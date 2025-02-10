RetrievAir, a New Air Service for Dogs, Lets You Travel With Pups of Any Size

The worst thing about having a dog? Being away from them, of course. And unfortunately, in many cases, traveling often means parting with your pup — especially if the dog’s on the larger side. Plane travel is usually riddled with restrictions and discomfort, driving is time-consuming and sometimes impossible, and setting sail is a very limited solution opens in a new tab , to say the least. That’s why RetrievAir, opens in a new tab a newly launched airline designed specifically for your dog’s travel needs, is the answer pet parents have been dreaming of.

The problem is personal for Benton Miller, the founder of RetrievAir. He and his wife, Whitney, have long struggled to travel with his two Labradors, Maple and Willow. “For us, traveling with our pups meant adventures in the mountains and trips back home to Texas to see family and friends. But every time we looked into flying, we spent hours navigating complicated rules and restrictions — only to realize our options were limited,” Miller told Kinship. “Cargo was never an option for us, flying private wasn’t realistic, and driving was exhausting. So, we had to make tough choices — missing family events, skipping holidays, and only making the drive a few times a year.”

Miller decided that dogs and the people who love them deserve more options. He founded RetrievAir with the aim of creating a travel experience that puts pets first, including big dogs who are often forgotten. “We are able to accommodate a lot of different sized pups onboard,” Miller says. “Also, we don’t charge any extra for an extra-large pup compared to a medium-size pup.”

Benton Miller, the founder of RetrievAir, with his dogs. Photo: Jenna Miller

How does RetrievAir work?

RetrievAir flies out of smaller airports, which means there is a much simpler check-in process without those dreaded TSA lines. Once checked in, pets and their pet parents will travel side-by-side in a 30-seat regional jet; pets sit by the window, and their humans sit beside them. Flights are operated by RVR Aviation, a licensed U.S. air carrier.

In air, flight attendants will make sure pups are cozy, safe, and provided with lots of water and treats. Each flight attendant is specially trained in canine behavior. And don’t worry, humans: There are snacks and beverages — including coffee and alcohol — for you, too.

The company recently took off on their first flight opens in a new tab , which included three Golden Retrievers, two Great Danes, and one Labrador Retriever — all sizable pups who likely would have been relegated to cargo on a typical passenger plane. RetrievAir flights are designed with plenty of extra legroom, so there was plenty of room for them to spread out. “On our brand launch flight all the pups, ranging from 35 lbs to 150 lbs, slept most of the flight and loved their experience,” Miller says. “You wouldn't have known the plane was full of pups.”

How to book a flight on RetrievAir

The airline will be offering flights to some of the largest and most dog-obsessed U.S. cities; the official list of destinations will be announced this spring, with the first flights taking off in May.

The average price for a flight will be $750. While that’s still a pretty penny, Miller points out that the price is comparable to a week of boarding a large dog at a high-end kennel, and private flight options cost thousands (or tens of thousands) of dollars. On a typical passenger plane, pet fees generally range from around $100 to $200 — and that’s for a small dog to stay crated under your seat, or a large dog to travel in uncomfortable cargo, out of your sight.