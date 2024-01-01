It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add “four little paws to run around your house” to the title.
Dog Health
Get health advice from vets and specialists, from major medical stuff to everyday pet wellness.
Can Dogs Get Lyme Disease? Canine Lyme Disease Symptoms, Treatment, and Prognosis
It is peak tick season, so we asked a veterinarian for tips on how to prevent this dreaded disease.
routine care
Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet checks, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.
Experts weigh in on whether eating once or twice is better for health and longevity.
And how to let them down easy.
Wildly Popular
- behavior
- behavior
- lifestyle|Ask a Trainer
- behavior
- health
- health
conditions & treatments
The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.
When to see a vet and when you shouldn’t panic.
From dry skin to anxiety to allergies, we've got a supplement to help your pup’s specific needs.
It is peak tick season, so we asked a veterinarian for tips on how to prevent this dreaded disease.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
skin issues & allergies
Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.
Plus, how to give your pup some relief.
From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the ER.
The best paw balms, based on veterinarian recommendations.
grooming
Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.
Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.
Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona shares some tips all pet parents should know.
These little guys actually serve a huge role on your dog’s body.
Get your fix of Kinship
We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.
safety
Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping them warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff…like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.
Not that you want to be away from them anyway.
Social media influencer Ashley Yi’s dog was killed by a coyote. Here are some tips for keeping your pup safe.
It is peak tick season, so we asked a veterinarian for tips on how to prevent this dreaded disease.
holistic vet care
Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.
From dry skin to anxiety to allergies, we've got a supplement to help your pup’s specific needs.
The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.
New research finds the hemp derivative can help your dog with car and separation anxiety.
Emergencies & First Aid
Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other urgent care advice to help in a pinch.
What you need to know.
Wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.
From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the ER.
dental health
Wonder how often you really need to brush your pet’s teeth? Here's everything you need to know about caring for their pearly whites.
When to see a vet and when you shouldn’t panic.
Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.