We’re heading into cold girl winter, so it’s time to re-up our wardrobes. Enter: the Peruvian poncho. Ponchos conjure images of walks on the beach on cloudy days, early mornings even, clutching a ceramic cup of fair-trade coffee, obviously. The whole thing feels very down to earth. You’re at one with nature...until you do a quick scroll through Instagram and see your neighbor’s dog wearing the same poncho as you.

Hate to break it to you, but humans have no singular claim to comfy, blanket-esque styles anymore, especially those that are sans-sleeves. From sweater vests opens in a new tab with star power to tie-dyed designer knitwear opens in a new tab , there appears to be no end in sight for new sweater-weather options — for pets. So, if you’ve been looking to match with your pet or gift them something for the holidays, you’re in luck.

While there are quite a few Peruvian dog ponchos on the market, this Alqo Wasi one is our favorite. The brand name means “dog home” in Quechua, the language of the Incas, and all their sweaters and toys are hand-knit and loomed by local women in Peru with sustainable materials (alpaca-blend yarns, which are warmer than merino wool). The drapy silhouette will keep your pup snug as a bug — but in a non-restrictive way.