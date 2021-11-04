The thought of dressing up your cat opens in a new tab may evoke many feelings — anticipation, nostalgia, and a small pang of dread. It’s no easy feat, but it is incredibly festive and an almost immediate dopamine boost. Like saying “aww” and sentimentally frowning when a group of tiny tots in adorable Halloween costumes pass by, you’re likely to have the same reaction to the satisfying absurdity that is your cat in a tiny sweater.

If you, too, have wanted to match with your pet, but weren’t quite sure how to replicate your wardrobe on a much much smaller scale, look no further than these whimsical checkerboard vests by Lirika Matoshi opens in a new tab . Adored by the likes of the down-to-earth influencer crowd and local cool girls, Matoshi’s designs run the gamut from unique knitwear in dreamy, pastel color combos to unique takes on classic appliqués that make us nostalgic for our childhood back-to-school clothes. That Matoshi has now graced us with miniature knitwear options for our cats opens in a new tab and dogs opens in a new tab (and goats) too? Well, that’s just the cherry on top.

I’ve engaged in my fair share of the discourse surrounding pet clothing over the years — first, when I was seven, begging my parents to let me put my Build-a-Bear’s outfits on our Maltese, and then again, years later, regurgitating lessons from my previous job at a veterinary office about the lack of necessity of clothes for most pets (that’s why they have fur!). However, there’s a middle ground to be had. In my case, taking my cat outside on a harness in the middle of a New York City winter warranted the use of a teeny tiny sweater vest — a replica of Matoshi’s opens in a new tab , hand-knit by my sister, to be exact.

If you didn’t pick up knitting during the pandemic, Matoshi’s pieces are sustainably made-to-order, hand-crafted with fair wages by women workers in the designer’s home country of Kosovo. Her cat sweater vest is already in my cart, and yes, I too am hoping for the cat version opens in a new tab of the TikTok-famous “ Strawberry Dress opens in a new tab ,” donned by the likes of model Tess Holliday opens in a new tab , who aptly described it as “If Strawberry Shortcake & Lana Del Rey had a baby” when she wore a custom version to the Grammys. There will be no guarantees when it comes to who wore it better, just sayin’.

Checkered Knit Vest For Pets