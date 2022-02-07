Art & Home · Kinship

Stuff that won’t clash with your home decor, from pet portraits and tchotchkes to pet cams and robo vacs.

Femme-presenting pet parent feeding their dog a treat in the kitchen

Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.

A collage of pet produces on a beach.

Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.

Small orange cat in wooden litter box.

Keep your cat’s litter box out of sight — but easy to scoop.

A woman and a dog laying on a bed of pet hair-resistant bedding.

Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights.

A cat walking by a little box

I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with multiple hitches.

Portrait of a light purple puzzle box that reads "Cat Person" with a pink patterned wallpaper and various cat figurines

Colorful feline-themed puzzles that will be the best gift you ever give to yourself.

Cat sitting on a couch at home

Finally, the perfect spot for your pet to veg out while binge-watching Selling Sunset.

A dog in the desert modeling in a dog carrier bag.

A few of our favorite brands participating in Patagonia’s 1% for the Planet global movement — makers of kibble to catnip to carriers.

painting of a women in the bath

“I think the relationship between a woman and her animal companion can build out a character a lot — they’re more like witches’ familiars than pets.” 

grace miceli and tony

“I was like, ‘How can I draw myself without drawing my actual self?’ We have this sort of symbiotic relationship — he’s become this character that I’m able to explore things through...”

Grey cat sitting on on stairs scratching at the cactus shaped Meyou Paris Vegas Scratcher

Your cat’s claws are out. Do you have scratchers at the ready?

Makesure cat scratching post

Finally, a scratching post that actually looks nice in your home.

Livia Falcaru looking in a mirror with her face painted.

Turn your phone into a work of (her) art.

Small black and white dog sitting on patterned pillow bed.

Colorful bed covers, quilted duvets, linen shams, and more make up these chic selections.

A black and white cat climbing a cactus shaped cat scratching post in front of a warm toned paper background of desert mountains

The mythical Cactus Cat inspires these prickly pear-themed cat accessories.

