How to Celebrate Your Dog’s Gotcha Day

Your last birthday party may have included a bottle of wine and a Zoom screen, but the novelty of a virtual fête was likely lost on your dog. Their “Gotcha Day” is the anniversary of the day they were adopted opens in a new tab , and as such, is deserving of a proper party — so what if they can’t read a calendar? According to the American Pet Association opens in a new tab , 22 percent of dog owners celebrate their pet’s birthday, so it’s hardly a rare occurrence anymore — even more of a reason to celebrate. Below, all the party essentials necessary to throw your pup a proper bday bash.

1. Let them eat cake

2. Design a scavenger hunt

opens in a new tab My Intelligent Pets Sudoku Dog Treat Puzzle opens in a new tab $ 32 Although splurging on your pet is nary a rare occurrence, it’s best to invest in toys that you know will stand the test of time (and your pup’s chompers). Your spoiled dog will never tire of new toys, but rather than splurging on the umpteenth “ indestructible ” one that will assuredly be reduced to a pile of stuffing before their special day is over, hide treats in this Sudoku-inspired brain game as a fun birthday party activity of hide and go seek. $32 at Dog & Co. opens in a new tab

3. Host a dog park party

opens in a new tab Modernbeast Pawty Hat opens in a new tab $ 14 Though you might insist on a private karaoke room before letting loose with your own inner circle, your dog won’t object to reveling with their best friends and gate crashers alike at the local watering hole, a.k.a. the dog park. A good host never forgets party favors, and you can ask pet parents to pay it forward by donating opens in a new tab cash or supplies to a dog rescue (perhaps the one where you found your pup, if they are adopted). Party hats included. $14 at Modernbeast opens in a new tab

4. Splurge on designer duds

5. Commission a portrait