Ever have guests over for dinner only to find your female dog humping someone’s leg? No doubt, unless you’ve researched the behavior, you were embarrassed and probably pushed your dog off and raised your voice to reprimand your pup. Most pet parents would do the same. But is that the right thing to do? Is humping normal? Read on for the answers and the steps to take in response to your dog’s humping behavior.

Main Takeaways

Female dogs hump, too.

The reason female dogs hump includes play, dominance, sexual maturity, stress, and medical problems.

The thought that humping is only about sex, dominance, or not being spayed are all myths.

Humping is normal, but if you want to stop it, there are training tools.

It’s time to see the vet if humping is excessive or obsessive and there are physical signs of discomfort.



Is humping normal in female dogs?

Humping a dog, person opens in a new tab , or toy is actually a perfectly normal behavior for your female dog most of the time. While it’s not socially acceptable to us, your dog does what comes naturally to her. There are several different reasons why female or male dogs hump, and we’re going to give you the top six reasons.

Six reasons why your female dog is humping

While we can share with you the main reasons opens in a new tab your female dog is humping, you have to assess the situation under which she does it to understand the behavior entirely. To change the behavior, you need to figure out the underlying cause.

She’s just playing

It is fairly common for humping behavior in female dogs to occur during play opens in a new tab . It may seem strange, opens in a new tab but in the context of play, humping can be a form of communication or just a response to excitement. This particularly occurs in younger dogs exploring their boundaries and learning social cues. As they play with another dog, they can get overly excited or aroused, which may indicate the need to release pent-up energy. Humping can also mimic other play behaviors, such as wrestling or chasing. It’s rarely a cause for concern.

She is asserting her dominance

While it is often said that humping indicates a need to establish dominance, that is rarely true. It can happen, especially in group play situations where dogs may need to assert control. However, the other reasons for humping are much more common.

She has reached sexual maturity, and it is simply instinct

If not spayed, your female dog is simply doing what comes naturally. Even if you have had your female dog spayed, it can take up to three months for all the residual hormone activity to leave her body. Humping can also occur due to habit.

She’s feeling stressed or anxious

Humping can be a way for your pup to relieve stress or anxiety. This can occur due to stress from anything she’s uneasy about or can occur during play if the environment becomes overwhelming.

She has an underlying medical issue

While this is uncommon, it can happen. Medical conditions such as urinary tract infections or hormonal imbalances can result in humping. If a medical problem is a cause, you will probably see constant or obsessive humping accompanied by licking, swelling, or physical discomfort.

There are a few other reasons for a female dog to hump, such as habit or learned behavior and attention-seeking. Even if your reaction is adverse, it’s a type of attention.

Debunking myths around female dog humping

There are some common misunderstandings about female dog humping, which can lead to continuing what you may view as undesirable behavior. It’s essential to understand the real reasons for dog humping if you are going to try to make a change.

Dog humping is only sexual.

This is a myth. There are several reasons for female dog humping, including the common ones we have gone over. The most common cause of dog humping is excitement or non-sexual overstimulation.

Dog humping is always about dominance.

This is also a myth. Dominance is actually one of the rarest reasons for humping. Occasionally humping can be an attempt at dominance, especially in group play. Otherwise, it is rarely a reason for humping. The other reasons are far more common.

Humping will go away after your dog is spayed.

While this can be true, there are many times humping doesn’t stop right after spaying. There can be residual hormones in your dog’s body for up to three months after the surgery. During this time, your female dog may continue to hump. Humping can also be a learned behavior that will persist unless you actively train your dog not to hump, which may require a specialized trainer.

How to train your female dog not to hump

Even though you know now that most female humping behavior is normal, you may still want it to stop opens in a new tab . Try the following steps to stop the behavior opens in a new tab :

Use activities, commands, or toys as a distraction if your female dog starts humping.

Use commands such as “leave it” to interfere with the behavior and redirect your dog to something else.

Discourage your dog from playing too roughly and getting overly excited.

Enrichment can occupy your dog’s mind and interfere with the thought of humping. Use toys, puzzles, activities, and regular exercise to keep your dog from getting bored.

If your female dog isn’t spayed, spaying may eliminate humping, although it’s not a guarantee.

If your female dog’s humping behavior is excessive or accompanied by other symptoms, see your veterinarian to rule out medical issues.

If the above actions do not work, you may need to contact a professional trainer.

Signs it’s time to call the vet about your dog’s humping

While occasional humping can be normal, even in female dogs, there can be medical causes. If your dog is humping excessively or obsessively, it may be time to call the vet. If the humping is accompanied by your dog licking at her genitals or straining to urinate, swelling, or physical discomfort, it’s time to consult with a veterinarian. Your dog could have a urinary tract infection or hormonal imbalance.

Final thoughts: it’s likely perfectly fine that your female dog is humping

In most cases, it’s perfectly normal for your female dog to hump, especially during moments of excitement, play, or overstimulation. Humping is a natural canine behavior that doesn’t always have a deeper meaning — it’s often just a way for dogs to release energy, communicate, or express emotions. While it may seem unusual or even embarrassing, it’s typically harmless and

manageable with training or redirection opens in a new tab if necessary. As long as the behavior isn’t obsessive, causing conflicts, or tied to a medical issue, there’s no need for concern. Embrace your dog’s quirks, and remember that humping is just one of the many ways they navigate their world and interactions.

FAQs

Should you try to stop your dog from humping?

Humping is a natural behavior for dogs. You should talk to your vet if it is constant or obsessive. If there are additional signs, such as licking, redness, discharge from the genitals, or unusual urination, then you should make an appointment right away. Otherwise, you do not need to change your dog’s behavior unless it is really bothering you.

Why do female dogs hump another female dog?

She could be playing, asserting dominance, reaching sexual maturity, feeling stressed or anxious, or having a medical problem.

Why does my female dog hump me?

Play behavior, sexual behavior, stress or anxiety, seeking attention, or having a medical problem are all reasons for her humping behavior.

Do female dogs hump after spaying?

Female dogs may continue to hump for up to three months after the surgery due to residual hormones in their body. They may also continue beyond that because it has become a learned behavior or for any of the reasons given in the previous questions.

How do female dogs act in heat?

Female dogs in heat may exhibit the following behaviors: Increased urination, attraction to male dogs restlessness or nervousness, increased affection, changes in appetite, flagging behavior, mounting behavior



