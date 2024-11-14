It can be tempting to just use human shampoo when your dog is in need of a good scrubbing, and you don’t have any dog shampoo on hand. But no, it is not recommended to use human shampoo on dogs. It can strip their skin and coat of natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation. Instead, opt for dog-specific shampoos formulated to maintain their coat and skin's health and shine.

Is human shampoo safe for dogs?

Obviously it’s not ideal to use human products on dogs, but is it actually unsafe? Brian Taylor opens in a new tab , founder and owner of Harlem Doggie Day Spa and self-proclaimed “Dog Father of Harlem” confirms that human shampoo is not safe for dogs. Dogs have different skin than humans, and the ingredients and acidity in human shampoo can cause irritation and dryness in dogs, which can leave them exposed to bacteria, parasites, and other safety hazards.

The dangers of using human shampoo on dogs

Using human shampoo on dogs can lead to a host of issues that compromise their comfort, health, and wellbeing. The main reason human shampoo is not suitable for dogs is the pH balance of their skin.

The pH balance of dogs’ skin

Skin has a protective layer called the acid mantle that protects from viruses, bacteria, and other contaminants. Showering or bathing washes away this acid mantle, so most shampoos and soaps have ingredients that protect the skin until the acid mantle renews. It is important that these cleaning products are pH balanced for the user’s skin type to ensure that the acid mantle continues to protect from irritation and infection.

Human skin has a more acidic pH balance (5.5 to 5.6) than dog skin (6.2 to 7.4). Because of this, the acidity of human shampoo can disturb your dog’s acid mantle, stripping away natural oils and causing dryness.

Dog skin irritation

Dry, itchy skin can quickly turn into an infection on a dog. We all know dog’s aren’t shy about scratching, licking, or rubbing themselves on the carpet when they are uncomfortable. In turn, those scratches and raw areas of the skin can leave your dog vulnerable to contaminants.

“They really are being exposed to the environment all the time,” Taylor says. “Dogs are sleeping around in grass, they go on walks, it just brings the opportunity for a flea or tick or fungi to start to be in this area.” Plus, you can’t exactly put on a Band-Aid and some Neosporin and tell your dog to leave the area alone.

Taylor cautions that human shampoo can be especially irritating to dogs with sensitive skin and can even cause an allergic reaction in some dogs. It is much easier to avoid that dryness and irritation by using a shampoo specifically formulated for your dog’s pH balance.

What type of shampoo should I use for my dog?

A lot of factors go into choosing a dog shampoo, from breed to skin sensitivity to allergies. Taylor suggests first consulting the experts: “I always say, speak to your groomer because there’s a brand that your groomer is using, and it works.”

Some groomers may offer smaller versions of the commercial-sized products they use, since those may be difficult to find in stores, Taylor says. Just be sure to check the bottle for a dilution rate, since some groomer-grade products can be concentrated. If you don’t have a groomer, you can also consult your vet.

What ingredients should I look for in a dog shampoo?

You should look for dog shampoos that use naturally-derived ingredients. Taylor says shampoos that are hypoallergenic and contain minimal ingredients tend to be safe and non-irritating. Common ingredients to look for include the following:

Aloe vera

Oatmeal

Vitamin E

Vitamin B

Coconut oil

Charcoal

What ingredients should I avoid?

Even in shampoos specifically formulated for dogs, some ingredients can cause unnecessary irritation or even serious health problems. American Kennel Club recommends opens in a new tab avoiding following ingredients:

Artificial or synthetic fragrances

Paraben

Dyes

How often should you shampoo your dog?

With dog skin being so different from human skin, it checks out that they don’t need daily showers like we do. But as pet parents, how often should we be bathing our dogs? It depends on your dog’s breed, lifestyle, and skin sensitivity. In general, every four to six weeks is a good timeframe, Taylor says.

“If you have a dog who’s in a dog park, playing all the time and gets really crazy and doesn’t have any underlying reactions, you can do every two weeks, but the general rule is four to six weeks.” Any more frequently than every two weeks can be too drying for your dog’s skin and coat. “I don’t think every day is a good thing, and I don't think once a week is good, because you’re stripping the oil every time from the coat.”

Remember to consider the individual circumstances of your dog. If they have sensitive skin, you may need to go longer in between washes to avoid irritation from dog grooming products. VCA Animal Hospitals recommends waiting opens in a new tab up to eight weeks for non-shedding breeds without health issues. If your dog is very active and tends to get messy, you may need to wash them a little bit more frequently. Just try not to bathe them more than every two weeks. If you need to clean up messes frequently, waterless grooming wipes are a good option that leave your pup’s protective skin barrier undisturbed.

What can you use to wash your dog in an emergency?

So let’s say your dog decides to roll in something they shouldn’t (read: goose poop), and you don’t have any dog shampoo on hand. Is there anything you can use? The short answer is no.

Some people may advocate for alternatives like baby shampoo or Dawn soap, but Taylor advises against it. “I see a lot of people use Dawn on their dogs, and I think that’s one of the worst things you can do,” he says. “I know they have all these commercials about Dawn saving birds and stuff like that, so people, it’s just ingrained in their mind that at least they can use Dawn to get grease off. Don’t do that. I just don’t think it’s right.”

You’re better off rinsing your dog with just water until you can get them to a groomer or find some dog shampoo.

FAQs (People also ask):

What is the best shampoo for dogs?

There are a lot of products out there, and it can be hard to know which will work best for your dog. Check out Kinship’s top picks of 2024 opens in a new tab , including shampoos for sensitive skin, itchy skin, smelly dogs, specialty uses, and more.

Can I use Dawn soap on my dog?

No, it is not recommended that you use Dawn soap to wash your dog.

Is any human shampoo suitable for dogs?

In general, no human shampoo is suitable to use on dogs, since the pH balance can cause dryness and irritation.

How do I know if my dog is having an allergic reaction to a shampoo?

Two major signs of an allergic reaction to a shampoo are redness in the eyes and excessive scratching, Taylor says. If you suspect your dog is having an allergic reaction, consult your veterinarian.

