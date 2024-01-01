dog behavior
- health
Why Does My Dog Foam at the Mouth?
When to see a vet and when you shouldn’t panic.
- behavior
How Long Can You Leave a Dog Alone?
Not that you want to be away from them anyway.
- lifestyle
How to Protect Your Dog From Coyote Attacks
Social media influencer Ashley Yi’s dog was killed by a coyote. Here are some tips for keeping your pup safe.
- behavior
Vancouver Is Giving Out Yellow Bandanas to Reactive Dogs to Signal Their Need for Space
Not all dogs like to be approached—The Yellow Bandana Project is trying to help communicate their needs.
- behavior
Why Does My Puppy Pee on My Bed?
And when will it stop?
- behavior
Do Dogs and Cats Care What They Look Like?
They do seem to act different after a trip to the groomer, right?
- health
Should You Let Your Dogs Share Bowls?
And other incredibly valid bowl-safety questions you’re probably asking.
- behavior
You Raise Your Dog the Way Your Parents Raised You, New Study Finds
One more thing to talk about with your therapist.
- behavior
How to Train With a Puppy Pad
First step: patience.
- behavior
Does Dog Pee Kill Grass?
It depends...
- behavior
You Can Use AirTags to Track Everything Now—Does That Include Your Pets?
The real question is: Should you?
- health
5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Puppy
It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add “four little paws to run around your house” to the title.
- behavior
Are Dogs Actually Stubborn?
“Labeling a dog as stubborn is often an easy way to shift the blame from a problem with the relationship to a problem with the dog.”
- behavior
Your Guide to Stuffing Your Dog’s Favorite Toy, the Kong
How to elevate your pup’s experience with one of the best enrichment toys out there.
- behavior
Can Dogs See in the Dark?
Hopefully, they at least fare better than we do when the lights go out.
- lifestyle
How to Improve Your Relationship with Your Dog
Animal behaviorist Dr. Karen B. London on how to strengthen your pet-parent bond.
- behavior
Why Do Dogs Lick Themselves?
They especially love to do this when they’re ignoring you.
- lifestyle
10 Tips You’ll Definitely Want to Follow When You Walk Your Dog
From the safest gear to training recs.
- behavior
6 Scents Your Dog Probably Can’t Stand
A dog’s sense of smell can be 100,000 times stronger than a human—so when it’s bad, it’s bad.
- behavior
How to Introduce Dogs
First impressions are very important.
- lifestyle
You Must Love Mutts on National Mutt Day
July 31 is National Mutt Day. Here are nine reasons why a mixed-breed dog would make a great new addition to your family.
- behavior
How to Help an Anxious Dog Conquer Their Fears
Pro tips for boosting the confidence of a scaredy-cat dog.
- behavior
Do Dogs Love Their Human Parents?
You can certainly feel the love.
- behavior
Do Dogs Get Grumpy? Yes, So Here’s How to Cheer Them Up
Canine grumpiness is very real and the summer heat doesn't help.
- behavior
Puppy Fear Periods: Why is My Dog Scared All of a Sudden?
Turns out, adolescence isn’t just tough for humans—it can be hard on dogs, too.
- lifestyle
The Rule of 3s — Learn About Your Rescue Dog’s Major Milestones
What to expect in the first three days, three weeks, and three months.
- behavior
9 Myths About Your Puppy—Busted By a Behaviorist
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true.
- behavior
Breed Does Not Equal Behavior—Here’s Why
A new study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behavior.
- behavior
Your Dog Can Smell When You’re Stressed, New Study Says
Research finds that your pup can smell when you’ve been doom-scrolling, and they get bummed out.
- behavior
How to Deal With All the Drama at the Dog Park
In the end, some jerks are just better to avoid. But it’s worth trying to resolve things first.
- behavior
Thanks to Evolution, Your Dog Understands Your Emotions
Per a new study, pups show signs of stress when humans cry—but not all animals do.
- behavior
Understanding Reactivity and Aggression in Dogs: Two Very Different Things
Turns out, even experts have a hard time defining these terms.
- behavior
How to Help Your Dog Be Just a Little Less Needy
You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Keep Licking Their Lips?
It’s not always just because they want whatever you’re eating.
- behavior
5 Surprising Things That Dogs Are Afraid Of
And what to do when they go careening away from the Roomba.
- behavior
Is My Dog Lonely? Experts Weigh In On If Your Dog Would Be Happier With Another Dog
Pets reduce loneliness in humans, but sometimes it’s hard to tell if things work the other way around.
- lifestyle
Are You and Your Dog Astrologically Compatible?
Every pup parent loves a fun astrology moment.
- behavior
Dogs Love to Watch TV, New Study Says—But Should You Let Them?
Time for some screen-time ground rules, pups.
- health
Why Are Dogs Scared of Fireworks?
How to keep your dog mentally and physically safe this Fourth of July.
- behavior
Does Your Dog’s Growl Mean Aggression?
Remember, dogs have more than one emotion.
- behavior
10 Products That Will Relieve Your Dog’s Fireworks Anxiety
This summer, your pup deserves a little support.
- lifestyle
Water Hazard Tips to Keep Your Swimming Dog Safe
Keep your pup safe in the pool, a pond, or the ocean.
- shopping
The Best Dog Harnesses of 2024
Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog—from flat-faced breeds to tiny teacups to escape artists.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Snore?
It seriously sounds like another human being is in the room.