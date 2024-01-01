From dry skin to anxiety to allergies, we've got a supplement to help your pup’s specific needs.
holistic vet care
Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.
The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.
New research finds the hemp derivative can help your dog with car and separation anxiety.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs.
Tips for treating achy joints — from medications to massages.
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.
Time for a (literal) gut check from four experts.
What are the best ways to manage a dog’s pain?
6 of the best pet CBD products on the market — if it’s the right choice for your pet.
Get your fix of Kinship
We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.
If cats had their own TikTok trends, this would be one.
In fact, it chills them out.
Nothing to fear here The Last of Us fans — ’shrooms are great immune-boosters.
Gallant CEO Dr. Linda Black on how you can affordably give your dog a long and happy life, thanks to science.
It can’t be cured, but it can be managed. Partnering with your vet will be the key.
A (literal) spoonful of medicine.