Matching Outfits for Dogs Who Dress Like Their Humans (or Vice Versa)
Hey, good fashion runs in the family.
There’s no telling when people first started believing that dogs and their parents look alike, but after years of studies, psychologists have proven that the adage is correct time and again. OK, so what’s the cause? Theories vary, from those that place the onus on the owners — like the proposalopens in a new tab from a 1999 study that people with long hair instinctually prefer dogs with lop ears to dogs with pricked ears and vice versa for people with short hair — to those that think it has more to do with the dogs themselves, as a 2011 study that found dogs have an “automatic imitation” impulseopens in a new tab suggests.
While there’s no clear consensus, looking like an adorable pooch doesn’t seem like such a cruel fate — and in any case, it’s undeniable that the bond between a dog and their parent is easy to recognize. With the plethora of dog clothes and accessories now on the market, it’s simpler than ever to share your sense of personal style with your pup.
We’ve matched some of the cutest dog clothing brands with similar human brands, so you and your pup can put your best foot and best paw forward, respectively. Here are 12 matching outfits you and your dog can both feel stylish in.
NK pup & Society Mano
Remember that viral strawberry dressopens in a new tab everyone went insane for in 2020? Well, this sweater by Society Mano is like that dress’s comfier 2023 cousin — and it happens to match perfectly with this equally cozy NK pup fleece sold at Sir Dogwoodopens in a new tab. Perfect for suiting up with your pup and enjoying those first few gorgeously chilly and sunny days of spring.—Rebecca Caplan
NK pup Strawberry Fleece Pinkopens in a new tab, $32
Society Mano Red Strawberry Chunky Cardiganopens in a new tab, $349
Found My Animal & Sézane
Do you and your pup love an innovative new take on a classic closet staple? Then you might find yourself gravitating to the stunning Will Jacket by Sézane. This deep indigo iteration is both artsy, clean, and a little French-y. You’d think a match for your pup would be hard to find, but this option by Found My Animal is just as French-y for your Frenchie.
—RC
Found My Animal Denim Coatopens in a new tab, $45
Sézane Will Jacketopens in a new tab, $145
Ware of the Dog & Staud
I’ll say it: Dogs were the original dopamine dressers. Seriously, what brings more dopamine than a pup dressed up like a little fancy man? If you’re looking to get fancy yourself, there’s no better option than Staud’s technicolor Hampton sweater. Stick your pup in this matching Ware of The Dogopens in a new tab option and let the neurotransmitters fly! —RC
Ware of the Dog Mixed Up Stripe Sweateropens in a new tab, $78
Staud Hamptons Sweateropens in a new tab, $295
Little Beast & Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah has a penchant for dressing our pups, and we’re definitely not mad about it. Recently, they even teamed up with our fave, Little Beastopens in a new tab, to design this gorgeously grassy-sage set that is perfect for early spring walks. Dare we say it might be the most iconic collabopens in a new tab since you X your pup. —RC
Little Beast Meet the Parents X Lisa Says Gah Sweateropens in a new tab, $65
Lisa Says Gah Lauda Cardiopens in a new tab, $148
Huts and Bay & Farm Rio
Do you consider The Nanny’s Fran Fine to be your number-one style icon? If so, you need to be reaching for this electric cheetah-and-leopard-print cardigan by Farm Rio, along with this perfect match for your pup from Huts and Bayopens in a new tab. If you want to go Full Fine, we recommend pairing with a black mini for you and a bedazzled leash for your furry fashionista.—RC
Huts and Bay Leopard Cardiganopens in a new tab, $26
Farm Rio Mixed Wild Leopards Cardiganopens in a new tab, $170
Pet London & Raquel Allegra
Remember the coveted pastel paint brush everyone wanted on Neopets? Well, now you can live out your 90s/early 2000s-kid dream with your IRL Neopet in these pastel sweaters. This Pet London sweater features the dreamiest ombre that matches perfectly with this fleece from Raquel Allegra. Both are perfect for a brisk walk — or for staying on your couch and logging on to your old Neopets account.—RC
Pet London Pastel Rainbow Ombre Sweateropens in a new tab, $42
Raquel Allegra Pastel Painted Vintage Fleece Lou Hoodieopens in a new tab, $396
Lucy and Co. & Samii Ryan
Speaking of Y2K, there’s no better homage to the trend than with a perfectly puffy floral vest. Channel your inner Elle Woods with this Samii Ryan vest while your pup can call upon their inner Bruiser with this Lucy and Co. matching option! And, for days when neutrals are more your thing, reverse your pup’s vest to reveal its perfectly creamy beige side. —RC
Update: The Lucy and Co. vest is sold out, but their floral sweater is a cute alternate.
Lucy and Co. The Daydreamin’ Sweateropens in a new tab, $31
Samii Ryan So Cute Puffer Vestopens in a new tab, $90
MIMINKO & LoveShackFancy
Inexplicably, there are very few dog dresses out there in this world. Thankfully MIMINKO is out here trying to change that with their Anne Flower Frill dress, designed for dogs with a penchant for flair. Coming in clutch with a match is girly-girl brand extraordinaire, LoveShackFancy with their Emeka dress. Take these dresses for a spin at brunch or perhaps after a trip to the doggy spa. —RC
MIMINKO Anne Flower Frill Dressopens in a new tab, $50
LoveShackFancy Emeka Maxi Dressopens in a new tab, $198
maxbone x Christian Cowan & Maje
What’s more eye-grabbing than a dog strutting down the street in a feathery turtleneck? A dog and their parent walking down the street in feathery turtlenecks! Made in collaboration with fashion designer Christian Cowanopens in a new tab, maxboneopens in a new tab’s feather knit onesie has a roomy fit that perfectly matches Maje’s feather trim sweater. —Rachel Davies
maxbone x Christian Cowan Feather Knit Onesieopens in a new tab, $65
Maje Feather Trim Sweateropens in a new tab, $227
Little Beast & Lirika Matoshi
Why not manifest a little optimism with these sweaters that’ll have onlookers thinking, “Blue skies ahead!” If you love bright colors, Lirika Matoshiopens in a new tab and Little Beastopens in a new tab are must own brands and these perfectly matching sweaters, which both feature puffy white clouds and grassy green trim, couldn’t be more suited for a crisp spring walk. —RD
Little Beast Silver Linings Sweateropens in a new tab, $65
Lirika Matoshi Clouds Knit Sweateropens in a new tab, $140
Mon Cheri & Batsheva
The prairie-inspired brand Batshevaopens in a new tab has earned praise from innumerable outlets over the past few years, including both The New Yorkeropens in a new tab and Vanity Fairopens in a new tab, and even dressed Vice President Kamala Harris’s step-daughter Ella Emhoffopens in a new tab for President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021. With Mon Cheri’s daisy-printed, ruffle-sleeved dress and a similarly square-neck smock from Batsheva, you and your pup can play Little House dress up. —RD
Mon Cheri Flower Print Ruffle Dressopens in a new tab, $31
Batsheva Gathered Floral Print Dressopens in a new tab, $52
BiteME + Outdoor Voices
For the pair that’s perpetually planning their next trek, or for those who are just trying to keep warm and cozy through the wintertime, the Outdoor Voices MegaFleece pairs perfectly with BiteMe’s Fleece Zip-up Jacket. For a perfect match, you can purchase both in mustard, or for merely complementary looks, you can opt for the other color combos offered. —RD
BiteMe Fleece Jacket in Mustardopens in a new tab, $28
Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Sweatshirt in Dijonopens in a new tab, $88
Very Important Puppies + Nike
For the true hype beast hound, Very Important Puppies is where it’s at. Their Black Puffer Jacket, made in collaboration with SSENSE, matched with a Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Jacket will show onlookers that both you and your dog are all about the drip. —RD
Very Important Puppies Puffer Jacketopens in a new tab, $337
Nike Sportswear Puffy Jacketopens in a new tab, $196
The Barkers + J.Crew
For the dog who graduated magna cum laude at obedience school and their proud parent, The Barkersopens in a new tab’ and J.Crew’s 100 percent cashmere cable knit sweaters are an appropriately bookish look. With these sweaters, you two are sure to be ready for your next open-air museum trip. —RD
The Barkers Camel Turtleneckopens in a new tab,$89
J.Crew Cable-Knit Sweater in Latteopens in a new tab, $90
Dentists Appointment + Backyard Roses
In these gingham tops, you and your dog will be adequately dressed for a springtime picnic or an Easter celebration. Just make sure your furry pal doesn’t find all the eggs before anyone else gets a chance. —RD
Dentists Appointment Gingham Puff Sleeve Teeopens in a new tab, $26
Backyard Roses Carrie Gingham Topopens in a new tab, $25
Trois Point + J.Crew
Impress colleagues on Zoom by matching your dog’s Trois Point tunic in this work-friendlyopens in a new tab J.Crew button up. —RD
Trois Point Witty Check Shirtopens in a new tab, $30
Rachel Davies
Rachel Davies is a writer who has written for numerous publications including Vox, Wall Street Journal, and Architectural Digest and the parent of a beautiful Cocker Spaniel mix named Thea.
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
