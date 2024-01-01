Holistic Vet Care · Kinship

Skip to main content

health

holistic vet care

Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.

Woman feeding her dog a supplement at home.

From dry skin to anxiety to allergies, we've got a supplement to help your pup’s specific needs.

A woman holding a cat close to her while sitting on a yoga mat.

The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.

Girls Playing With Their Dog At The Park

New research finds the hemp derivative can help your dog with car and separation anxiety.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Two tabby cats in embrace lying in cushion.

Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs.

Older dog playing with ball in a green field

Tips for treating achy joints — from medications to massages.

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.

Pomeranian stands in front of a yellow bowl of homemade probiotic yogurt

Time for a (literal) gut check from four experts.

Close-up of a Merle coated Greyhound dog laying in the lap of their pet parent on the bed

What are the best ways to manage a dog’s pain?

Hand giving a treat to a blissful and calm looking dog

6 of the best pet CBD products on the market — if it’s the right choice for your pet.

Get your fix of Kinship

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about Kinship, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

a cat sniffs a silver vine toy

If cats had their own TikTok trends, this would be one.

a brown dog sleeps on a gray couch, surrounded by white pillows

In fact, it chills them out.

A dog sniffing a mushroom out of a hand.

Nothing to fear here The Last of Us fans — ’shrooms are great immune-boosters.

A woman holding up a ball for her jumping Great Dane dog at the beach

Gallant CEO Dr. Linda Black on how you can affordably give your dog a long and happy life, thanks to science.

A dog sitting comfortably on a women's lap.

It can’t be cured, but it can be managed. Partnering with your vet will be the key.

An afghan dog sitting on a hardwood floor with a bowl of food.

A (literal) spoonful of medicine.

More in Health

dental healthconditions & treatmentsEmergencies & First Aidgroomingroutine caresafetyskin issues & allergies