new dog
- shopping
7 Supplements to Help Each of Your Dog's Health Concerns
From dry skin to anxiety to allergies, we've got a supplement to help your pup’s specific needs.
- lifestyle
How to Protect Your Dog From Coyote Attacks
Social media influencer Ashley Yi’s dog was killed by a coyote. Here are some tips for keeping your pup safe.
- health
Can Dogs Get Congested?
How to look out for the signs your pup is feeling stuffed up.
- behavior
Why Does My Puppy Pee on My Bed?
And when will it stop?
- lifestyle
How Will Getting a Dog Affect My Social Life?
Your real friends will understand, and your new ones will also be obsessed with their pups.
- behavior
You Raise Your Dog the Way Your Parents Raised You, New Study Finds
One more thing to talk about with your therapist.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Tomatoes?
Bite-size pieces of ripe, red tomatoes are safe—but you should skip the marinara sauce.
- behavior
How to Train With a Puppy Pad
First step: patience.
- health
5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Puppy
It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add “four little paws to run around your house” to the title.
- nutrition
What Is the Best Puppy Food for Small Breeds?
They may be tiny, but their appetites are not.
- health
How Many Times Should You Really Be Feeding Your Dog a Day?
Experts weigh in on whether eating once or twice is better for health and longevity.
- behavior
Why Do Dogs Lick Themselves?
They especially love to do this when they’re ignoring you.
- lifestyle
10 Tips You’ll Definitely Want to Follow When You Walk Your Dog
From the safest gear to training recs.
- behavior
How to Introduce Dogs
First impressions are very important.
- lifestyle
Can You Have a Service Dog for Anxiety?
Definitely something worth looking into.
- lifestyle
You Must Love Mutts on National Mutt Day
July 31 is National Mutt Day. Here are nine reasons why a mixed-breed dog would make a great new addition to your family.
- behavior
How to Help an Anxious Dog Conquer Their Fears
Pro tips for boosting the confidence of a scaredy-cat dog.
- health
How to Tell If Your Dog Has a Tick
Ticks (literally) suck. Keep an eye out for them on your pup.
- lifestyle
The Rule of 3s — Learn About Your Rescue Dog’s Major Milestones
What to expect in the first three days, three weeks, and three months.
- behavior
9 Myths About Your Puppy—Busted By a Behaviorist
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true.
- lifestyle
Does My Dog Miss the Guy I Was Dating?
You don’t want to see your ex again, but your pup might. Here’s what you can do.
- behavior
How to Socialize a Puppy
Everything you need to know to get your new addition off to a good start.
- lifestyle
“Should I Adopt an Adult Rescue Dog?”
Yes! Shelters are full of good, grown-up doggos. Here’s how to find the perfect match.
- behavior
The Best Dog Breeds for Families
Remember: You can find just about any breed you want at a rescue.
- health
11 Best Grooming Products for Your Pup
Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.
- health
Can Cats Get Kennel Cough From Dogs?
The answer isn’t fun, but you can prevent this.
- health
Dental Disease in Cats: Signs to Watch Out For and Prevention Tips
Much to their disappointment, taking care of your cat’s teeth is essential.
- nutrition
Cool Your Dog Down This Summer With These 8 Frozen-Treat Ideas
From DIY ice-fruit bowls to dog-friendly ice cream, they will be chillin’.
- lifestyle
Healthy Pets Are Being Euthanized in LA Shelters for “Bogus” Reasons
“No kill? It just means slow kill,” one volunteer says of the unprecedented shelter crisis.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Keep Licking Their Lips?
It’s not always just because they want whatever you’re eating.
- shopping
10 Cult Dog Products All New Pet Parents Need
Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it.
- health
A Dog in Massachusetts Died After Showing Signs of Kennel Cough—Here’s How You Can Protect Your Pup
Everything you need to know about this super contagious disease. (Hint: There’s a vaccine.)
- lifestyle
Your Guide to the Perfect Camping Trip With Your Dog
Everyone is welcome in the tent, but you’ll need these items on your packing list if your pup is tagging along.
- nutrition
Can Puppies Eat Adult Dog Food?
They might want to hurry up and be a big kid, but here’s why it’s good to wait.
- health
Is Lawn Fertilizer Toxic to Dogs?
It keeps your grass lush and green, but your pup shouldn’t ingest it. Here’s why.
- health
What Can Dogs Drink Besides Water?
Good ol’ H2O should still be their top choice, but find out which alternatives are safe.
- behavior
Is My Dog Lonely? Experts Weigh In On If Your Dog Would Be Happier With Another Dog
Pets reduce loneliness in humans, but sometimes it’s hard to tell if things work the other way around.
- lifestyle
The “Puppy Blues” Are a Struggle for About Half of New Dog Parents, Study Finds
If you’re feeling stressed or sad after bringing home a young pup, you’re not alone.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Peaches?
It’s the best fruit of the season, after all.
- lifestyle
Are You and Your Dog Astrologically Compatible?
Every pup parent loves a fun astrology moment.
- health
Can I Put Vaseline on My Dog? Expert Insights on Proper Use
And alternatives you can use instead.
- behavior
Dogs Love to Watch TV, New Study Says—But Should You Let Them?
Time for some screen-time ground rules, pups.
- lifestyle
The Macro Benefits of Microchipping Your Dog
Sure, microchips can feel a little 1984. But if your pup has a chip, they’re four times more likely to make it home if they get lost.