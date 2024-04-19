21 Mother’s Day Gifts That Dog Moms More Than Deserve
Custom pet portraits, adorable sweaters, self-care essentials for both mom and pup, and more.
Share Article
They say that becoming a mother is the greatest gift on earth. They are also usually explaining why they forgot to send flowers on Mother’s Day. By all accounts, being a mom is equally exhausting and rewarding — and let us not forget about dog moms in this appreciation shuffle. As a symbol of the warmth, sacrifice, and love humankind is capable of, moms deserve more than a bouquet of flowers once a year (though, the pet-friendly flower bouquetsopens in a new tab we picked out are pretty nice).
We rounded up the most creative gift picks to show gratitude to the dog mom in your life, from custom pet portraits to matching designer cardigans to self care essentials for both mom and pup. Also, seriously — do not forget the flowers this year.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
9 Pet-Safe Flower Bouquets For Mother’s Day
These stems are sure to make Mom smile (and avoid a trip to the pet ER).
- opens in a new tab
27 Mother’s Day Ideas For All the Cat Moms Who Secretly Want a Gift
Custom ceramics, whimsical puzzles, feline-themed kicks, clutches, candles, and more.
- opens in a new tab
The Best Gifts for Dog Moms 2021
It’s Mother’s Day. These products that are cool, calming, and for good causes.
- opens in a new tab
16 Customized Gifts For People Wanting To See More Of Their Pet
Nothing beats a thoughtful gift (and nothing evokes oohs and awws like our beloved pets).