The Coolest Pet Gear Made From Recycled Materials
7 brands transforming ocean-bound water bottles into well-designed dog accessories.
Just as in our lives, there’s a considerable amount of unavoidable waste in the lives of our pets. Food packaging and poop bags (not even the compostable ones are totally safeopens in a new tab) are among the more necessary avenues of waste creation in the pet-o-sphere, along with the more optional arenas of doggie clothing collectingopens in a new tab and toy destroyingopens in a new tab. There are myriad ways in which brands can approach sustainability and, thankfully, plenty of them have action plans — from producing locally to sourcing upcycled materials to create a range of new pet essentials and accessories. We rounded up seven products in the latter camp — jackets, beds, toys, and more all repurposed and reimagined from recycled water bottles. Go forth and help Rover sleep with a clean conscience — on an eco-filled bed, naturally.
Rachel Davies
Rachel Davies is a writer who has written for numerous publications including Vox, Wall Street Journal, and Architectural Digest and the parent of a beautiful Cocker Spaniel mix named Thea.
