In honor of National Dog Day, a new survey found the best American towns for pups.
Dog Lifestyle
Let’s talk about life as a pet parent. We’ve got travel tips, dating advice, adoption info, and so much more.
How to Protect Your Dog From Coyote Attacks
Social media influencer Ashley Yi’s dog was killed by a coyote. Here are some tips for keeping your pup safe.
life with pets
Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments of life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants…and how much it all costs.
It's nearly impossible to choose, but cast your vote for democracy’s sake.
A response to The Cut writer who claimed she fell out of love with her cat once she had a kid.
Wildly Popular
- behavior
- behavior
- lifestyle|Ask a Trainer
- behavior
- health
- health
pets & their people
Let’s talk humans. See what celebs have to say about pet parenthood. Find advice on handling your pet’s other people (e.g. your ex.) And get more tips for the people stuff.
The rising star on saving stray animals on her reservation, her horse girl side hustle, and how her character connects with her roots in season 2.
This pup gave an Olympic-worthy athletic performance for a good cause.
Definitely something worth looking into.
Get your fix of Kinship
We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.
adoption & fostering
New pet parent (or still thinking about fostering or adopting a pet)? Get all the advice you need: how to find the right pet for you, how to introduce them to other pets and kids, and how to bond with your new family member.
How to search foster rescues, shelters, and sanctuaries across the country to find the right snuggle buddy.
Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.
Any of these breeds are great for city living and available at shelters and rescues.
sustainability
Go green with your pet. Read up on eco-friendly pet care trends to help minimize your pet’s carbon pawprint.
The eco-enthusiasts at Matter of Trust want to use it to clean up oil spills.
Turns out, it’s not an annoyance— it’s an opportunity to get creative.
You need to be extra careful if your dog or cat is your gardening assistant.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
travel
From pet travel tips to pet-friendly city guides, we’ve got all your flying, hiking, and biking needs covered.
In honor of National Dog Day, a new survey found the best American towns for pups.
Keep Austin weird—and full of dogs.
Pre-flight cuddles are OK, but the carrier is safest for your pal the rest of the trip. Here’s why.
animal advocacy
Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.
Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.
Now, they’re providing medical aid to the injured pups and assisting with the police investigation.
The nonprofit’s page was hacked, leaving their operations paused and potential adopters vulnerable to theft.