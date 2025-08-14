Taylor Swift Reveals the Wild Thing Jason Kelce Told His Kids About Cats

This week, Taylor Swift made her first ever podcast appearance on New Heights, a show hosted by Travis Kelce — her boyfriend and a player for the Kansas City Chiefs — and his brother, former center for the Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce. In the episode, Swift announced her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, a project inspired by her two years on the road for the record-breaking Eras tour. But for fans of Taylor Swift’s headline-making cats, there was an equally thrilling revelation: Swift was able to turn Jason Kelce’s four daughters into cat people — despite his best efforts to stop her.

Strictly a dog-person himself, Kelce previously shared on New Heights that, in order to discourage his kids from wanting to adopt a cat, he had told them kids that cats are poisonous. “It was actually really a great challenge, because as soon as I got the kids around the cats, it was my goal to prove to them that they weren’t poisonous,” Swift said on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast.

To do so, she introduced them to the cuddliest of the bunch. “There’s no better way to prove that than to just hand them Benjamin, my Ragdoll cat who lets humans hold him like he’s a baby,” she said. Now, she often discovers one of the kids cuddling Benjamin after finding him on their own.

She added that the cats are great with kids — and these days, Kelce’s daughters will ask for her cats by name. “They’re just like, ‘Meredith is here!’” Swift said, referring to her cat Meredith Grey.

Still, it’s a process to remind them that their dad wasn’t totally truthful about cats. “I’m like, ‘And you know what? [Meredith] didn’t bite you at all, did she? And if she did bite you, she wouldn’t be poisonous.’ They’re like, ‘That’s not what our dad said.’”

Swift also joked that she told Kelce’s kids that she heard they would be getting a cat of their own. Jason Kelce is still not on board, but he may be softening just a tiny bit. “There’s a chance I’ve been talked into a barn cat, that does not go inside, that will survive off of rodents in the field and guard our house,” he said. To which Swift replied, “Those girls are going to be sneaking that cat into their beds every single night.”

His wife, media personality Kylie Kelce, shared on her own podcast, Not Gonna Lie, that she’s pushing to adopt a kitten, too. “I think we’re probably a little ways out from the cat,” she said. But her newly cat-obsessed kids shouldn’t give up hope, she added. “Like I’ve said before, we’re in this for the long game. There will be a cat in our future.”