stay Safe, Party Animals
This holiday should be for fireworks and grill-outs—not trips to the ER.
- lifestyle
This Rescue Organization Has Made a Puerto Rican Island a Safe Haven for Pets
Vieques is now an island where “you don’t see roaming, starving dogs and cats.”
- lifestyle
7 Ways You Can Upcycle the Tumbleweeds of Pet Hair Floating Around Your House
Turns out, it’s not an annoyance— it’s an opportunity to get creative.
- lifestyle
A Month Pampering a Snowshoe Siamese “Prince” on $160K—TikTok Impulse Buy Included
After $5,000-plus to move to an apartment with a built-in catio, this parent worries they’re not spoiling their kitty enough.
- lifestyle
How Musician Emmy Meli’s Cat Helped Her Find Peace With Being on Her Own
The past few years have been a whirlwind for the R&B pop star, but her “little best friend” helps her stay calm in all the chaos.
- lifestyle
Cancer Season 2024 Is for Emotional Animals
You and your pets have permission to feel all the feels this month.
- lifestyle
10 Questions to Ask a Shelter About an Adoptable Cat
From medical history to adoption fees to litter preferences, here is everything you need to know.
- behavior
Do Cats Like to Be Touched? These Are the Places They Prefer to Be Pet
And the surprising way to get your kitty to be more affectionate.