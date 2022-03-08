The Best Pet Gear Made From Recycled Materials · Kinship

The Coolest Pet Gear Made From Recycled Materials

7 brands transforming ocean-bound water bottles into well-designed dog accessories.

by Rachel Davies
March 23, 2022
A man carrying a dog in a purple dog carrier tote.
Courtesy of Wild One

Just as in our lives, there’s a considerable amount of unavoidable waste in the lives of our pets. Food packaging and poop bags (not even the compostable ones are totally safe) are among the more necessary avenues of waste creation in the pet-o-sphere, along with the more optional arenas of doggie clothing collecting and toy destroying. There are myriad ways in which brands can approach sustainability and, thankfully, plenty of them have action plans — from producing locally to sourcing upcycled materials to create a range of new pet essentials and accessories. We rounded up seven products in the latter camp — jackets, beds, toys, and more all repurposed and reimagined from recycled water bottles. Go forth and help Rover sleep with a clean conscience — on an eco-filled bed, naturally.

eco packable jacket by maxbone
Maxbone Eco Packable Jacket
$55

Perfect for the pet who makes sure to purchase carbon offsets anytime they fly, this super light packable jacket from Maxbone is made with water bottles and recycled nylon. The blush color is a perfect fit for an early spring ski trip, and the small pouch it folds into ensures that there’ll be plenty of room to spare in the carry on baggage for that flight to Colorado. Plus, its quilted design is sure to fit in with the attire of just about every other ski bunny. 

$55 at maxbone
Navy Blue Gingham Check Dog Bed from the Foggy Dog
The Foggy Dog Gingham Check Dog Bed
$45

Should you want something a tad more stylish for your pup to rest on, the Foggy Dog has you covered. Their beds are available in tons of cute prints — including this gingham check which’ll no doubt induce dreams about bucolic walks on wide open farms — with or without inserts. Foggy Dog cleverly recommends skipping the insert entirely, instead employing old linens or clothing that’ll comfort dogs with their familiar scents.  

$45 at The Foggy Dog
Eton Dog Collar from Harry Barker
Harry Barker Eton Dog Collar
$24

It takes 10 recycled bottles to make one of Harry Barker’s Eton dog collars and they’re worth every last Evian! Though there are five different colors available, each of ‘em screams preppy chic thanks to those bold horizontal lines. Even if those bottles were made to be destroyed, their end product is quite the opposite: the Eton collar “can withstand 600 pounds of pressure,” according to the Harry Barker website. 

$24 at Harry Barker
Everyday Pet Carrier from Wild One
Wild One Everyday Pet Carrier
$150

Wild One has made a name for themselves in the pet care space for their minimalist-yet-playful accessories that are go-tos for hordes of zoomer and millennial pet parents, but did you know they’re working on eco-friendly products, too? Their Everyday Pet Carrier is plenty chic, but the fact that its knit body is created out of 80 recycled bottles makes it all the more attractive. 

$150 at Wild One
International Food Dog Toys: Taco and Sushi Plush Dog Toys from PLAY
P.L.A.Y. International Food Dog Toys
$34

Okay, okay, we know — for plenty of dogs, the most waste-creating part of life is the penchant for toy destroying. To a certain degree, if you’re liable to let your dog have their fun, there’s only so much you can do to curb the wastefulness of a toy destroying habit. To minimize the damage, buy toys with a smaller imprint, like this international food toy set that’s made with PlanetFill® filler from 100% post-consumer certified-safe recycled plastic bottles. 

$34 at P.L.A.Y.
Norm Walk Kit from Wanderruff
Wanderruff Norm Walk Kit
$130

The whole kit and caboodle can be green with Wanderruff’s walk set. The Canada-based brand sells super cute harnesses, leashes, and collars all made from recycled plastic webbing and shipped in eco-friendly packaging. The cherry on top: Wanderruff donates 1% of all purchases to eco-causes.

$130 at Wanderruff
Tuscany Champagne Napper Bed from Jax & Bones
Jax & Bones Tuscany Champagne Napper Bed
$80

Sustainable living really is a 24/7 commitment and the Jax & Bones dog beds, which are made with recycled soda bottle Sustainafill™, are proof of that. Not only are the materials earth friendly, but their beds are also entirely made in the USA, which knocks out all of the extra environmental impact of shipping overseas. 

$80 at Jax & Bones

rachel davies

Rachel Davies

Rachel Davies is a writer who has written for numerous publications including Vox, Wall Street Journal, and Architectural Digest and the parent of a beautiful Cocker Spaniel mix named Thea. 

