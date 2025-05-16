The 10 Most Dog-Friendly Cities in the US to Take Your Pup This Summer

Alright, it’s time to plan your summer getaway before everything books up. Maybe this time, you don’t want to go to a major city or tourist trap and want to explore some mid-sized cities with your pup. That’s how we feel this year, too, which is why we rounded up 10 of the best dog-friendly cities around the country, from Minneapolis to Salt Lake City, to visit this summer.

Whether you hate the heat and want a cooler destination or are looking for a historic, spooky city, we’ve got you covered. In addition to naming places you should go, we highlighted five activities, restaurants, and bars per city, so you don’t have to frantically dig around the internet. From pup-beloved swimming holes to breweries, you can bring your dog almost everywhere with you on your summer escape.

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

@micha.the.pom / Instagram

1. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, a city known for its cool arts scene, culinary variety, generally friendly folks, and many lakes, is a great place to explore when the weather is on the warmer side. I went last August for a long weekend and can attest that it was a delightful place to visit, especially if you have a pup. With a population of 425,115, this Midwestern city offers plenty for both pups and pet parents alike. There are so many beautiful trails and parks and a variety of dog-friendly eateries. Plus, the downtown area is relatively walkable.

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

The Howe, opens in new tab which is located west of the Mississippi river, not only caters to you but also your pup. You can have a proper, formal vacation dinner, and your BFF can select their own meal off The Howe’s doggie menu. They also have Yappy Hour, a year-round dog-friendly patio, yoga mats for your pup to lounge on, and water bowls.

Minnehaha Dog Park

Let your pup get their nose to the ground and enjoy nature in Minneapolis. This six-acre, off-leash dog park opens in new tab includes a small body of water for your pup to swim in. Just a note that you and your pup will need an off-leash dog permit in order to enter this area. I also recommend visiting Minnehaha Falls opens in new tab while you’re in the park.

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Boasting 40 different works of outdoor art, beautiful gardens, and wide walking paths, the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden opens in new tab is a must-see. Because museums don’t allow pets, this garden is a great way for you to introduce your pup to modern art. Plus, if you look closely, you might even spot some hummingbirds while you’re there.

56 Brewing

56 Brewing, opens in new tab which is located on the east side of the Mississippi river, allows dogs both inside and outside. While you sip on a tasty IPA, your pup can snack on a dog treat that 56 Brewing made from the leftover grain.

Urban Tails Pet Supply

Shopping is usually on most vacation agenda, but instead of just hitting vintage stores for yourself, let Fido do a little retail therapy at Urban Tails Pet Supply. opens in new tab This store has everything from toys to fresh-baked dog treats. Just don’t expect to walk out of this store without your hands (or paws) full.

@mayleneplum / Instagram

2. Boulder, Colorado

If you and your pup are on the hunt for some breathtaking views, I suggest the dog-friendly city of Boulder. Nestled at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, this city, which has a population of nearly 106,000, offers tons of outdoor excursions, a robust arts scene, quirky boutiques and plenty of restaurants and bars that allow dogs. A note that the city has an elevation of 5,430 and hiking or staying somewhere even higher in the mountains can cause visitors to feel altitude sickness.

Chautauqua Park

Hit one of the 40 miles of hiking trails or have a lunchtime picnic in Chautauqua Park. opens in new tab Just ensure that your dog is leashed and that you clean up after your pup and leave no trace.

Vision Quest

Visit Vision Quest brewery opens in new tab boasts an amazing view of the Flatirons and offers a wide range of beers. They also allow leashed pups to enjoy the view alongside their humans. If you happen to visit on a Friday or Saturday, you might get to see some live music, too.

Flatirons Vista Trail

If you’re outdoorsy and going to be in Boulder, visiting the Flatirons opens in new tab is a must. You’ll get the best possible view of them when you and your pup hike this trail. This 3.5-mile easy hike requires leashed dogs, because there are black bear sightings. Just keep in mind that the altitude can sneak up on visitors who are used to living in low-altitude places.

The Rayback Collective

The Rayback Collective opens in new tab has something for everyone (including your pup). Dubbed “Boulder’s Backyard,” the Rayback has a huge outdoor area with fire pits, including a dedicated “pup zone” for your dog, along with rotating food trucks and an expansive beer list. Although they don’t have a dog menu, they do sell pup cups.

Twin Lakes

On vacation, you get to go swimming, so why shouldn’t your dog? The west Twin Lake opens in new tab has a dedicated off-leash dog beach and swimming area, so your pup can beat the heat this summer.

@ wingraboats / Instagram

3. Madison, Wisconsin

Charming and full of fun activities, Madison is a fun place to visit in the summer with your pup. Home to University of Wisconsin, Madison has a population of 280,305. It’s truly a unique city, because it was built on an isthmus, which is a narrow strip of land, and is surrounded by five beautiful lakes. I visited this city for the first time a few years ago and was impressed by its beauty and robust culinary scene.

The Boneyard

Honestly, The Boneyard opens in new tab caters more to your dog than you. It’s an outdoor, off-leash dog park and biergarten, which offers live music, trivia, and more. Dogs are also allowed inside on-leash. And if you didn’t have time to get your dog groomed before vacation, there’s an on-site groomer that you can book ahead.

Madison Boats

Explore one of Madison’s many lakes with Madison Boats. opens in new tab Pups are welcome on board, though there is a $30 cleaning and maintenance fee. Doggie life jackets are highly recommended.

Warner Park

This pretty off-leash dog park opens in new tab has a wooded trail and a little swimming area for your pooch. Just be sure to purchase a daily dog permit if you plan on taking your pup.

Merchant

Merchant opens in new tab specializes in soulful American comfort food — and I can personally attest that it was one of the best dinners I’ve ever had. And you don’t have to leave your pup in the hotel room, because dogs are allowed on the outdoor patio. Merchant also provides a great view of the stately campus.

Picnic Point Marsh Loop

Instead of your pup’s daily walk, treat them to this 2.1-mile easy trail in Madison. This trail opens in new tab is great for birdwatching and allows you to get some wonderful views of these Wisconsin waterways. Some reviewers say that this trail can get a bit muddy.

@franklinmountainsstatepark / Instagram

4. El Paso, Texas

Nicknamed the “Sun City” because of the 300 days of sunshine it gets per year, El Paso is a vibrant border town where American and Mexican culture combine. Thanks in part to the weather and also to El Paso’s love of dogs, you and your pup will enjoy exploring this dog-friendly place. With a population of nearly 679,000, this city is the biggest on this list so far.

Gringo Theory Patio Bar & Bark Park

A patio bar with its own dog park? Sign us up! The Gringo Theory opens in new tab is described as being “beyond” dog-friendly. And there’s plenty of fun for humans, too. There are so many delicious drinks, food trucks, and even an arcade inside.

The Hoppy Monk

This gastro pub, opens in new tab which has a dog-friendly patio, has something for everyone. An expansive globally-inspired food menu (the rabbit tacos are famous), an impressive cocktail menu, and so many beers to try.

Franklin Mountains State Park

The stunning Franklin Mountains State Park opens in new tab allows you and your BFF to tour the El Paso desert. A total of 12 of the trails are dog-friendly, though not all are. Just make sure to check before you start hiking that you selected one of the dog-friendly options and keep away from the cacti. If you��’re looking for specific trail suggestions, the Tin Mines Trail opens in new tab , which is a moderate hike, is popular.

El Paso Ghost Tour

If you and your pal want to channel Shaggy and Scooby, opt for this dog-friendly El Paso Ghost Tour. opens in new tab Learn about the history of this border city and visit some haunted locales, including the Desoto Hotel and Wigwam Saloon.

Pavo Real Enhanced Spray Park

The summer heat is no joke in El Paso, and after a long day of exploring, your pup deserves to cool off. Luckily, the Pavo Real Enhanced Spray Park opens in new tab has a water spray area, designed specifically for dogs.

@ totallyboise / Instagram

5. Boise, Idaho

If you want both city activities and rugged adventures on your next vacay, Boise gives you the best of both worlds for you and your pooch. The capital of Idaho, which has a population of 235,421, is known for its beautiful nature, Basque culture, and year-round good weather. This mid-size city has been named one of National Geographic’s top 25 destinations to visit in 2025 opens in new tab .

Boise River Greenbelt

The Boise River Greenbelt opens in new tab isn’t just any path. It’s a 25-mile paved walking and bike path. The trail will take you through the city center, multiple parks, and you might even get to see some wildlife. Just a note that dogs must be leashed and they are not allowed on specific unpaved paths.

Payette Brewing Co.

Enjoy some beers with your pupper at this Boise-favorite brewing company. opens in new tab Leashed and well-behaved dogs are allowed in both the taproom and beer garden.

Together Treasure Valley Dog Island

This is a true treasure opens in new tab for dogs on vacation. It’s located at the southwest corner of Ann Morrison Park and boasts a 5.4-acre area for dogs to run around in, including a fenced area for shy pups, and a pond for swimming. There are also a few covered picnic areas for humans to enjoy while their pups run amuck.

Boise National Forest

The Boise National Forest opens in new tab consists of 2.5 million acres of mountains, lakes, and forest, so it’s best to pick one area to explore. Dogs should be on a six-foot-long leash or less on paths but can be off leash in some areas of the national forest, but they must always be under control and able to be recalled. Check the website to find trails that are best suited to you and your pup.

Meriwether Cider House

There are a lot of breweries on this list, so I decided to switch it up for you and your furry friend. The Meriwether Cider House, opens in new tab which is named after Meriwether Clark who is a distant relative of one of the founders, has a pup-friendly patio.

@dogfriendlyslc / instagram

6. Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, which is the most populous city in Utah with a population of 209,593, has a lot to offer in outdoor activities—hiking, biking, and skiing—as well as city exploring. The city lies in the Wasatch Mountains, which will provide the backdrop for your trip, no matter where you go. With all of the outdoor activities and dog-friendly spots, it’s the perfect place to bring your pup.

Memory Grove Park

Acquaint your dog with SLC by taking them on a walk through this scenic park. opens in new tab A shallow creek also runs within it, which makes a great impromptu swimming hole for your pup.

Fisher Brewing

Try some local brews and treats outside at Fisher Brewing. opens in new tab Leashed dogs are allowed to chill with their humans on the patio. You can check the food truck schedule on their website.

Great Salt Lake State Park

See the main attraction, which is the largest salt lake in the Western Hemisphere, opens in new tab and find out why Salt Lake City is named for what it is. Leashed dogs are allowed on paths and the trails in this park.

Level Crossing Brewing Company

Come for the dog-friendly backyard patio and stay for the wood-fire pizza as well as Level Crossing’s opens in new tab many beer offerings. Expect to meet some local pups while visiting!

Log Haven

You’ll feel completely transported at Log Haven, opens in new tab which is essentially a log cabin restaurant in the woods. Established in 1920, this charming, upscale restaurant was a James Beard semi finalist last year. Dogs are able to accompany their owners on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30-7 p.m., but reservations are required.

@ncculture / Instagram

7. Raleigh, North Carolina

This North Carolina city, which has a population of 482,295, provides a mix of historic Southern Charm and modernity. With plenty of museums to explore, beautiful architecture to see, state parks to wander, there’s something for everyone.

North Carolina Museum of Art Park

Although your dog is not allowed inside of the museum opens in new tab (unless they are a service pup), they can admire the beautiful local plants and sculpture art with you. There are 164-acres of trails to explore; bike rentals are available if you want to get around faster.

City Market

Opened in 1914, the City Market opens in new tab has been a staple of downtown Raleigh ever since. One of Raleigh’s major tourist attractions, this open-air market features plenty of shops, restaurants, bars, pop-ups, and even live music.

Raleigh Beer Garden

Beer fans prepare yourselves—the Raleigh Beer Garden opens in new tab has a whopping 386 beers to sample. Your pup is welcome on the patio, which is heated in the winter, and will be staring up at you while you sample Bratwurst, poutine, and burgers off of the menu.

William B. Umstead State Park

Get out of the city and hit 34.5 miles of scenic hiking trails in William B. Umstead State Park opens in new tab with your pooch. Pups must be on a leash that’s less than six feet long on all trails.

The Flying Biscuit

Savor a hearty breakfast on the outdoor patio with your pup. If you’re not in a biscuits and gravy mood, The Flying Biscuit opens in new tab also serves breakfast burritos, eggs and grits along with more traditional fare.

@rochesterny / Instagram

8. Rochester, NY

Rochester is just south of Lake Ontario and lies 566 miles from the Canadian border. With a population of 207,274, Rochester is a manufacturing city that boasts a lot of history, a vibrant arts scene, and a lot of delicious food (you have to try a garbage plate!). It’s a great destination for humans and pups who want to go somewhere cooler in the summer.

Cobbs Hill Park

Get some of the best views of Rochester from the top of Cobbs Hill Park. opens in new tab This dog-friendly park requires dogs to be leashed, though there is also an off-leash dog park. Dogs will need to be registered with the city in order to play.

Dogtown

Try a junkyard plate or Dogtown’s famous hot dogs opens in new tab with your pup. In addition to being dog-themed, Dogtown’s outdoor area is dog-friendly—they have water bowls for thirsty pups.

Genesee Brew House

If you went to Rochester and did not have a “jenny” beer, did you even visit? Dogs are not allowed inside the brewpub, opens in new tab but they are allowed on the patio outside, so you can try this iconic, creamy Rochester beer.

Shakespeare in the Park

During the summer, the Rochester Community Players put on a Shakespeare play opens in new tab at the Highland Park Bowl. And because it’s outside, your pup is formally invited.

@louis_the_chichi / Instagram

9. Savannah, Georgia

This one-of-a-kind Southern city, which has a population of 147,748, has a unique combination of old-world elegance, first-class dining experiences, and modern art. I went a few years ago and it’s hands-down the most charming city in America. It’s walkable, too, if you stay in the downtown Savannah area. Your dog can accompany you on many tourist excursions, which is why we dubbed this one of the best places to visit with your pup.

Fort Pulaski National Monument

You and your pup can get a history lesson at the Fort Pulaski National Monument. opens in new tab During the Civil War, the Union Army used a rifle cannon to pummel the brick walls of this fort in 1876.

Ghost City Tours

Savannah is one of the most haunted cities in America. Even though I am not a ghost-tour person, I recommend going on one while you’re there. This tour opens in new tab allows you to bring your pups (and even your rabbits), but they do note that canines are more in-tune with spirits, so there’s a possibility that your pup gets scared.

District Smokehouse

Get some Southern-style barbecue at the District Smokehouse, opens in new tab which has a pet-friendly patio. Because when in Rome, er, the South. Just make sure to come hungry, because the portions do not mess around.

Wyld Dock Bar

You’re missing out if you don’t have some seafood, specifically oysters and shrimp, while you’re in Savannah. The Wyld Dock Bar, opens in new tab which allows pets on the patio, has a no-skips menu. Picking what you’re going to eat might be the hardest decision you’ve made on vacation.

Skidaway Island State Park

Located slightly outside of Savannah, about a 25-minute drive, the Skidaway Island State Park opens in new tab has a maritime forest and a salt marsh for you and your pup to peruse. There are plenty of opportunities to observe wildlife, like egrets, fiddler crabs, and deer.

@marietrainsdogs / Instagram

10. Sacramento, California

Visit the capital of California, which has a population of 526,384, and get a mix of history, farm-to-table food, and beautiful buildings. Learn about the Gold Rush, explore the waterfront, and more with your pup. This gem of a destination is a great, quieter alternative to Los Angeles or San Francisco and more dog-friendly to boot. It’s the sunniest one in this list, too, with 270 days of sunshine.

Centro Cocina Mexicana

Centro Cocina Mexicana opens in new tab has been a midtown Sacramento staple for 25 years, thanks to its authentic Mexican fare and fresh ingredients. Pups are allowed on the outdoor patio of this restaurant.

Sacramento River Parkway Trail

Take your dog on a full tour of Sacramento by walking or biking along this paved 9.5-mile out-and-back trail. opens in new tab Just a reminder that your pup will need to be leashed while exploring.

Revolution Winery & Kitchen

If you drink alcohol, visiting a winery in Sacramento is a must. The Revolution Winery opens in new tab makes their wine onsite and has a seasonal food menu. Your pup can accompany you on the outdoor patio.

Folsom Lake State Recreation Area

If your pup needs to cool down after a day of exploring, drive to this recreation area opens in new tab , which is about a 30-minute ride from the center of Sacramento. Your pup can swim in the lake, with the exception of any marshes and several beaches, which you can read about here opens in new tab .

Sutter's Fort State Historic Park