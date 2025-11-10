Often I find myself cracking up at the fact that my Pitt Bull mix Bella’s cheeks are essentially turned outside of her mouth. Due to the nature of her jowls — the loose flaps of skin that hang on either side of a dog’s face — her mouth is perpetually open. On the sides of her face, her sweet pink cheeks are always showing a little bit.

While she doesn’t have quite the exaggerated droopy jowls of breeds like Basset Hounds or Mastiffs, hers are still prominent. The loose, extra skin around her mouth results in her dripping water all over the floor after she drinks from the bowl, drooling a little when she’s lying on the couch, (or sometimes just when she gets excited), and puffing air out of the side of her mouth when she’s animated or walking briskly.

As my past dogs were all Terrier mixes, with longer, narrow faces and snouts, cheeks firmly tucked inside their mouth, I find this look fascinating. And beyond being entertained by the breed-specific quirk, I wondered why certain dogs have these flappy jowls while others don’t. Is it a trait artificially-selected for cuteness, or is there a functional purpose to all that extra face? I spoke with a couple veterinarians who shed light on the origin and function of dog jowls, and also, what health concerns they might pose for our big-cheeked dogs today.

Glikiri / Shutterstock

Jowls 101: function first

The loose, flappy skin that characterizes prominent jowls is found in certain dog breeds. Initially, this trait was bred into dogs to help with a specific task or job. For example, for hunting dogs, which include Great Danes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Wolfhounds, Bulldogs, and Mastiffs, to name a few, the jowls help protect them during close encounters with prey.