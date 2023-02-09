12 Stylish Matching Dog and Human Outfits · Kinship

Matching Outfits for Dogs Who Dress Like Their Humans (or Vice Versa)

Hey, good fashion runs in the family.

by Rachel Davies and Rebecca Caplan
Updated March 6, 2023
Person and dog matching in green and white checkered clothing
Lisa Says Gah x Little Beast

There’s no telling when people first started believing that dogs and their parents look alike, but after years of studies, psychologists have proven that the adage is correct time and again. OK, so what’s the cause? Theories vary, from those that place the onus on the owners — like the proposal from a 1999 study that people with long hair instinctually prefer dogs with lop ears to dogs with pricked ears and vice versa for people with short hair — to those that think it has more to do with the dogs themselves, as a 2011 study that found dogs have an “automatic imitation” impulse suggests. 

While there’s no clear consensus, looking like an adorable pooch doesn’t seem like such a cruel fate — and in any case, it’s undeniable that the bond between a dog and their parent is easy to recognize. With the plethora of dog clothes and accessories now on the market, it’s simpler than ever to share your sense of personal style with your pup.

We’ve matched some of the cutest dog clothing brands with similar human brands, so you and your pup can put your best foot and best paw forward, respectively. Here are 12 matching outfits you and your dog can both feel stylish in.

person wearing strawberry sweater and two colors of dog sweaters in strawberry pattern
Left: NK pup, Right: Wolf & Badger

NK pup & Society Mano

Remember that viral strawberry dress everyone went insane for in 2020? Well, this sweater by Society Mano is like that dress’s comfier 2023 cousin — and it happens to match perfectly with this equally cozy NK pup fleece sold at Sir Dogwood. Perfect for suiting up with your pup and enjoying those first few gorgeously chilly and sunny days of spring.—Rebecca Caplan

NK pup Strawberry Fleece Pink, $32

Society Mano Red Strawberry Chunky Cardigan, $349

person and black french bulldog wearing denim jackets
Left: Sézane, Right: Found My Animal

Found My Animal & Sézane

Do you and your pup love an innovative new take on a classic closet staple? Then you might find yourself gravitating to the stunning Will Jacket by Sézane. This deep indigo iteration is both artsy, clean, and a little French-y. You’d think a match for your pup would be hard to find, but this option by Found My Animal is just as French-y for your Frenchie.
—RC 

Found My Animal Denim Coat, $45

Sézane Will Jacket, $145

rainbow dog and human sweaters
Courtesy of Staud & Ware of the Dog

Ware of the Dog & Staud

I’ll say it: Dogs were the original dopamine dressers. Seriously, what brings more dopamine than a pup dressed up like a little fancy man? If you’re looking to get fancy yourself, there’s no better option than Staud’s technicolor Hampton sweater. Stick your pup in this matching Ware of The Dog option and let the neurotransmitters fly! —RC

Ware of the Dog Mixed Up Stripe Sweater, $78

Staud Hamptons Sweater, $295

checkered green and white sweaters for dogs and humans
Left: Little Beast, Right: Lisa Says Gah

Little Beast & Lisa Says Gah

Lisa Says Gah has a penchant for dressing our pups, and we’re definitely not mad about it. Recently, they even teamed up with our fave, Little Beast, to design this gorgeously grassy-sage set that is perfect for early spring walks. Dare we say it might be the most iconic collab since you X your pup. —RC 

Little Beast Meet the Parents X Lisa Says Gah Sweater, $65

Lisa Says Gah Lauda Cardi, $148

leopard print jacket for human and pets
Left: Farm Rio, Right: Huts and Bay

Huts and Bay & Farm Rio

Do you consider The Nanny’s Fran Fine to be your number-one style icon? If so, you need to be reaching for this electric cheetah-and-leopard-print cardigan by Farm Rio, along with this perfect match for your pup from Huts and Bay. If you want to go Full Fine, we recommend pairing with a black mini for you and a bedazzled leash for your furry fashionista.—RC 

Huts and Bay Leopard Cardigan, $26

Farm Rio Mixed Wild Leopards Cardigan, $170

pastel colored sweater on weiner dog and on human model
Left: Pet London, Right: Raquel Allegra

Pet London & Raquel Allegra

Remember the coveted pastel paint brush everyone wanted on Neopets? Well, now you can live out your 90s/early 2000s-kid dream with your IRL Neopet in these pastel sweaters. This Pet London sweater features the dreamiest ombre that matches perfectly with this fleece from Raquel Allegra. Both are perfect for a brisk walk — or for staying on your couch and logging on to your old Neopets account.—RC 

Pet London Pastel Rainbow Ombre Sweater, $42

Raquel Allegra Pastel Painted Vintage Fleece Lou Hoodie, $396

floral themed human and pet sweaters
Left: Samii Ryan, Right: Lucy and Co.

Lucy and Co. & Samii Ryan

Speaking of Y2K, there’s no better homage to the trend than with a perfectly puffy floral vest. Channel your inner Elle Woods with this Samii Ryan vest while your pup can call upon their inner Bruiser with this Lucy and Co. matching option! And, for days when neutrals are more your thing, reverse your pup’s vest to reveal its perfectly creamy beige side. —RC

Update: The Lucy and Co. vest is sold out, but their floral sweater is a cute alternate.

Lucy and Co. The Daydreamin’ Sweater, $31

Samii Ryan So Cute Puffer Vest, $90

pink floral gingham outfit for human and dog
Left: LoveShackFancy, Right: MIMINKO

MIMINKO & LoveShackFancy

Inexplicably, there are very few dog dresses out there in this world. Thankfully MIMINKO is out here trying to change that with their Anne Flower Frill dress, designed for dogs with a penchant for flair. Coming in clutch with a match is girly-girl brand extraordinaire, LoveShackFancy with their Emeka dress. Take these dresses for a spin at brunch or perhaps after a trip to the doggy spa. —RC

MIMINKO Anne Flower Frill Dress, $50

LoveShackFancy Emeka Maxi Dress, $198

a woman in a blue turtleneck, a small black dog in a blue sweater
Left: Maxbone, Right: Maje

maxbone x Christian Cowan & Maje

What’s more eye-grabbing than a dog strutting down the street in a feathery turtleneck? A dog and their parent walking down the street in feathery turtlenecks! Made in collaboration with fashion designer Christian Cowan, maxbone’s feather knit onesie has a roomy fit that perfectly matches Maje’s feather trim sweater. —Rachel Davies

maxbone x Christian Cowan Feather Knit Onesie, $65

Maje Feather Trim Sweater, $227

cloudy and blue skies themed dog and human sweaters
Left: Lirika Matoshi, Right: Little Beast

Little Beast & Lirika Matoshi

Why not manifest a little optimism with these sweaters that’ll have onlookers thinking, “Blue skies ahead!” If you love bright colors, Lirika Matoshi and Little Beast are must own brands and these perfectly matching sweaters, which both feature puffy white clouds and grassy green trim, couldn’t be more suited for a crisp spring walk. —RD

Little Beast Silver Linings Sweater, $65

Lirika Matoshi Clouds Knit Sweater, $140

a woman in a loose, floral prairie dress; a small white dog in a loose, floral prairie dress
Left: Mon Cheri, Right: Batsheva

Mon Cheri & Batsheva 

The prairie-inspired brand Batsheva has earned praise from innumerable outlets over the past few years, including both The New Yorker and Vanity Fair, and even dressed Vice President Kamala Harris’s step-daughter Ella Emhoff for President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021. With Mon Cheri’s daisy-printed, ruffle-sleeved dress and a similarly square-neck smock from Batsheva, you and your pup can play Little House dress up. —RD

Mon Cheri Flower Print Ruffle Dress, $31

Batsheva Gathered Floral Print Dress, $52

an orange fleece jacket, a tan fleece jacket with a red scarf
Left: BiteMe, Right: Outdoor Voices

BiteME + Outdoor Voices

For the pair that’s perpetually planning their next trek, or for those who are just trying to keep warm and cozy through the wintertime, the Outdoor Voices MegaFleece pairs perfectly with BiteMe’s Fleece Zip-up Jacket. For a perfect match, you can purchase both in mustard, or for merely complementary looks, you can opt for the other color combos offered. —RD

BiteMe Fleece Jacket in Mustard, $28

Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Sweatshirt in Dijon, $88

dog and owner matching black puffer jackets
Left: Nike, Right: Very Important Puppies

Very Important Puppies + Nike

For the true hype beast hound, Very Important Puppies is where it’s at. Their Black Puffer Jacket, made in collaboration with SSENSE, matched with a Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Jacket will show onlookers that both you and your dog are all about the drip. —RD 

Very Important Puppies Puffer Jacket, $337

Nike Sportswear Puffy Jacket, $196

a small black dog in a tan sweater, a woman in a tan sweater
Left: J.Crew, Right: The Barkers

The Barkers + J.Crew 

For the dog who graduated magna cum laude at obedience school and their proud parent, The Barkers’ and J.Crew’s 100 percent cashmere cable knit sweaters are an appropriately bookish look. With these sweaters, you two are sure to be ready for your next open-air museum trip. —RD 

The Barkers Camel Turtleneck,$89

J.Crew Cable-Knit Sweater in Latte, $90

a woman in a yellow top, a small white dog in a yellow top
Courtesy of Dentists Appointment & Backyard Roses

Dentists Appointment + Backyard Roses

In these gingham tops, you and your dog will be adequately dressed for a springtime picnic or an Easter celebration. Just make sure your furry pal doesn’t find all the eggs before anyone else gets a chance. —RD

Dentists Appointment Gingham Puff Sleeve Tee, $26

Backyard Roses Carrie Gingham Top, $25

matching dog and owner tops - a white dog in a checkered green button up a woman in a checkered green button up
Courtesy of Trois Point & J Crew 

Trois Point + J.Crew 

Impress colleagues on Zoom by matching your dog’s Trois Point tunic in this work-friendly J.Crew button up. —RD

Trois Point Witty Check Shirt, $30

J.Crew Cotton Poplin Shirt, $60

rachel davies

Rachel Davies

Rachel Davies is a writer who has written for numerous publications including Vox, Wall Street Journal, and Architectural Digest and the parent of a beautiful Cocker Spaniel mix named Thea. 

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

