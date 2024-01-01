One source for all things pet parenting · Kinship

White Cat And His Reflection On Window While He Stares At The Outside.
behavior

Your Cat Wants to Go Outside More Than Anything — Should You Let Them?

The pros and cons of letting your cat explore the neighborhood (and beyond).

woman draped in an orange blanket holds a black-and-white puppy
health

5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Puppy

It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add four little paws to run around your house to the title.

A cute Pit Bull Terrier mixed breed dog listening with a head tilt.
behavior

Are All Your Silly Nicknames for Your Dog Confusing Them?

I’m baffled by the number of names I call my dog. Is my dog baffled, too?

News

The Latest

Man holds his fluffy white dog outside.
behavior

AI Discovers 5 Different Dog Personalities—Which One Is Your Pup?

A new study says your dog could fall into one of these categories based on their reactions to real-life events.


Woman petting her brown and white cat on the couch.
lifestyle

Does Your Attachment Style Affect How You Are as a Pet Parent?

You know you’ve wondered this...

profile portrait of grumpy a ginger dog, inside on a golden retro velvet armchair
behavior

Your Grumpy Dog Is Very Smart—Science Says So

This study found that cranky pups are actually very fast social learners.

Most Popular

Health & Nutrition

Pretty young woman is sitting on window sill and using smartphone while her cute calm shiba inu dog is sitting near her enjoying view.
health

It’s Wildfire Season—Here’s How You Can Keep Your Dog (Literally) Breathing Easy

If you wouldn’t exercise outside with all that smoke, then your dog shouldn’t, either.

Man holding his cat.
health

Your Cat’s Anxiety—Explained

Because they’re probably not going to tell you why they just scratched the heck out of the couch.

A woman checking her dog for ticks outside in a grassy field.
health

Can Dogs Get Lyme Disease? Canine Lyme Disease Symptoms, Treatment, and Prognosis

It is peak tick season, so we asked a veterinarian for tips on how to prevent this dreaded disease.

Behavior & Training

Woman playing with her dog outside.
behavior

Do Dogs Love Their Human Parents?

You can certainly feel the love.

A young girl brushing her teeth while her cat watches.
behavior
a small dog looking disgusted
behavior

6 Scents Your Dog Probably Can’t Stand

A dog’s sense of smell can be 100,000 times stronger than a human—so when it’s bad, it’s bad.

Lifestyle

collage of NYC dog friendly places
lifestyle

The Dog-Friendly New York City Guide for Your Favorite City Slicker

Whether you’re brunching, barhopping, or looking for a place to crash in NYC, your dog deserves to come with you.

a dog licking one person while another peron watches grumpily
lifestyle|Heavy Petting

Does Your Pet Like One Person in Your Relationship More?

Pet jealousy can become a thing if one partner feels like the cat or dog is just not that into them.

Woman holding her frenchie dog on her lap.
lifestyle

French Bulldogs Are Flooding Shelters—What to Know Before Adopting One

One Florida rescue reports a recent intake of over 150 Frenchies thanks, in large part, due to irresponsible breeders.

Shopping

Three eco-friendly pet grooming products displayed in a collage.
shopping

11 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.

Woman feeding her dog a supplement at home.
shopping

7 Supplements to Help Each of Your Dog's Health Concerns

From dry skin to anxiety to allergies, we've got a supplement to help your pup’s specific needs.

A white cat in a meadow with flowers and tall grass.
shopping

4 Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments to Protect Your Kitty

From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer.

Animal Welfare

Ellos Son La Razon, the shelter in Ensenada we have been rescuing dogs from since 2017, is closing it’s doors in 2 months.
lifestyle

The Hard Truth: Some So-Called “Rescues” Are Hoarding Situations in Disguise

Here’s how to recognize the signs that you’ve encountered one.

stray dog outside in Turkey
lifestyle

Turkey Passes “Massacre Law” Aimed at Removing Stray Dogs From the Streets

Activists aim to keep fighting against this new law that they see as a potential death sentence for many of Turkey’s cherished street dogs.

Saving Jones is a biographical social commentary about the abuse and discrimination of dogs as it directly relates to human abuse.
lifestyle

Saving Jones Is an Essential Rescue Documentary—How You Can Make Sure More People See It

Get tickets to the September NYC screening now, and tell your favorite streamers to pick up this film.

