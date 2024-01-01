Grooming · Kinship

Skip to main content

health

grooming

Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.

A wheaten terrier getting a haircut to remove the hair from over his eyes

Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.

Nicola Peltz Beckham and her chihuahua dog, Nana, who passed away.

Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona shares some tips all pet parents should know.

Man holds his dog in his hands.

These little guys actually serve a huge role on your dog’s body.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

A afghan hound standing in the woods with long silky hair.

It’s time for a self-care day.

Three eco-friendly pet grooming products displayed in a collage.

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.

Smiling woman wiping ears of dog

Heed all those cautionary tales about Q-tips.

bulldog in a collage with grooming products

Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching with a few drops.

Young woman takes husky dogs for a winter walk.

Tips for safe, snug, and happy paws this winter.

Arisa Thomas grooming a dog in LA.

A behind the scenes look at the fumbles, challenges, and everyday drama of professional dog grooming.

Get your fix of Kinship

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about Kinship, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)

Woman carefully cleaning a dog in a bathtub.

Spa days can happen at home.

Pug dog scooting on a wooden floor in the kitchenFunny dog enjoying scratching his bum on grass at public dog park.

A vet on what to do when “anal sacs go bad.”

A woman trimming a dog's nails

Five simple steps for trimming your dog’s nails at home.

Close up of red headed woman holding a black dog's face showing his teeth

Dogs can suffer from gum disease, too. Heres how to prevent it.

Dog Looking Away Against Sky

Veterinarian Dr. Shea Cox separates fact from fiction when it comes to low-shedding breeds.

More in Health

dental healthconditions & treatmentsEmergencies & First Aidholistic vet careroutine caresafetyskin issues & allergies