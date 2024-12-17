Being part of a multispecies household can be a wonderful thing. You get to experience the similarities and differences of animals and may even witness a budding cross-species friendship. However, there are some downsides — some behaviors you could do without. And one of those may be your dog humping your cat. It’s possibly stressful and embarrassing, not to mention altogether confusing.

All awkwardness aside, we’re here to shine some light on why your dog may be humping your cat. With a little detective work, you can work to stop the behavior to allow their relationship to bloom. (PS: Your cat thanks you in advance.)

Main takeaways

A dog’s humping behavior stems from a variety of reasons, including excitement, anxiety, hormones, or even medical reasons.

Getting to the root of your dog’s humping behavior can help you prevent it.

Consulting a veterinarian or professional trainer may be necessary to get your dog to stop humping your cat.

Is it normal for dogs to hump cats?

Though often embarrassing or weird opens in a new tab for us, humping, or mounting, is considered a normal behavior in most dogs. Even if considered normal, mounting can quickly become inappropriate, especially if your dog is humping your cat. It can be very stressful for your cat and may even cause injury. So, what is behind a dog’s urge to hump the felines in your household? Let’s delve into this.

Reasons why your dog is humping your cat

Your dog is just playing with your cat

Mounting is a normal activity on a puppy’s playlist. Littermates will often mount each other during play or singular puppies will mount their toys or even their people. Play mounting may be a puppy’s way of figuring out what they are doing before their first sexual encounter.

Humping brought on by play will often take the form of a happy play session for both sides that then turns into your dog humping your cat when things get escalated. In this scenario, your dog may play with them as they would with a dog. Remembering play sessions from when they were young, they are wrestling with their littermates and “practicing” for what may come in the future.

Dogs not properly socialized may be more likely to mount other animals during play. They can get overly excited about the invitation and then not realize what’s appropriate behavior when wrestling around. Socializing your dog at a young age can help them better understand what is acceptable when playing with other animals.

Your dog feels anxious or stressed

Anxiety and stress can also play a role in your dog humping your cat. Everyone responds to stress differently, as we know from our human lives. Some dogs may respond to stress or anxiety by going through repetitive motions, such as humping.

If stress is the culprit, you may notice your dog seeking out your cat when a visitor shows up, if the travel crate makes an appearance, or if you’re late in taking them for a walk or feeding them. If your dog is humping in response to stress, it can turn into a compulsive disorder opens in a new tab where they resort to humping as a calming mechanism that can get out of hand.

Your dog is trying to get your attention

Dogs are quick learners, making the old saying, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks” a bit of a misnomer. No matter their age, dogs figure out that certain behaviors get a response from you, whether good or bad. If you have reprimanded your dog or even intervened when they were humping your cat, they may repeat the behavior when they really want to get your attention.

Maybe you forgot to greet them when you got home or you haven’t taken them to the dog park for a few days. Humping the cat may be their way of saying, “Look at me, I need something from you now.”

Your dog is trying to assert dominance

Animals in the same household like to form a hierarchy, even animals of different species. Someone has to be in charge, and others have to follow that leader. It can sometimes be difficult for dogs and cats to come to the same hierarchical conclusion, and one surefire way that your dog can show they should be the one on top is to make your cat look small and meek. Your dog humping your cat may be their way of putting your cat in what your dog views as their lower place.

Besides humping, animals who are having a hard time establishing a hierarchy may have frequent spats, especially when it comes to sharing resources.

Your dog may have medical issues

Of course, the most obvious cause of humping would be sexual behavior, so if your dog isn’t spayed or neutered opens in a new tab , that may be the reason. However, other health-related issues can also cause humping. Things like urinary tract issues and skin irritation can play out as your dog humping your cat. Be sure to see a veterinarian if your dog’s humping behavior pops up suddenly or if you’re noticing any other abnormal signs.

How to train your dog not to hump your cat

If your dog humping your cat has become bothersome, it’s time to do something about it opens in a new tab . You don’t want your kitty to become stressed or injured, and you want to make sure your pup has appropriate interactions.

Start by determining the cause, if possible. Pay attention to when the humping behavior occurs, what seems to instigate it, and what may stop it.

Make sure there are enough resources. If your dog and cat don’t like to share water bowls or beds, make sure everyone has their own, and then some. Give each pet one-on-one time every day.

Ignore the behavior. If no one is getting hurt, leave the room. Don’t give your dog the attention they may be seeking.

Distract your dog with a command, such as “sit” or “down.” This will, of course, take some preemptive work to make sure your pup responds to these commands normally, when not in the heat of the moment. Don’t distract with a toy or treat as this may seem like you’re rewarding your dog for humping.

Don’t punish your dog. It’s important to remember that they see this as normal behavior, so the last thing you want to do is punish them and make them fearful.

When to hire a specialist to get your dog to stop humping your cat

If your dog’s mounting behavior is something new that they’ve just started, consider seeing a veterinarian. They will be able to rule out medical conditions that could be causing it and can help you determine the instigator if it’s behavioral.

You may even need to look into a professional trainer if you can’t get your dog’s humping under control on your own. Again, this behavior is more than embarrassing for you, it may be bad for your cat as well.

Bottom line

Humping is a normal behavior for many dogs, but it is something that they can learn not to do, or at least not to do inappropriately.

If your dog has suddenly started humping your cat, see your veterinarian first to be sure there isn’t a medical condition backing it.

You can try some of the above tips to get their humping under control. If all else fails, consult a professional trainer for advice.

FAQs

Is it OK for my dog to hump my cat?

Depending on your dog’s size, humping your cat may result in injury for your cat. Even if your dog and cat are equally matched, it can still be a big source of stress and conflict, so it’s best to curb your dog’s humping behavior.

Why is my dog mating with my cat?

Humping in a dog is often not a sexual behavior but can be driven by stress, excitement, or dominance. However, if your dog isn’t neutered, their hormones may be responsible. Seek veterinary advice to find out what is behind your dog humping your cat.

Should I be concerned if my dog frequently humps my cat?

Humping may be considered a normal behavior, but most dogs learn when it’s inappropriate. That means if your dog is humping your cat, it may be due to feelings of stress, anxiety, or difficulty with their living situation. Try to stick to a consistent routine that includes plenty of one-on-one time with your dog, and give them a safe space that is all their own to decrease stress in their lives.

