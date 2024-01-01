Pet Lifestyle · Kinship

Skip to main content

Lifestyle

Let’s talk about life as a pet parent. We’ve got travel tips, dating advice, adoption info, and so much more.

life with petspets & their peopleadoption & fosteringsustainabilitytravelanimal advocacy
Portrait of a coyote standing on a red gravel path next to the street staring at the camera
lifestyle

How to Protect Your Dog From Coyote Attacks

Social media influencer Ashley Yi’s dog was killed by a coyote. Here are some tips for keeping your pup safe.

life with pets

Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments of life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants…and how much it all costs.

Woman at a cafe with her small fluffy dog.

In honor of National Dog Day, a new survey found the best American towns for pups.

Clover, Pumpkin and Ghostbuster's first visit to the Cat Royale utopia.

New research attempted to answer that question with surprisingly positive results.

The 2024 PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand has found its 10 finalists.

It's nearly impossible to choose, but cast your vote for democracy’s sake.

View More life with pets Articles

Most Popular

pets & their people

Let’s talk humans. See what celebs have to say about pet parenthood. Find advice on handling your pet’s other people (e.g. your ex.) And get more tips for the people stuff.

Paulina Alexis cover story

The rising star on saving stray animals on her reservation, her horse girl side hustle, and how her character connects with her roots in season 2.

Cacau, a chocolate Labrador from Brazil, took home the "top surf dog" gold medal for herself and her owner, Ivan Moreira, as determined by length of ride, technique, confidence and size or strength of the wave.

This pup gave an Olympic-worthy athletic performance for a good cause.

Person traveling on the train with their dog.

Definitely something worth looking into.

View More pets & their people Articles

Get your fix of Kinship

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about Kinship, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

adoption & fostering

New pet parent (or still thinking about fostering or adopting a pet)? Get all the advice you need: how to find the right pet for you, how to introduce them to other pets and kids, and how to bond with your new family member.

a person hugging a senior dog

How to search foster rescues, shelters, and sanctuaries across the country to find the right snuggle buddy.

Women waiting for their flight at the airport with their dog.

Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.

A woman working at her desk with a dog sitting on her lap.

Any of these breeds are great for city living and available at shelters and rescues.

View More adoption & fostering Articles

sustainability

Go green with your pet. Read up on eco-friendly pet care trends to help minimize your pet’s carbon pawprint.

Black dog laying on its back on the floor with a world map formed out of his fur next to him

The eco-enthusiasts at Matter of Trust want to use it to clean up oil spills.

A man brushing his cat outside.

Turns out, it’s not an annoyance— it’s an opportunity to get creative.

A dog laying under a table outside while a woman cares for her plants.

You need to be extra careful if your dog or cat is your gardening assistant.

View More sustainability Articles

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

travel

From pet travel tips to pet-friendly city guides, we’ve got all your flying, hiking, and biking needs covered.

Woman at a cafe with her small fluffy dog.

In honor of National Dog Day, a new survey found the best American towns for pups.

Keep Austin weird—and full of dogs.

Woman holds her small black dog on the airplane.

Pre-flight cuddles are OK, but the carrier is safest for your pal the rest of the trip. Here’s why.

View More travel Articles

animal advocacy

Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.

Women waiting for their flight at the airport with their dog.

Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.

ASPCA Helps 100+ Dogs in Suspected Dogfighting Case.

Now, they’re providing medical aid to the injured pups and assisting with the police investigation.

Facebook scam leaves humane society in The Dalles ‘paralyzed’ as Meta does nothing.

The nonprofit’s page was hacked, leaving their operations paused and potential adopters vulnerable to theft.

View More animal advocacy Articles