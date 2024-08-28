8 Holiday Gifts for Your Favorite Cat Person · Kinship

Skip to main content

8 Holiday Gifts Your Favorite Cat Person Has Probably Already Bookmarked

From incense holders to cat tarot.

by Charles Manning
October 9, 2024
Woman holding up her gray cat.
Collage: Kinship Creative

Finding the right gifts for the cat lovers on your list is hard. How could anything bought from a store ever compare to a kitty’s purr or the warmth of their super soft underbelly to which only the chosen few are ever granted access? It can’t, of course. But these gifts are about as close as you can get. Perfect for even the pickiest of your cat-loving friends. 

And if you’re thinking it’s too early to get started on holiday shopping, it never is. Cat people will be especially grateful that you’ve put them at the top of your list

Cowboy stickers
Bromstad Printing Co. Cat Stickers
$4

Vibrant, charming, and sturdy, these adorable cat stickers are even dishwasher safe. That’s right, your cat might be afraid of water, but these stickers look moisture in the face and laugh. And what more could a cat person want than a water bottle full of stickers that remind them of their favorite friend?

$4 at Bromstad Printing Co.
Bernadaud cat light
Bernardaud Handmade White Porcelain Cat Votive
$60

Handmade in France from delicate white porcelain, this small votive candle holder features a bas-relief design of cats in repose that glows a pale ochre when lit from within. The perfect understated little something for the cat lover who favors elegance over flash. 

$60 at Bernardaud
Wise Cat Tarot
Stella Andromeda Wise Cat Tarot
$30
$15

This beautifully illustrated 78-card tarot deck comes with a booklet to help you decipher the cards and a gorgeous box to hold it all. It’s perfect for tarot experts and novices alike. And just plain wonderful to look at. 

$15 at Amazon
nippon dodo incense holder
Nippon Dodo Cat Incense Holder
$37

Look at that face! Look at it. What an adorable little chonk he is. Made in Japan from white porcelain with a crackle glaze and blue details, this precious little cat is sitting on a secret: a removable base that holds both stick and cone incense, allowing delicate little wisps of smoke to float up and out behind the cat’s adorable little ears. 

$37 at Nippon Dodo
Kit Cat digital alarm clock
Kit-Cat Digital Alarm Klock
$60

A digital version of the classic wall-mounted Kit-Cat clock that has been kitsch-ifying American homes since the 1930s. This particular model comes in bright print, deep red, and minty green, but the original classic black is still and forever the chicest choice.

$60 at Amazon
1flychicken Childless Cat Lady Comic
1 Fly Chicken Childless Cat Lady Print
$12

Celebrate your childless-cat-person status with this hilarious little Giclee art print from independent designer 1 Fly Chicken. And if you want to make the gift really special, take it to your local frame shop and, maybe, while you’re at it, have them matte out the gray text bar on the bottom. The illustration is strong enough to stand on its own without that.  

$12 at Etsy
Baggu cat print bag
Baggu Cat-Print Bag
$30

Everyone should be carrying a Baggu with them at all times. They are perfect for those inevitable moments when you find yourself needing to carry a little unplanned cargo from work, the grocery store, wherever. It folds up into a little pouch and weighs practically nothing. And this print is just so cute. 

$30 at Amazon
Urban Outfitters ceramic cat lamp
Urban Outfitters Ceramic Cat Lamp
$48
$69

This lamp isn’t for everyone, but that’s fine! The people it is for are going to absolutely love it. If you’re not sure what to get your quirky, thrift-store-obsessed, vintage-loving friend with the super eclectic taste you can’t quite put your finger on, this is it. This. Right here. Promise. 

$69 at Urban Outfitters

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

Related articles