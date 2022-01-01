gift guide
- shopping
27 Best Father’s Day Gifts for Dog Dads
From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.
- shopping
20 Father’s Day Gifts to Please Your Favorite Cat Dad
He does a lot of work to keep them purring happily. Here’s what you can do for him.
- shopping
27 Mother’s Day Ideas For All the Cat Moms Who Secretly Want a Gift
Custom ceramics, whimsical puzzles, feline-themed kicks, clutches, candles, and more.
- shopping
21 Mother’s Day Gifts That Dog Moms More Than Deserve
Custom pet portraits, adorable sweaters, self-care essentials for both mom and pup, and more.
- shopping
18 Valentine’s Day Gifts For the Canine Love of Your Life
Pup-friendly champagne, heart-printed sweaters, and heartthrob-red walking gear to show your dog how much you love them.
- shopping
14 Swoon-Worthy Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Cat
Catnip-stuffed roses, blush-pink cat caves, heart-shaped scratchers, and more ways to show your kitty some love this V-day.
- shopping
9 Subscription Boxes Your Cat Will Thank You for Endlessly
Curated treats, toys, and catnip. What more could a cat ask for—besides the cardboard the toys arrived in?
- lifestyle
Shelter Pets Deserve Christmas Gifts, Too
Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!
- shopping
12 Holiday-Themed Toys Your Dog Will Sniff Out as Soon as You Wrap Them
This selection of reindeer plush toys and dreidel squeakers will help make the season bright.
- shopping
What Should I Get My Cat For the Holidays?
Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.
- shopping
23 Winter Trappings for the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Ski-club balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm, and more gear to help outdoorsy pet parents get the most out of the season.
- shopping
The Best Holiday Gifts For Cat Lovers
Shopping for the cat person in your life has never been easier—or more fun.
- shopping
The Best Holiday Gifts For Dog Lovers
Fetch one of these for the dog person in your life.
- shopping
What Should I Get My Dog For the Holidays?
Your pup deserves the best this holiday season.
- shopping
10 Whimsical Advent Calendars Just For Pets
For dogs and cats who deserve a treat on the daily during the holidays.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- shopping
16 Customized Gifts For People Wanting To See More Of Their Pet
Nothing beats a thoughtful gift (and nothing evokes oohs and awws like our beloved pets).
- shopping
Celebrity Groomer Jess Rona’s Favorite Beauty Products For Spiffy Pups
Because spa day can happen at home, too.
- shopping
Katie Beth Miedaner Is Giving Visibility to Disabled Pets One Skincare Routine At a Time
Self-care with a side of cats.
- shopping
9 Pet-Safe Flower Bouquets For Mother’s Day
These stems are sure to make Mom smile (and avoid a trip to the pet ER).
- shopping
Predict Your New Year with Cat-Themed Tarot Cards
A whimsical tarot deck inspired by something more mysterious than cartomancy — cats.
- shopping
15 Ornaments That Establish Your Pet’s Top-Billing Status at the Holidays
Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year.
- shopping
Pupwell’s Luxury Dog Grooming Kit Helps Pups Shed Fur, Not Tears
More grooming, less fight (as long as you use the provided lick mat).
- nutrition
10 Festive Dog Treats to Make the Holidays Your Pup’s Favorite Time of Year
From pumpkin spice and peppermint to turkey and yams, these sweet and savory treats will delight any dog.
- shopping
Warning: Ugly Holiday Sweaters Will Only Make Your Dog Cuter
Inspired by everything from It’s a Wonderful Life to The Big Lebowski, these are the best of the worst holiday sweaters.
- shopping
15 Holiday Gifts That Will Have Your Dog Tearing Through Their Packages
From smart toys to spa treatments, these are just a few ideas to help spoil your favorite family member this December.
- shopping
15 Gifts Your Cat Will Love More Than Discarded Wrapping Paper
Gucci collars, mochi-inspired toys, sculptural scratchers, and more presents for kitties to sink their teeth (or claws) into.
- shopping
Every Gift For All the Classy Cat People in Your Life
Our favorite cat parents — and admirers — deserve to look the part (which is actually very chic).
- shopping
The Best Holiday Gifts For Dog Parents
The dog-obsessed person in your life will love these gifts more than a pup loves a Kong full of frozen peanut butter.
- shopping
Pia Baroncini’s Must-Have Products For Pups
If anyone knows what dogs want, it’s this LA entreprenuer — and mom of three pups.
- shopping
Gene and Shay’s 6 Must-Have Cat Accessories For Your Adventurous Kitty
The van-life cat accessories influencers Gene and Shay cannot live without.
- shopping
Enter to Win a Custom Pet Portrait by Fishs Eddy’s Artist Ben Lenovitz
We are gifting one to the first subscriber of Kinship Pack!
- shopping
Thanks to July Luggage, Your Pet’s Face Will Greet You at Baggage Claim
Gives a whole new meaning to “where you lead, I will follow.”
- lifestyle
How to Celebrate Your Dog’s Gotcha Day
No party animal can resist pupcakes and scavenger hunts.
- lifestyle
Creative Interiors and the Cats Who Call Them Home
Talking to Vogue Living photographer Paul Barbera about his new feline-focused interior design book, Where They Purr.
- shopping
A Few of Katie Kimmel’s Dogs’ Favorite Things
What Pony, Muffin, and Boss can’t live without.
- shopping
Remy Morimoto Park’s Gift Guide for Cat Parents
The wellness influencer shares a few of her kitten Sesame’s favorite things, from an eco-friendly cat wand to a Scandi-style elevated bowl.
- lifestyle
Kinship, Wrapped
Our first year in review, from top-read articles and celebrity features to most-popular Instagram and TikTok posts!
- shopping
Artist Jean Jullien Designed a Cat-Themed Card Game
Deal us in.
- shopping
Dave Coast’s Favorite Sustainable Dog Products
The LA wellness guru (and his Poodle Stanley) vouches for recycled poop bags, bottle-opener collars, cruelty-free shampoo, celeb-approved dog beds, and more.
- shopping
Bite-Sized Stocking Stuffers For Cats (and Cat People)
Candy cane-themed treats, Christmas light-inspired toys, catnip-infused “wine,” and more.
- shopping
Kathryn Budig and Kate Fagan’s Senior Dog Essentials
What the power couple’s Puggle, Ashi, is getting for the holidays, from luxe sweaters to calming hemp oil to floral-printed diapers.
- shopping
Stocking Stuffers For Good Doggos
Bichon-shaped candles, tiny holiday hats, cowboy Corgi ornaments, and more gifts guaranteed to squish into oversized decorative socks.
- shopping
Is Your Dog a Genius? Angela Pham’s Gift Picks May Hold the Answer
The photographer’s Japanese Spitz, Turtle, has mastered a dozen tricks, from counting to four to walking with a limp. So can yours!
- shopping
Catluminati’s Holiday Gift Picks for His Cat Scamper
The TikTok star endorses everyone’s favorite floppy fish, a jungle-themed playhouse, and a heated bed as gifts cat parents can’t go wrong with.
- shopping
A Few of Kat Dennings & Her Cat Millie’s Favorite Things
From a super-realistic salmon steak toy to an elephant-grass woven cat pod, Kat clearly knows cats.
- shopping
Greener Gifts for Dogs This Holiday
From eco-friendly accessories to plant-based treats to a renewable-wood turntable toy, there are plenty of sustainable holiday gifting options for dog lovers this year.
- shopping
What Moshow is Gifting His Cat Co-Stars
The cat rapper is wrapping up electric mice, laser pointers, and silvervine sticks this holiday season.