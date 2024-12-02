BTS Member V's Beloved Dog Yeontan Has Passed Away · Kinship

BTS Member V's Beloved Dog, Yeontan, Has Passed Away

The boy band member shared the news with fans on Instagram.

by Sio Hornbuckle
December 2, 2024
Kim Taehyung, better known as BTS member V, broke the terrible news to his followers that his dog, Yeontan, had passed away.
BTS member Kim Taehyung, better known as V, took to Instagram today to share tragic news with his fans: His beloved dog, Yeontan, passed away. BTS “ARMY” — the name for die-hard fans of the K-Pop boy band — are mourning the pup, who they know loomed large in V’s life and music.

V posted a heartfelt note to his followers on his Instagram story. “The reason I’m writing this post today is that recently, Yeontan has embarked on a long journey to the dog stars. I thought a lot about how to tell you this, but I felt it was right to share this news with ARMY, who have shown so much love for Yeontan,” V wrote, per a translation by Soompi. “I would be grateful if you could remember Yeontan and wish for his happiness even in the stars. I hope you have a warm end of the year where you can tell your loved ones that you love them once more.”

Fans of BTS have long been acquainted with the fluffy Pomeranian, who they refer to as the “eighth member of BTS.” Yeontan influenced the visuals for V’s solo album, Layover, appearing on the album cover, in photoshoots, and on packaging. The pup even had a cameo in the music video for V’s “Winter Bear.” And last year, Yeontan made a surprise appearance on stage with V on the South Korean music program M Countdown.

In September of last year, V spoke about Yeontan’s struggles with a heart condition and narrow airways. “Tan has a bad heart and had surgery twice. But both times it was unsuccessful,” V said on an episode of Pixid.

BTS fans everywhere have taken to social media to mourn and celebrate the much-loved pup, who many watched grow up over the years. “I will always remember the excitement from us and from Taehyung to show Yeontan for the first time,” one long-time fan shared on X. “One of the most endearing moments I’ve ever experienced.” On Reddit, a user added: “We’ve seen Yeontan ever since he was a little baby, Taehyung and the rest of the members always showered him with so much love. Fly high Yeontannie, we’ll miss you.”

