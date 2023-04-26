9 Pet-Safe Flower Bouquets For Mother’s Day

People have been dabbling in floristry as far back as 2800 BCE, when Ancient Egyptians arranged violets, jasmine, and narcissus in vases and baskets. Floral arrangement aesthetics have been in a constant state of growth across the world, from Japan’s minimalist Ikebana style to the loud purples and pinks of the American Victorian period. It may be a coincidence that Mother’s Day falls in May, when the most vibrant flowers bloom (that’s a history lesson for another day), but it is pretty great timing, considering gifting a bouquet is as classic as it gets.

But for as long as people have been arranging flowers, our pets have been chewing on them. Maybe your dog wants to add a little cronch to their chicken dinner or your cat is jealous that the vase has the prime sunny spot on the window sill. Unfortunately, there are tons of flowers that are toxic to dogs opens in a new tab and downright deadly to cats opens in a new tab . So as you shop for the perfect arrangement for Mom, keep her pet in mind, too. Don’t stress — we’ve got you covered. Below, nine bouquets that we cross-referenced with the ASPCA’s extensive database of Toxic and Non-Toxic Plants opens in a new tab to guarantee their safety. Bonus: They’ll all arrive in time for Mother’s Day.

The Best Pet-Safe Flower Bouquets Online

opens in a new tab BloomsyBox Pet-Safe Blooms opens in a new tab $ 50 If you’re feeling a little bit of decision paralysis over all of the options for pet-safe flowers, then you can let BloomsyBox do the picking for you. Their Pet-Safe Blooms bouquet features an arrangement that won’t put your feline and canine companions at risk. Every bundle of flowers is different. Depending on what’s available, it may include marigolds, roses, snapdragons, sunflowers, waxflower, pincushions, campanulas, and more. $50 at BloomsyBox opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Blossom Paradise African Violets opens in a new tab $ 50 Want to brighten up your space with florals that’ll last longer than a bouquet, but won’t harm your furry bestie should they be tempted to sample a taste? Try Blossom Paradise’s African Violet. These little plants brighten up any space with their purple, pink, or white blossoms and their cute, fuzzy leaves. Give them bright, indirect light and bottom water it (place the pot in a bowl of room temperature water) when the soil begins to dry. $50 at Blossom Paradise opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab UrbanStems Buttercream opens in a new tab $ 65 The Buttercream bouquet by UrbanStems looks as sweet as it sounds. This monochromatic arrangement features the pet-safe flowers lisianthus, roses, and snapdragons, all of which come in a creamy vanilla hue. This elegant bouquet looks stunning in a clear glass or white ceramic vase. Treat these flowers to a daily misting, which will help them stay fresher for longer. $65 at UrbanStems opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab FTD Sunkissed Gerbera Bouquet opens in a new tab $ 43 This cheery bouquet from FTD features gerberas, bright and colorful daisy-like flowers that are beloved by anthophiles everywhere. Originating from South Africa, these plants are actually an herb, and their rosette-shaped blooms come in a wide array of colors, including pink, red, orange, yellow, and white. This bouquet includes a clear glass vase, so you don’t have to worry about providing your own. $43 at FTD opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab From You Flowers Orchids opens in a new tab $ 48 Orchids make up one of the most diverse groups of flowering plants in the world, numbering about 25,000 different species. You can find them on every continent in the world except Antarctica. This bouquet of purple orchids by From You Flowers features the dendrobium genus, which contains more than 1,800 species. These fragrant tropical blooms, which are said to smell like raspberry, strawberry, rhubarb, and hyacinth, will stand out in any room. $48 at From You Flowers opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Grace Rose Farm Edith opens in a new tab $ 99 The Edith bouquet from Grace Rose Farm features dual-toned blossoms with a crown of dusky pink outer petals surrounding a ruffled interior of a warm, peachy orange, plus a fragrance akin to a combination of fruit and myrrh. Pink roses symbolize gratitude and appreciation, while orange varieties mean energy and enthusiasm. So, this statement-making arrangement is the perfect way to bring a little cheer to someone you’re thankful for. $99 at Grace Rose Farm opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab 1-800 Flowers Sunflower Bouquet opens in a new tab $ 65 With their bright, sunny blossoms and delicious seeds, what’s not to love about sunflowers? The scientific name for these light-seeking flowers — Helianthus annuus — comes from the Greek words for “sun” and “flower” (Toula’s dad in My Big Fat Greek Wedding would be proud that you know that now.) In the garden, they’re beloved by bumblebees and birds alike, and in the home, they provide joyous bursts of bright yellow wherever they sit. This bouquet of 20 sunflowers from 1-800 Flowers comes in a shabby-chic woodland vase. $65 at 1-800 Flowers opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Global Rose Snapdragon Bouquet opens in a new tab $ 70 Native to the rocky landscapes of Europe, the U.S., Canada, and North Africa, the majestic snapdragon gets its name due to its flowers’ resemblance to a dragon’s face. Their height ranges from as short as six inches to as tall as three feet, and their flowers unfurl in colors of white, red, yellow, pink, orange, and peach. This gorgeous bundle of snapdragons from Global Rose may feature a wide array of hues, depending on what’s currently available. $70 at Global Rose opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Bouqs Four Seasons opens in a new tab $ 79 Want something that you can keep on display for months on end? This dried bouquet from Bouqs features a timeless arrangement of gold pampas, white loofahs, wild oats, aster, and green spear palms, accented with a round wicker fan. Its neutral colors are giving cottagecore vibes that’ll fit right in on a table accented with a vintage lace runner. $79 at Bouqs opens in a new tab

How to Keep a Bouquet Looking Fresh

Once your bouquet arrives, you’ll want to take a few steps to ensure that the flowers stay fresh for as long as possible. First, keep in mind that your bouquet may arrive with a few unopened buds — don’t worry, that’s normal. It can take up to three days for the blossoms to reach their full glory, but some might take longer. (Most of the companies on this list will specify how many days it may take for the blossoms to open.) With that in mind, here are some tips to ensure that they last: