Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.
grooming
Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.
Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona shares some tips all pet parents should know.
These little guys actually serve a huge role on your dog’s body.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
The Best Dog Shampoos of 2024
It’s time for a self-care day.
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
Heed all those cautionary tales about Q-tips.
Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching with a few drops.
Tips for safe, snug, and happy paws this winter.
A behind the scenes look at the fumbles, challenges, and everyday drama of professional dog grooming.
Get your fix of Kinship
We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)
Spa days can happen at home.
A vet on what to do when “anal sacs go bad.”
Five simple steps for trimming your dog’s nails at home.
Dogs can suffer from gum disease, too. Here’s how to prevent it.
Veterinarian Dr. Shea Cox separates fact from fiction when it comes to low-shedding breeds.