Is Your Pet Actually Stressed Out, or Are You Just Projecting?

As a deeply anxious person, I’m always worried about the people around me. When it comes to my friends and family, I can always ask how they’re feeling. But it’s a little different when it comes to my cat, Bagel. Sometimes, I wish we had a psychic connection so I could know if he’s really OK. Yes, he’s been sleeping in the same sunbeam for the past two hours, but is he really enjoying it?

I’m not alone, apparently. A recent study opens in new tab by SATELLAI reveals that 52 percent of pet parents say that the most valuable thing they’d want to know about their pets is how they’re feeling. It makes sense to me. I have concrete proof that Bagel has food, water, and plenty of pets.

But unless I can read his mind, I have to rely on his body signals to tell if he’s stressed. Thankfully, with a little guidance, it’s not that hard to pick up on our pets’ moods. Here’s the kicker: What if what we are observing has more to do with our own anxiety than theirs?

Below, we get into it all, including how to pick up on our pets’ stress, how to differentiate theirs from ours — and not let our anxiety affect them.