Articles by Rachel Davies
Rachel Davies
Rachel Davies is a writer who has written for numerous publications including Vox, Wall Street Journal, and Architectural Digest and the parent of a beautiful Cocker Spaniel mix named Thea.
- shopping
Flying With Your Dog? Don’t Just Wing It
Here’s a step-by-step guide, plus all the essentials, from airline-compliant carriers to calming chews.
- shopping
The Best Gear to Keep Your Dog Cool on Hot Summer Days
This has been the hottest summer on record, and it ain’t over yet.
- lifestyle
How Artist Grace Miceli’s Dog, Tony, Helps Her Deal
“I was like, ‘How can I draw myself without drawing my actual self?’ We have this sort of symbiotic relationship — he’s become this character that I’m able to explore things through...”
- shopping
Matching Outfits for Dogs Who Dress Like Their Humans (or Vice Versa)
Hey, good fashion runs in the family.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
Want to Up Your Dog’s Style Game? Sir Dogwood Has You Covered
The online boutique’s founder on the importance of supporting BIPOC-led pet brands.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
The Best Dressed Dogs Are Wearing Little Beast
Founder Jisu Kim on designing sweaters you’ll wanna steal from your dog.
- lifestyle
“Unapologetically Maximalist” Designer Zoe Schlacter’s Pets Love to Accessorize
And did Cowboy and Alfie just inspire a pet product line?
- shopping
Pets So Good Hits All the Right Angles
The New York– and Seoul-based brand designs modern, bespoke furniture for discerning pets.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
Victoria Lily Shaffer Wrote the Book on Dog Rescue
How the author and founder of Pup Culture Rescue is fusing her experience in the entertainment industry with her passion for animal advocacy.
- lifestyle
Shantell Martin Is Stepping Boldly Into the Future (with Blanche at Her Heels)
The artist on penning a manifesto that empowers artists, choreographing a ballet, and how her dog fits into her creative process.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
Why Peter Som Alum Rita Li Started Designing Dog Clothes
The fashion designer on her high-fashion inspirations, pivoting from ready-to-wear to dogwear, and running a brick-and-mortar boutique in the Bay Area.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
Boo Oh: An Industrial Designer’s Creative Take on Pet Products
Jay Sae Jung Oh’s bespoke furniture has been featured in Architectural Digest, but her Frenchie, Boo, inspired her elevated pet brand.
- lifestyle
Illustrator Siobhan Gallagher Draws from Her Life with Porky
“He has a little brother energy that is almost subconscious to us. That’s the kind of character presence that he’s brought to my comics.”
- lifestyle
Into the Magic Shop with Susan Alexandra and Pigeon
The designer on creating a trippy wonderland in the LES and making sparkly dog accessories:
“Pigeon is my eternal muse and constant companion, so of course I had to adorn him...”
- lifestyle
Estelle Lemmler and Hank Are Blissfully Living off the Land
The fashion designer turned sustainable farmer on trading city for country life, adopting a working dog, and harvesting farm-to-table treats.
- shopping
The Coolest Pet Gear Made From Recycled Materials
7 brands transforming ocean-bound water bottles into well-designed dog accessories.
- lifestyle
Timing is Everything for Jo Firestone and Loaf
The stand-up comic, performer, and producer and her rescue dog have a pretty solid routine.
- lifestyle
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Pet Parenting Skills in New Snapchat Series
In Off Thee Leash, the hitmaker, her celeb crew, and their pets compete in animal-centric challenges on a ranch in Texas.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
Every Imaginative Product Fable Makes Has a Story
The brand’s founders design elevated pet essentials, from a sustainable-wood crate to a game-changing toy to a hands-free leash.
- lifestyle
The “Euphoria” Cast’s Pets Have Us Starstruck
Who helps Zendaya, Sydney, Jacob and co. de-stress after the weekly on-screen drama? Their dogs and cats, of course.
- nutrition
Dog Food Truck Woofbowl Is Parking it in LA for 2022
NYC’s only Black- and veteran-owned food truck for dogs is now serving up a moveable feast of human-grade fast food and bone-broth “beer” to So-Cal pups.
- lifestyle
Musician Sam Evian’s Dog Jan Gave Him A Reason To Melt
“I started learning piano pieces during quarantine, and she would hear the music and come scooting into the room and lie down, lounge, and listen to it... She likes music!”
- lifestyle
Chelsea Hodson & Magic Know Every Trick in the Book
The writer of bewitching essay collection Tonight I’m Someone Else waxes nostalgic about raising, training, and pampering a Poodle.
- lifestyle
How Tia Cabral’s Pup Cooper Inspires Her Otherworldly Song Writing
“She’s been to my shows where I was trying to focus on my witchy mood, but I also wanted to just laugh because she was doing her head tilt.”
- lifestyle
Ian Sweet’s Rescue Pup Got Her Through The Pandemic
The dream-pop musician on how her speckled rescue pup, Blueberry, brought joy to her life.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
Merci Collective’s Crystal-Infused Products Are Calming Anxious Pets
Whether or not you believe in crystal healing, Chani Ronez’s chic, customizable, and sustainable products are designed to help treat everything from separation anxiety to joint pain to GI issues.
- lifestyle
Chasing Rainbows with Josh & Snow
Meet LA’s most in-demand hair colorist. Sorry, he only sees canine clients — like Cardi B’s dog.
- lifestyle
Group Therapy for Pets? Only on Fox’s HouseBroken
A therapy dog leads a support group for neurotic pets — starring comedy heavyweights Lisa Kudrow, Tony Hale, Jason Mantzoukas, and more.
