How to Improve Your Relationship with Your Dog
Animal behaviorist Dr. Karen B. London on how to strengthen your pet-parent bond.
- behavior
How to Help an Anxious Dog Conquer Their Fears
Pro tips for boosting the confidence of a scaredy-cat dog.
- health
How to Tell If Your Dog Has a Tick
Ticks (literally) suck. Keep an eye out for them on your pup.
- behavior
How to Socialize a Puppy
Everything you need to know to get your new addition off to a good start.
- lifestyle
Four Things to Do If You Want to Adopt a Dog From Another Country
Fall in love abroad? Follow these simple steps to bring your new family member home.
- behavior
How to Get a Cat in a Carrier
Here’s how you can train your stubborn cat to do one of their least-favorite things.
- lifestyle
How to Help the Rescue Pets Who Seem to Be Stuck at Shelters Forever
And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.
- lifestyle
How to Hike Safely With Your Dog This Summer
Time to get your gear—and your pup—ready to go.
- lifestyle
How to Walk Your Cat on a Leash
Adventure Cats author Laura Moss’s step-by-step guide for hitting the streets with your cat.
- health
Three Dogs in Houston Died of Heatstroke. Here’s How to Prevent This
Temperatures are rising dangerously. Keep your pet safe with these tips.
- lifestyle
Happy Fourth of July Weekend. Here’s How to Stay Safe, Party Animals
This holiday should be for fireworks and grill-outs—not trips to the ER.
- lifestyle
Summer Is Heating Up. Here Are 6 Ways to Keep Your Dog From Doing the Same
Pro tips to keep your pup safe, happy, and exercised during the warmer months.
- health
How to Keep Your Pets Safe During Extreme Heat Waves
As scorching summer temperatures become the new normal, here’s how to help keep your pets cool and healthy.
- behavior
How to Help Thunder-Phobic Dogs
Tips for comforting your pup when the storm is too loud for your pup’s comfort.
- health
How to Get a Cat to Drink Water
Their desert-dwelling roots might resist hydration, but these tricks can help.
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Dog Safe at the Beach This Summer
5 tips to help your pup have fun in the sun — safely.
- behavior
How to Train a Cat to Use a Litter Box
If you do nothing else, teach your cat to poop in their litter box (not your shoe).
- health
9 Ways to Keep Your Pup Safe From Common Memorial Day Hazards
It’s the unofficial start of summer, and you don’t want to spend it at the emergency vet.
- lifestyle
How to Clean a Litter Box
Cats appreciate a clean bathroom as much as you do.
- behavior
How to Use Dog Treats for Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.
- behavior
How to Train a Dog Not to Jump
Kinship Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.
- behavior
How to Train a Puppy Not to Bite
Those little razor teeth are no fun.
- behavior
How to Train a Dog to Stay
The first rule of thumb for you: patience.
- lifestyle
How to Turn Your Vacation Into an Opportunity to Help Local Rescue Animals
Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.
- lifestyle
Downsize It: How to Live in Small Spaces With Pets
Whether you’re stuck in a tiny apartment or living on the road, @KeepingFinn’s Henry Friedman offers tips to not only endure—but thrive.
- lifestyle
How to Compost Your Pet’s Poop
Without getting totally grossed out.
- health
How to Help a Choking Dog and Prevent Choking In the First Place
Learn about the causes and what to do for a choking pet.
- health
Can Dogs Get Lice? How to Treat and Prevent Lice in Dogs
Well, there’s some bad news and some good news with this one.
- lifestyle
How Do I Register an Emotional Support Animal?
Confused about ESA rules? Here’s a comprehensive guide that explains everything you need to know about emotional support animals registration.
- lifestyle
How to Organize an Easter Egg Hunt for Your Pup
Want to include your four-legged family member in the seasonal fun? Of course you do.
- health
Common Eye Problems in Cats and How to Treat Them
Just some things to keep an...eye on.
- lifestyle
How to Claim Your Foster Pet on Your Taxes
That’s right, you can write off all that puppy food (and pee pads).
- lifestyle
How to Protect Your Pet During LA’s Canine Crime Wave
Dognappers are targeting designer breeds like French Bulldogs. We asked a pet detective for tips on how to keep your pup safe.
- behavior
How to Calm a Puppy Down
Yes, it is possible.
- lifestyle
How to Remove Dog Pee and Other Stains From Carpet—Without Harsh Chemicals
The next time your dog pees on your favorite rug, be prepared with this simple, three-step method.
- health
How to Care for Your Bleeding Dog
Don’t freak out—here’s what to do.
- health
How to Tell If Your Dog Is Sick
Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet.
- behavior
How to Get Your Snow-Loving Dog to Come Back Inside
Your dog is wild for the snow, but here’s how to convince them to retreat back inside when your toes start to get frozen.
- health
How to Tell If Your Cat Has Depression
Or are they just being a cat? Here are some signs to look for.
- health
How to Brush Your Cat’s Teeth
It sounds like a daunting task, but here are some helpful steps to take.
- lifestyle
How to Woo Your Way Into Your New Partner’s Pet’s Heart
Meeting your new partner’s pet is an honor — winning them over is another story. Here are some tips for being friends with your significant other's best animal pal.
- health
How to Spot, Treat, and Prevent Hot Spots on Your Dog
Unfortunately, this term refers to a “summer sore,” not a club coveted by SNL’s Stefon.
- health
How to Keep Your Dog’s Paws Safe From Snow Salt
Tips for safe, snug, and happy paws this winter.
- health
How to Spot, Treat, and Prevent Hot Spots on Your Cat
Hot spots are so not hot—your cat agrees.
- lifestyle
How to Make an Outdoor Cat House for Winter
Channel your inner HGTV star and build a feline fixer-upper.
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Dog Safe in the Snow
Sometimes, your pup has to be exposed to the elements—and you have to keep them warm when they are. Here’s how.