The 10 Most Dog-Friendly Cities In The United States
In honor of National Dog Day, a new survey found the best American towns for pups.
- lifestyle
Meet the 10 Finalists in the “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog” Contest—And Vote for Your Fave!
It's nearly impossible to choose, but cast your vote for democracy’s sake.
- health
Bird Flu Is Infecting Cats Across The Country—Including Indoor Ones
Nearly 40 domestic cats have been infected with bird flu—two of which have never been outside.
- lifestyle
The ASPCA Rescued Over 100 Dogs From a Dogfighting Operation
Now, they’re providing medical aid to the injured pups and assisting with the police investigation.
- lifestyle
A Facebook Scam Has Devastated an Oregon Animal Shelter—And They Need Your Help
The nonprofit’s page was hacked, leaving their operations paused and potential adopters vulnerable to theft.
- health
A Rabies-Infected Bat Was Found In Pasadena—Here’s What Pet Parents Should Know
August and September are the most active months for rabid bats. Here’s how to keep your pet safe.
- lifestyle
This Irresponsible Article in The Cut Makes Light of Abhorrent Animal Neglect
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help.
- nutrition
New Research Finds the Flavor of Food Cats Actually Want to Eat
Cats are notoriously picky, but science is getting to the bottom of their tastes.
- lifestyle
Meet Cacau, the Winner of the World Dog Surfing Championships
This pup gave an Olympic-worthy athletic performance for a good cause.
- lifestyle
CatVideoFest Is Here! Watch All the Hilarious Cat Mayhem While Supporting Local Shelters
The annual festival will delight cat lovers in 250 theaters nationwide.
- lifestyle
100 Cats And 2 Dogs Were Rescued From A Home In Pennsylvania
You can help a local shelter get them the medical care they need.
- lifestyle
Turkey Passes “Massacre Law” Aimed at Removing Stray Dogs From the Streets
Activists aim to keep fighting against this new law that they see as a potential death sentence for many of Turkey’s cherished street dogs.
- lifestyle
I Am a “Cat Lady” and I’m Not Miserable at All, Thank You Very Much
Vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance made some rude remarks and cat ladies are not having it.
- health
You Should Not Feed Your Pet This Snack Due to Listeria-Contamination
And the signs to look out for if you’re concerned.
- lifestyle
The CDC Has Relaxed Their Rules for Bringing Dogs Into the US—But Not Entirely
The restrictions create financial and logistical challenges for animal welfare organizations.
- lifestyle
These Are the 10 US Cities With the Best Dog Parks, New Report Finds
For social pups, these are the places to be.
- behavior
Thanks to Evolution, Your Dog Understands Your Emotions
Per a new study, pups show signs of stress when humans cry—but not all animals do.
- lifestyle
No One Needs a $150,000 Svalinn Luxury-Bodyguard Dog
There are plenty of trainable dogs at shelters.
- lifestyle
A TikTok Star Raised Nearly $200,000 for a Cat Sanctuary After Saving an Injured Cat
How his viral video led to critical help for Edgar and Ivy’s Cat Sanctuary in Texas.
- lifestyle
“Britain’s Ugliest Dog” Will Star in the Next *Deadpool* Movie
Peggy was the runt of her litter—now, she’s a Marvel VIP.
- lifestyle
A Lawsuit Could Limit the San Diego Humane Society’s Ability to Help Stray Cats
You can show your support for the SDHS at the San Diego Superior Court through Wednesday of this week.
- lifestyle
Nearly 100 Dogs and Cats Rescued From Hurricane Beryl Are Available for Adoption
Find out how you can help the pets affected by the storm.
- behavior
Having This In Your Home Will Make Your Cat Scratch More, New Study Says
Plus, how to keep your kitty from destroying the couch.
- health
2 Dogs Reportedly Died From Blue-Green Algae Last Week
Everything you need to know to keep your pup safe.
- nutrition
Dog Obesity Is Highest in These 10 States—But It’s More Complicated Than That
Per this study, American dogs are overweight—but you have to consider these factors.
- lifestyle
The “Puppy Blues” Are a Struggle for About Half of New Dog Parents, Study Finds
If you’re feeling stressed or sad after bringing home a young pup, you’re not alone.
- lifestyle
The 5 Most Expensive States to Raise a Dog—And The Cheapest, Too
Some places are harder on the wallet than others.
- nutrition
Pet Food Recalled After Testing Positive for Listeria
Five different pet foods have been contaminated.
- lifestyle
Meet Beacon, the Therapy Dog Who Helped Gymnasts De-Stress at the Olympic Trials
The pup is a credentialed staff member of USA Gymnastics.
- lifestyle
Many People Would Rather Watch Movies With Their Dogs Than Their Partners, Poll Finds
Unlike your beau, your pup won’t interrupt the film to ask questions.
- health
A Dog Flu Outbreak in Florida Is Forcing Shelters to Stop Intake and Adoptions
Everything you need to know about canine influenza.
- health
Toys Containing BPA May Cause Obesity in Dogs, New Study Finds
The chemical has been linked to a variety of health problems in animals.
- health
Nicola Peltz’s Dog Dies After Grooming Visit—Here’s How to Keep Your Pup Safe at the Groomers
Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona shares some tips all pet parents should know.
- lifestyle
3 Heroic Fishermen Saved 38 Dogs From Drowning in a Mississippi Lake
An everyday fishing trip turned into a massive rescue mission.
- lifestyle
You Can Enter Your Dog to Win the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
People and Pedigree are offering big prizes to the winner.
- nutrition
Popular Dog Treat Recalled Because of “Potential Presence of Metal Objects”
The products have been voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer.
- lifestyle
Luxury Dog Airline BARK Air Adds 5 New Routes
Does this mean they will lower those hefty ticket prices?
- behavior
Dogs Learn More If You Pet or Praise Them (Instead of Scolding), New Study Says
Yet another reason positive reinforcement is the way to go.
- lifestyle
This California Beach Is Home to a Gorgeous, Hidden Dog-Memorial Garden
Inspired by one local man’s love for his late dog, Gwen’s Garden has grown into a valued community space.
- lifestyle
Luxury Dog Airline BARK Air Is Being Sued After Just One Flight
Don’t worry: No dogs were harmed.
- health
Giant Flying Spiders Are Coming to the East Coast—Can They Be Harmful to Pets?
Holy Stranger Things! (But calm down; it’s not nearly that bad.)