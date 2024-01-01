Dog Health · Kinship

Dog Health

Get health advice from vets and specialists, from major medical stuff to everyday pet wellness.

A woman checking her dog for ticks outside in a grassy field.
health

Can Dogs Get Lyme Disease? Canine Lyme Disease Symptoms, Treatment, and Prognosis

It is peak tick season, so we asked a veterinarian for tips on how to prevent this dreaded disease.

routine care

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet checks, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.

woman draped in an orange blanket holds a black-and-white puppy

It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add four little paws to run around your house to the title.

Woman feeding her large white dog at home.

Experts weigh in on whether eating once or twice is better for health and longevity.

Woman talking to her vet while holding her small dachshund dog.

And how to let them down easy.

conditions & treatments

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

Woman playing with her dog and his ball outside.

When to see a vet and when you shouldn’t panic.

Woman feeding her dog a supplement at home.

From dry skin to anxiety to allergies, we've got a supplement to help your pup’s specific needs.

skin issues & allergies

Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.

Woman sitting outside with her dog in a field.

Plus, how to give your pup some relief.

Close up photo of Corgi dog staring up at a flying bee

From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the ER.

A woman sitting in a chair holding a dogs paw in her hand and holding the dogs face in the other hand.

The best paw balms, based on veterinarian recommendations.

grooming

Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.

A wheaten terrier getting a haircut to remove the hair from over his eyes

Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.

Nicola Peltz Beckham and her chihuahua dog, Nana, who passed away.

Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona shares some tips all pet parents should know.

Man holds his dog in his hands.

These little guys actually serve a huge role on your dog’s body.

safety

Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping them warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff…like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.

Dog sitting at home waiting for it's owner to come back.

Not that you want to be away from them anyway.

Portrait of a coyote standing on a red gravel path next to the street staring at the camera

Social media influencer Ashley Yi’s dog was killed by a coyote. Here are some tips for keeping your pup safe.

holistic vet care

Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.

Woman feeding her dog a supplement at home.

From dry skin to anxiety to allergies, we've got a supplement to help your pup’s specific needs.

A woman holding a cat close to her while sitting on a yoga mat.

The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.

Girls Playing With Their Dog At The Park

New research finds the hemp derivative can help your dog with car and separation anxiety.

Emergencies & First Aid

Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other urgent care advice to help in a pinch.

Man petting his golden retriever dog outside.

What you need to know.

Forrest fire.

Wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.

Close up photo of Corgi dog staring up at a flying bee

From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the ER.

dental health

Wonder how often you really need to brush your pet’s teeth? Here's everything you need to know about caring for their pearly whites.

Woman playing with her dog and his ball outside.

When to see a vet and when you shouldn’t panic.

Woman cleaning her dog's teeth.
Outdoor shot of a woman holding her dog.

Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.

