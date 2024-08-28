Finding the right gifts for the cat lovers on your list is hard. How could anything bought from a store ever compare to a kitty’s purr or the warmth of their super soft underbelly to which only the chosen few are ever granted access? It can’t, of course. But these gifts are about as close as you can get. Perfect for even the pickiest of your cat-loving friends.

And if you’re thinking it’s too early to get started on holiday shopping, it never is. Cat people will be especially grateful that you’ve put them at the top of your list