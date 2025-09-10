Do Dogs Actually Raise Our Serotonin Levels?

I wish I could bottle the sensation of nuzzling my dog’s little neck. It’s like instant comfort, a quick hit of happiness. If you’re a fellow pet parent, you know the feeling. You may have also seen the many social media posts saying that our pets don’t just make us feel good, they actually raise our serotonin levels. But do dogs really impact our “happy hormones”? There is mounting evidence that interacting with dogs helps reduce stress opens in new tab and is otherwise beneficial for our mental health, but it’s not quite as simple as one dog nuzzle equals one serotonin.

What exactly is serotonin?

You may know serotonin as a “mood booster.” Technically speaking, it’s a neurotransmitter, one of the chemicals that carry messages between the nerves in your brain and the rest of your body. Serotonin is specifically involved with body functions like sleep, digestion, body temperature, and, most notably, mood regulation.

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

Low levels of serotonin have been linked to mood disorders, like depression and anxiety, as well as sleep problems and digestive issues. High levels of serotonin can also be detrimental, leading to an uncommon but serious condition called serotonin syndrome opens in new tab . However, dangerously high levels of serotonin are typically a side effect of medication rather than, say, petting your dog too much.

Valerii Apetroaiei / Adobe Stock

Is serotonin the same as dopamine? What about oxytocin?

Serotonin is far from the only factor in determining how we feel — lifestyle, stress, and genetics are among the many pieces of our mental wellbeing. Serotonin is one of four hormones colloquially known as the happy hormones, the other three being dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins. While these hormones all play a major role in our mood and mental health, their functions are unique.