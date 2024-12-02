BTS Member V's Beloved Dog, Yeontan, Has Passed Away
The boy band member shared the news with fans on Instagram.
Share Article
BTS member Kim Taehyung, better known as V, took to Instagramopens in a new tab today to share tragic news with his fans: His beloved dog, Yeontan, passed away. BTS “ARMY” — the name for die-hard fans of the K-Pop boy band — are mourning the pup, who they know loomed large in V’s life and music.
V posted a heartfelt note to his followers on his Instagram story. “The reason I’m writing this post today is that recently, Yeontan has embarked on a long journey to the dog stars. I thought a lot about how to tell you this, but I felt it was right to share this news with ARMY, who have shown so much love for Yeontan,” V wrote, per a translation by Soompi.opens in a new tab “I would be grateful if you could remember Yeontan and wish for his happiness even in the stars. I hope you have a warm end of the year where you can tell your loved ones that you love them once more.”
Fans of BTS have long been acquainted with the fluffy Pomeranian, who they refer toopens in a new tab as the “eighth member of BTS.” Yeontan influenced the visualsopens in a new tab for V’s solo album, Layover, appearing on the album cover, in photoshoots, and on packaging. The pup even had a cameo in the music videoopens in a new tab for V’s “Winter Bear.” And last year, Yeontan made a surprise appearance on stageopens in a new tab with V on the South Korean music program M Countdown.
In September of last year, V spoke aboutopens in a new tab Yeontan’s struggles with a heart condition and narrow airways. “Tan has a bad heart and had surgery twice. But both times it was unsuccessful,” V said on an episode of Pixid.
BTS fans everywhere have taken to social media to mourn and celebrate the much-loved pup, who many watched grow up over the years. “I will always remember the excitement from us and from Taehyung to show Yeontan for the first time,” one long-time fan shared on X.opens in a new tab “One of the most endearing moments I’ve ever experienced.” On Redditopens in a new tab, a user added: “We’ve seen Yeontan ever since he was a little baby, Taehyung and the rest of the members always showered him with so much love. Fly high Yeontannie, we’ll miss you.”
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
10 Ways to Support a Friend Who Is Grieving a Pet
Not everyone understands how hard it is to lose a pet. You can be the person who does.
- opens in a new tab
Support Groups for Grieving Pet Parents Are on the Rise
The best medicine when you’re experiencing loss? Finding others who get it.
- opens in a new tab
E.B. Bartels Wrote the Book on Pet Grief
The author’s new book explores different cultural rituals for memorializing a pet — from tattoos to taxidermy.
- opens in a new tab
Do Dogs Grieve When Other Dogs Die?
A study confirms our pets can have heartbreaking reactions to the loss of a canine companion.
- opens in a new tab
Is Pet Bereavement Leave in Our Future?
More companies are considering how they can support grieving pet parents.
- opens in a new tab
8 Comforting Thoughts to Help You Through the Death of Your Pet
There’s no guidebook to grief and loss — but these kind words will help.