BTS Member V's Beloved Dog, Yeontan, Has Passed Away

BTS member Kim Taehyung, better known as V, took to Instagram opens in a new tab today to share tragic news with his fans: His beloved dog, Yeontan, passed away. BTS “ARMY” — the name for die-hard fans of the K-Pop boy band — are mourning the pup, who they know loomed large in V’s life and music.

V posted a heartfelt note to his followers on his Instagram story. “The reason I’m writing this post today is that recently, Yeontan has embarked on a long journey to the dog stars. I thought a lot about how to tell you this, but I felt it was right to share this news with ARMY, who have shown so much love for Yeontan,” V wrote, per a translation by Soompi. opens in a new tab “I would be grateful if you could remember Yeontan and wish for his happiness even in the stars. I hope you have a warm end of the year where you can tell your loved ones that you love them once more.”

Fans of BTS have long been acquainted with the fluffy Pomeranian, who they refer to opens in a new tab as the “eighth member of BTS.” Yeontan influenced the visuals opens in a new tab for V’s solo album, Layover, appearing on the album cover, in photoshoots, and on packaging. The pup even had a cameo in the music video opens in a new tab for V’s “Winter Bear.” And last year, Yeontan made a surprise appearance on stage opens in a new tab with V on the South Korean music program M Countdown.

In September of last year, V spoke about opens in a new tab Yeontan’s struggles with a heart condition and narrow airways. “Tan has a bad heart and had surgery twice. But both times it was unsuccessful,” V said on an episode of Pixid.