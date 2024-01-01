News
- lifestyle
The Heroic Man Looking After Lebanon’s War-Torn Pets Was Bombedopens in a new tab
Houssein Hamze has been feeding the pets of people fleeing the conflict in Lebanon. Now he’s lost his home and vital resources for the cats, dogs and other animals he cares for
- behavior
Cats Associate Words With Images Faster Than Babies, New Study Findsopens in a new tab
More proof that your cat is paying attention.
- lifestyle
A Dog Climbed to the Top of the Great Pyramid of Giza to Bark at Birdsopens in a new tab
Watch video of the icon, the legend, the moment.
- lifestyle
Meet Margot, the Winner of the 2024 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contestopens in a new tab
The adorable Pit Bull is “best friends with everyone.”
- lifestyle
Man Who Left His Dog Tied to a Pole in Hurricane Floodwaters Is Arrested for Animal Crueltyopens in a new tab
The pup, now named Trooper, is safe with a foster family.
- health
New ‘Bullycat’ Breeding Trend Sparks Outrage As Experts Warn of Severe Health Risksopens in a new tab
Experts say this AI-like breeding trend is susceptible to serious health issues
- lifestyle
50% of Pet Parents Talk to Their Dogs as Much as Friends—Sound Familiar?opens in a new tab
And many chat with their pups more than their human buddies.
- lifestyle
Pilot Adopts Cat He Flew to Safety During a Hurricane Rescue Flightopens in a new tab
“It was love at 30,000 feet,” Lucky Dog Animal Rescue’s CEO said.
- shopping
Soon, You and Your Dog Can Wear Matching Crocsopens in a new tab
Join the waitlist to order your pup a pair of Pet Crocs now.
- lifestyle
Drew Barrymore and Dave Bautista Team Up With the ASPCA to Help Shelter Dogsopens in a new tab
The pair is working to find homes for pets during Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.
- lifestyle
Dog Left Tied to Pole in Hurricane Milton Floodwaters Is Rescuedopens in a new tab
Watch video of Florida troopers saving the pup on this heroic mission.
- lifestyle
How to Help the Dogs and Cats in Hurricane Milton’s Pathopens in a new tab
These shelters and rescue organizations are in need of emergency fosters and donations.
- lifestyle
Growing up With a Dog Is Good for Your Gut, New Study Findsopens in a new tab
People who are raised with pups are less likely to develop Crohn’s disease, according to new research.
- lifestyle
A 13-Year-Old Rescue Dog Saves Her Injured 84-Year-Old Guardian by Leading Police to His Homeopens in a new tab
“We credit Gita for saving his life that day,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
- behavior
Dogs Understand Us Better When We Speak Slowly, Study Findsopens in a new tab
If you can’t get your pup’s attention, try slowing down.
- lifestyle
50% of Americans Cancel Plans to Hang out With Their Pets — Are You One of Them?opens in a new tab
FOMO doesn’t apply when there’s a dog or cat at home.
- lifestyle
The Cats Movie Cat-astrophe Led Andrew Lloyd Webber to Get a Therapy Dogopens in a new tab
It’s been five years since the movie Cats was unleashed upon us
- health
Coyotes Have Killed 3 Dogs at San Francisco’s Crissy Field in the Last Monthopens in a new tab
Everything you need to know to protect your dog.
- lifestyle
How to Help the Dogs and Cats Affected by Hurricane Heleneopens in a new tab
These organizations are assisting with rescue efforts—and they need your help.
- lifestyle
Welcome to Cat Island: Where Feline Residents Outnumber Humans 20 to 1opens in a new tab
For cat lovers, it’s nothing short of paradise
- behaviour
Do Dogs Try and Make Us Laugh? The Internet Thinks So – Here’s What Science Saysopens in a new tab
If you think your pup’s basically James Acaster, science backs you up
- lifestyle
Jennifer Aniston’s New Charity Supports Animal Rescues Around the Worldopens in a new tab
The Clydeo Fund launched in celebration of her new book, Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life.
- lifestyle
Proposed NYC Legislation Would Increase Penalties for Pet Hit-and-Runs By Up to 900%opens in a new tab
The PAWS Act aims to take pet injuries and deaths more seriously under the law.
- nutrition
FDA Recalls This Dog Food After Testing Positive for Salmonella and Listeriaopens in a new tab
Pet parents should dispose of these products ASAP.
- lifestyle
A Lost Cat Made the 900-Mile Trek Home From Wyoming to Californiaopens in a new tab
Is this the real-life plot of Homeward Bound or what?
- nutrition
*Salmonella* and *Listeria* Has Been Found In This Dog and Cat Food, FDA Warnsopens in a new tab
Here's what to do if you have purchased these pet products.
- health
What Is Alabama Rot? How to Spot The Potentially Fatal Diseaseopens in a new tab
This dangerous disease has been spotted a number of times in the UK. Here’s how to recognise if your dog has symptoms
- behavior
Dog and Human Brains Sync When They Stare Into Each Other’s Eyes, New Study Findsopens in a new tab
You and your pup are on the same wavelength—seriously.
- lifestyle
“The World’s Oldest Cat” Has Diedopens in a new tab
Rest in peace, Rosie, queen of leisure.
- lifestyle
One Year On: XL Bully Ban Sees Alarming Increase in Abuseopens in a new tab
The UK’s XL Bully ban has led to a tragic rise in cruelty cases
- lifestyle
John Oliver Dedicated His Emmy to His Departed Dog—And All Dogsopens in a new tab
“I feel like Sarah McLachlan right now,” the Last Week Tonight host joked as music played him off.
- health
A Woman Says an Automatic Litter Box Killed Her Catopens in a new tab
Everything we know about this viral story and the product behind it.
- lifestyle
Dogs Over Babies? Strollers for Pets Outsell Baby Buggies in South Koreaopens in a new tab
With a declining (human) birth rate and fast-rising dog pup-ulation, the country looks set to be the pet parent capital of the world