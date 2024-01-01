Plus, how to give your pup some relief.
skin issues & allergies
Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.
From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the ER.
The best paw balms, based on veterinarian recommendations.
You can stop your home from becoming a literal flea circus.
Yes, and here’s why you shouldn’t pick at them, even if you want to.
Time to go to the doggie dermatologist!
Can Dogs Get Poison Ivy?
It’s worth asking, especially ahead of all those hikes you’ll take together this summer.
Don’t blame the cat...
Don’t panic: It’s called reverse sneezing, and in most cases, it’s nothing to worry about.
That familiar corn chip aroma may simply seem quirky, but don’t ignore it.
A vet explains why environmental allergies flare up and what to do about it.
It’s not a very pleasant odor, to say the least.
Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching with a few drops.
Unfortunately, this term refers to a “summer sore,” not a club coveted by SNL’s Stefon.
Why Do Dogs Chew Their Paws?
And when will it stop?