8 Holistic Brands Curated by Integrative Veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt

Being a pet parent — in this era where our pets are basically our kids opens in a new tab — is confusing. You want to give your pets what they deserve, and that often means looking beyond Western medicine to holistic health and wellness. If the Instagram algorithm knows you’re a dedicated pet parent, you likely get targeted ads about the holistic products you should get for your dog or cat to keep them healthy, happy, and safe. But it’s tough to know which of those products are actually the ones for your pet.

I want my patients to feel that they can confidently choose food, treats, supplements, and more. I opened my holistic practice as a way to create an ongoing resource for pet parents to find products that are not only safe and effective but exceed the current standards in pet care.

This curated guide of some of my favorite products includes everything from chemical-free parasite prevention to a product that is shifting the paradigm of how we feed our pets by focusing on how we feed.

I hope this guidance helps take some of the questions out of your life as a pet parent and helps ensure your dog or cat lives their best life.

opens in a new tab Mine Pet Platter opens in a new tab $ 35 Who doesn’t delight in a solid food platter? The founders of the Mine Pet Platter discovered that dogs do, too, by accident: After prepping their Havanese Pip’s chicken dinner, her parents let her clean off the cutting board. They watched as she sniffed, licked, and circled the board — giving it her undivided attention for 15 minutes. That’s when it clicked for Pip’s mom, Mine Platter co-founder Carol Smeja, a psychologist and expert in animal feeding behaviors. Mealtime is about so much more than consuming calories (we know). For our pets, it’s a primal instinct to track, forage, and scavenge for their food. Bowls suddenly seem so limiting, compared to an intentionally crafted platter which imitates natural feeding behaviors and creates a more stimulating mealtime experience, with crevasse and curves in all the right places. What’s more, research has shown that deep bowls can cause fearful dogs to become anxious at mealtime (and worse, avoid eating) because their visibility is limited and they can’t see a threat coming, so the Mine Pet Platter is especially therapeutic for them. The platter is made from plant materials so it’s nontoxic, BPA-free, 100 percent USA made, and recyclable. Discount: 10 percent off with offer code crystallotus — one per customer $35 at Mine Pet Platter opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Chi Dog opens in a new tab Food is medicine! Just as we accept our bodies are only as healthy as what we put in them, Chi Dog believes in the holistic healing power of human-grade protein, fresh veggies, and whole grains for our pets. Based in California and developed by Dr. Susan Bohrer and Dr. Chris Berg, who together have over 30 years of veterinary experience, Chi Dog have designed personalized therapeutic meals based on Eastern Medicine philosophies (Dr. Bohrer is certified in Traditional Chinese Veterinary Medicine’s Acupuncture, Herbal and Food Therapies). The five curated recipes boil down to the elements — wood, water, metal, fire, and earth — each one best suited to a dog’s characteristics and/or ailments. Water, for example, is tailored to dogs who are quiet and curious, and/or suffer from food allergies, kidney issues, and arthritis. Both founders have seen the positive, preventative benefits of clean, curated meal plans — and how an integrative approach to diet and nutrition can impact obesity, diabetes, chronic diseases, and even cancer. In case you needed further evidence that they’re onto something, Chi Dog’s team also includes board-certified veterinary nutritionist Dr. Edward Moser, who ensures each meal is nutritionally balanced and meets AAFCO regulations. Oh, and they’re delivered to your door. Shop Chi Dog opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab PET TAO opens in a new tab $ 18 With a wide-array of Traditional Chinese Veterinary Medicine (TCVM)-based treats, PET TAO promises to help alleviate any possible ailments your pet might be facing from the inside out. Owned and operated by TCVM veterinarians, Dr. Marc Smithand Dr. Casey Damron, the brand aims to enhance any pet’s health through treats they’ll love. After seeing the success of implementing food therapy, herbs, and acupuncture in their practices, they wanted to offer the same option for pet parents at home. It’s all tied to the fact that inadequate nutrition creates a larger risk of chronic illness. TCVM theory supports the ideology that feeding high quality organ meat optimizes recovery from illness and resolution of dysfunction of that specific organ system in the pets body. Their line of highly palatable, freeze dried organ meats allows direct support to our pets body systems in cases of kidney, liver, heart, lung or intestinal disease. Discount: 20 percent off your first order with code CrystalLotus $18 at TCVM Pet Supply opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Ziwi Peak opens in a new tab $ 30 New Zealand has produced many treasures: Peter Jackson, Taika Waititi, and Lorde, to name a few. But our pets are bigger fans of Ziwi Peak. These precious treats were founded by Peter Mitchell, a former free-range deer farmer. They naturally promote mobility, vitality and overall well-being through low-calorie, grain-free rewards made with no added carbohydrates or artificial ingredients. These air-dried, protein-focused bites feature 96 percent meat, organs, and New Zealand green mussels. They’re as close as your wild animal will get to feeling like they’re eating in the wild. Ziwi also offers air-dried and wet dog and cat food. $30 at Ziwi Peak opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Animal Biome Gut Health Test Kit opens in a new tab $ 99 Every pet parent has likely faced some variation of confusion and concern regarding their cat or dog’s digestive system at some point. Whether it’s diarrhea, vomiting, or constipation, gut issues are equally alarming and confounding. Given it’s not always immediately clear what’s causing the issue, and our pets can’t exactly give us a heads up to the problem, Animal Biome offers a chance at clarity by using science to unlock the mysteries of the pet gut microbiome. Its at-home test can detect bacterial imbalances within your pet to speed up the discovery process. The kit’s “Gut Health Test” report will detail the likely cause of your pet’s stomach issues and provide personalized solutions, such as diet adjustments, supplements, or lifestyle changes. Discount: 20 percent off your first order with code crystallotus-20 $99 at Animal Biome opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Merci Collective Urban Oasis Water Bottle. opens in a new tab $ 72 While many cities are quickly doubling down on their cat and dog-friendliness by offering communal water bowls at parks, outside of restaurants, or near hiking trails, the unfortunate truth is that these tend to house bacteria and other toxins your pet should surely avoid. The Merci Collective Urban Oasis water bottle promises a source of clean water anytime, anywhere. Made of 100 percent eco-friendly and non-toxic materials, the bottle features a hard sealed bamboo lid to avoid any chance of contamination to its borosilicate glass base. Not to mention, it has a hand-picked healing crystal stationed in the middle. It’s all part of the brand’s mission to design elevated everyday essentials that support pets and their owners on their healing journey together. Discount code: 10 percent off your order with code crystallotus $72 at Merci Collective opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab CatanDog Natural Flea/Tick Repellant opens in a new tab $ 80 When faced with a possible flea or ticks infestation, we don’t often consider the ingredients used in repellents as we’re understandably preoccupied with getting the unwelcome invaders off our pet. But many do use harmful chemicals that can lead to other issues down the line. Catan Dog’s non-toxic, chemical-free flea and tick repellant will help avoid one problem without creating another by not operating as something you spray onto your dog.



Instead, CatanDog is a tag that attaches to their collar, sending out electrical signals that dissuade any unwanted pests from approaching. It’s likely the only holistic and scientifically proven flea, tick, and mosquito repellent that offers protection for up to five years. Note: Leave this collar on at all times because it can take up to 30 days to be effective; the tag establishes an electromagnetic field with your pet that keeps them parasite free! Discount: 5 percent off with code crystallotusvet $80 at CatanDog opens in a new tab